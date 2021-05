Romanias Dulgheru, Ruse progress to W60 Saint Gaudens singles 2nd round

Romanian tennis players Alexandra Dulgheru and Gabriela Ruse on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the women's singles event at the 60,000-USD W60 Saint Gaudens ITF tournament in France, agerpres reports. Thirty-one-year old Dulgheru, world number 674… [citeste mai departe]