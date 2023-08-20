Stiri Recomandate

Cum a schimbat inteligența artificială experiența cumpărăturilor online. Tehnicile prin care retailerii își atrag clienții

Adoptarea tehnologiilor de vârf în retail este esenţială pentru companiile care doresc să fie competitive pe o piaţă în continuă evoluţie, utilizarea… [citeste mai departe]

AUGUST 20 IN HISTORY

1470 - Battle of Lipnik (Lipiniti), on the Nistru river. A Tatar army invades Moldova, pillaging the countryside. Romanian ruler Stefan cel Mare (Stephen the Great) rebukes the invaders, following them to Lipnik, defeating them and recovering most of the stolen goods 1834 - Birth of Vasile Pogor, poet and translator, founder alongside Titu Maiorescu, Iacob Negruzzi,… [citeste mai departe]

România și alte 4 state membre UE ar putea primi subvenţii pentru transportul cerealelor din Ucraina

Comisia Europeană 'analizează cu atenţie' subvenţionarea transportării cerealelor ucrainene prin statele membre UE, după ce câteva ţări au interzis importurile, a anunţat sâmbătă postul public de… [citeste mai departe]

Nu vom fi în siguranță până când regimul politic nu se va schimba în Rusia. Mesajul unei jurnaliste ruse otrăvite în Germania

Elena Kostyuchenko este una dintre cele trei jurnaliste ruse care au fost otrăvite din cauza opiniilor critice față de regimul de la… [citeste mai departe]

Șefa ANM anunță o vreme total neașteptată la începtul lunii septembrie

Directorul ANM, Elena Mateescu, susține că finalul lunii august va aduce temperaturi foarte crescute, iar nopțile vor fi tropicale. De asemenea, ea arată că la începutul lunii septembrie vom avea temperaturi mult peste medie, iar toamna va fi una târzie."Într-adevăr,… [citeste mai departe]

Situație dramatică în vestul Canadei din cauza incendiilor de vegetație. 30.000 de persoane au primit ordine de evacuare și tot atâtea au fost plasate în alertă pentru o eventuală relocare

Aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Locuri de muncă la stat în Alba: Unde se mai angajează la buget în această perioadă. Condiții necesare

Locuri de muncă la stat în Alba: Unde se mai angajează la buget în această perioadă. Condiții necesare În județul Alba, în această perioadă sunt câteva locuri de muncă la stat vacante,… [citeste mai departe]

Un bombardier din Calafat a fost arestat după ce a amenințat într-un live pe Facebook că o să omoare un polițist

Un bărbat din Calafat care a făcut un live pe Facebook în care îl amenința pe un polițist că are pistol și-l va omorî a fost arestat sâmbătă preventiv, susțin surse… [citeste mai departe]

Raed Arafat vrea AMENZI usturătoare pentru persoanele care ignoră steagul roşu şi intră în apă, punând în pericol viața salvamarilor

Raed Arafat vrea AMENZI usturătoare pentru persoanele care ignoră steagul roşu şi intră în apă, punând în pericol viața… [citeste mai departe]

Ce rute ocolitoare pot folosi soferii pentru a evita aglomeratia de pe Autostrada A2 Bucuresti-Constanta

Pentru siguranta participantilor la trafic, in conditiile intensificarii deplasarilor in perioada concediilor de vara si a vacantei elevilor, Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei… [citeste mai departe]


AUGUST 20 IN HISTORY

Publicat:
1470 - Battle of Lipnik (Lipiniti), on the Nistru river. A Tatar army invades Moldova, pillaging the countryside. Romanian ruler Stefan cel Mare (Stephen the Great) rebukes the invaders, following them to Lipnik, defeating them and recovering most of the stolen goods 1834 - Birth of , poet and translator, founder alongside , , Petre P. Carp and of the (d. 20 March 1906), agerpres reports. 1839 - Romanian students in Paris found " for the Education of the ", disseminating the ideology of…

