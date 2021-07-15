Bara and Errani, qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Budapest (WTA) Romanian-Italian pair made up of Irina Bara/Sara Errani, has qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the tennis tournament in Budapest (WTA), featuring with prizes worth 235,238 US dollars, on Wednesday, after defeating Russian pair Ana Kalinskaia/Iana Sizikova, top seeds, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Bara and Errani prevailed in an hour and 41 minutes, ensuring a cheque worth 3,800 US dollars and 110 WTA doubles points.

The Romanian-Hungarian pair Mihaela Buzarnescu/Fanny Stollar will also play in the doubles quarterfinals against the Hungarian pair Anna Bondar/Dalma Gali.

