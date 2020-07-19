Almost 2,900 new green vehicles traded in Romania in H1 2020 Sales of new green vehicles in Romania increased by 2.7% in the first half of the year, to 2,889 units, as against 2,813 in H12019, according to statistics with Romania's Association of Car Manufacturers and Importers (APIA). Overall, the share of new electric and hybrid vehicles in the total local car market stood at 5.9% in H1 2020, above the level of the previous year, when it stood at 4%.



According to APIA, between January and June 2020, most of the purchases were recorded in the category of hybrid vehicles - with 2,023 units, down 9.2% from the first six months of 2019.



