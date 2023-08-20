AUGUST 20 IN HISTORY

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- 1828 - Birth of Ion Ratiu, Transylvanian politician, chairman of the Romanian National Party (1892-1902). (d. December 4, 1902), Agerpres reports.1866 - Birth of engineer Gheorghe Nicolau, member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 5, 1950) 1891 - Death of painter Theodor Aman, posthumous member…

- AUGUST 17 IN HISTORY1872 - Birth of Traian Vuia, engineer and inventor, Romanian aviation pioneer and first Romanian to take flight, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 3, 1950) 1889 - Birth of veterinarian physician Nicolae Teodoreanu, corresponding member of the Romanian…

- AUGUST 16 IN HISTORYNational Day to commemorate the Brancoveanu martyrs and awareness of violence against Christians 1816 - Birth of botanist Florian Porcius, member of the Romanian Academy (d. May 17, 1906) 1823 - Birth of Alexandru Hurmuzachi, publicist and politician, founding member…

- August 12 in history1807 - The Russian-Turkish Armistice of Slobozia's main clause, the evacuation by the troops of the two principalities, was not fulfilled, so hostilities resumed in March 1809 1816 - Birth of writer, economist and politician Ion Ghica, a member and President of the Romanian…

- Trade turnover rose by 5.3pct January through March (gross series)The turnover in the wholesale trade, except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased, in nominal terms, in the first five months of the year, both as a gross series and as a series adjusted according to the number…

- President Iohannis: Let's join forces for a real change in the lives of cancer patients. President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday launched a call for unity and solidarity in the fight against cancer to bring a "real change in the lives of people affected by this devastating disease.", told Agerpres.…

- 1488 - Start in building of church dedicated to Saint George in Voronet, a foundation of Stephen the Great of Moldova (1457-1504) (26 May -14 September) CITESTE SI MAE: Romanian citizen detained in Libya, released on Thursday 25/05/2023 35 Education unions demand 25 pct pay rise 25/05/2023 7…

- 1871 - Birth of Garabet Ibraileanu, literary critic and historian, posthumously awarded honorary membership of the Romanian Academy (d. March 12, 1936) CITESTE SI Earthquake of 4.6 on the Richter scale in Arad county, Monday evening 22/05/2023 69 Ciuca: Gov't - prepared to implement vision of…