Alliance for local elections in Bucharest between Pro Romania and party launched by Robert Negoita

Tot mai multe cazuri de coronavirus in Romania. Niciun caz nou la Satu Mare

S-a anuntat un nou record de cazuri de infectare cu coronavirus în România. La Satu Mare nu a fost înregistrat niciunde caz nou. În ultimele 24 de ore, s-au descoperit 1.120 de cazuri noi de infectare cu noul coronavirus. Până astăzi, 26 iulie, pe teritoriul… [citeste mai departe]

1.100 de cazuri de COVID 19 la 15.000 de testări. Câte morți s-au depistat

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost depistați 1.120 de români cu coronavirus, la 15.098 testete făcute. Până astăzi, 26 iulie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 44.798 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19).  25.643 de… [citeste mai departe]

Tăriceanu: „Ne furăm singuri căciula”

Liderul ALDE, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, cere ca decizia privind modul în care vor fi reluate cursurile în luna septembrie să aparțină autorităților locale. „Eu cred că ne furăm singuri căciula dacă avem impresia că școala online chiar funcționează”, spune Tăriceanu. Liderul ALDE, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, scrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase din Galaţi are nevoie de secție ATI

Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase din Galaţi are nevoie de secție ATI Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase din Galați nu are secție de terapie intensivă, motiv pentru care toți pacienții cu forme grave de coronavirus sunt transferați la secția ATI COVID special amenajată în… [citeste mai departe]

GALERIA CU POEȚI - Dan Coman: ”cei singuri au cel mai tare insectar”

Memorialul Ipotești – Centrul Național de Studii Mihai Eminescu își propune, într-un parteneriat media cu ziarul Botoșăneanul, să prezinte, în fiecare săptămână, câte un laureat al Premiului Național de Poezie Mihai Eminescu – Opus Primum. [citeste mai departe]

GCS: 1.120 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2; în total – 2.187 decese

Până astăzi, 26 iulie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 44.798 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19).  25.643 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați și 3.572 pacienți asimptomatici… [citeste mai departe]

22 de decese s-au înregistrat în ultimele 24 de ore în rândul bolnavilor de coronavirus, declarate fără autopsii

Dintre acestea, 2 decese au fost înregistrate la categoria de vârstă 40-49 ani, 3 la categoria de vârstă 50-59 ani, 6 decese la categoria de vârstă 60-69 ani, 8 decese… [citeste mai departe]

Neconcordanţe în declaraţia de avere a unui magistrat

Camelia Bogdan, unul dintre judecătorii care a deschis zeci de procese în instanțele clujene, are o serie de inadvertențe în declarația de avere, scrie gazetadecluj.ro Dacă anul trecut ea a declarat că deține într-un cont la Banca Transilvania 200.000 de euro, la ultima declarație, semnată… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Tudose, atac la Guvernul Orban: Nu uitaţi să purtaţi mască...începe să pută

Mihai Tudose arată că "de la o zi la alta, situația infectărilor cu coronavirus devine tot mai gravă, iar Guvernul ne spune deja că nu mai sunt locuri la terapie intensivă și că ventilatoarele pulmonare sunt insuficiente". "Mămăliga… [citeste mai departe]

West Ham - Aston Villa: Emoțiile retrogradării din ultima etapă a campionatului englez

West Ham - Aston Villa, partidă programată azi, de la ora 18:00, e una încărcată de tensiune. Formația oaspete e clasată pe locul 17, primul deasupra liniei retrogradării, dar e la egalitate de puncte cu echipa de pe poziția… [citeste mai departe]


Alliance for local elections in Bucharest between Pro Romania and party launched by Robert Negoita

Publicat:
, a party led by , and the party launched by 3 mayor , Bucharest 2020 Party, announced the formation of an alliance in the perspective of local elections. 2020 Alliance was presented by Ponta and Negoita on Sunday at a press conference.

said that he supports for District 3 City Hall, but also for the - both in 2020 and in 2024.

Instead, Negoita specified that the launch of this alliance's candidates will be established at a later date.

