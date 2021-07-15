Bara and Errani, qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Budapest (WTA)

Stiri Recomandate

Un bărbat a murit prins sub un tractor răsturnat pe un drum forestier din Neamț

Un bărbat de 52 de ani a murit miercuri seara după ce a fost prins sub un tractor care s-a răsturnat pe un drum forestier în comuna Bicazu Ardelean, județul Neamț. Potrivit ISU Neamț, autoritățile au fost... [citeste mai departe]

La Multi Ani Cosmin Grad!

Cu ocazia zilei de nastere iti dorim Multa Sanatate, Fericire si Implinirea tuturor dorintelor.La Multi Ani!Pagina si grupul salii Dracula Gym  https://www.facebook.com/draculafitness/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/DRACULAGYM Cele bune, Anca si Arni – Dracula Gym si ZTV Acest articol La Multi Ani Cosmin Grad! a aparut prima data pe ZTV.ro - Zalau… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorii DNA au luat o decizie în cazul lui Ion Rădoi. Ce acuzații i se aduc

DNA a anunțat oficial că Ion Rădoi este inculpat pentru folosirea influenței și două fapte de șantaj. El a fost plasat, miercuri seara, sub control judiciar pentru 60 de zile. Ion Rădoi a dat stat ore bune la DNA, de unde a ieșit în jurul… [citeste mai departe]

Gafă de proporții la Președinție: Maia Sandu a oferit diplome elevilor în numele președintelui Igor Dodon

O gafă de proporții a avut loc la Președinție. Șefa statului, Maia Sandu a înmânat astăzi diplome elevilor eminenți din țară, din numele președintelui țării. Doar că… [citeste mai departe]

Un argument puternic pentru înfiinţarea unei monede digitale a băncii centrale este că ar reduce nevoia unor alternative private, spune Șeful Fed

Preşedintele Rezervei Federale (Fed) a Statelor Unite, Jerome Powell, a declarat miercuri că unul dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Vine salvarea pentru angajații Primăriei Arad. Reorganizarea, abandonată de toți?

Nu vor mai fi dați afară oamenii din instituție. Reorganizarea Primăriei Arad nu va mai fi analizată câteva luni, nu se va mai face niciun audit. Joia viitoare, se va bate în cuie o cosmetizare care ar trebui să fie pe placul tuturor. [citeste mai departe]

Salată de vinete a la Chef Florin Dumitrescu. Secretul celebrului bucătar de la Antena 1

Chef Florin Dumitrescu împărtășește cu fanii lui cele mai gustoase preparate. De data aceasta, Florin Dumitrescu împărtășește rețeta sa de salată de vinete. Salată de vinete a la Chef Florin Dumitrescu De altfel, salata… [citeste mai departe]

Reforma asumată în domeniul justiţiei

Reforma asumată în domeniul justiţiei Foto: Arhivă. RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂŢI : Premierul Florin Cîţu nu exclude o altă abordare în ceea ce priveşte reforma asumată în domeniul justiţiei în contextul dificultăţilor apărute în ultima perioadă, neînţelegerile din interiorul coaliţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Britney Spears a obţinut permisiunea de a-şi angaja propriul avocat, a cerut ca tatăl ei să fie anchetat şi a adoptat #FreeBritney

Cântăreaţa americană Britney Spears, care solicită de anul trecut scoaterea de sub tutela tatălui, a obţinut miercuri permisiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de sigure sunt mașinile de poliție? O șoferiță a făcut zob un Duster, airbag-urile nici nu s-au deschis - FOTO

În autospecială erau doi polițiști, care duceau către arest persoane reținute. O șoferiță neatentă a lovit autospeciala, care a fost proiectată într-un șanț.… [citeste mai departe]


Bara and Errani, qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Budapest (WTA)

Publicat:
Romanian-Italian pair made up of Irina Bara/Sara Errani, has qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Budapest (WTA), featuring with prizes worth 235,238 US dollars, on Wednesday, after defeating Russian pair Ana Kalinskaia/Iana Sizikova, top seeds, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Bara and Errani prevailed in an hour and 41 minutes, ensuring a cheque worth 3,800 US dollars and 110 WTA doubles points.
The Romanian-Hungarian pair Mihaela Buzarnescu/Fanny Stollar will also play in the doubles quarterfinals against the Hungarian pair Anna Bondar/Dalma Gali. The winners of…

