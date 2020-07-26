Alliance for local elections in Bucharest between Pro Romania and party launched by Robert Negoita

Alliance for local elections in Bucharest between Pro Romania and party launched by Robert NegoitaPublicat:
Pro Romania, a party led by Victor Ponta, and the party launched by Bucharest District 3 mayor Robert Negoita, Bucharest 2020 Party, announced the formation of an alliance in the perspective of local elections. The Pro Bucharest 2020 Alliance was presented by Ponta and Negoita on Sunday at a press conference.
Victor Ponta said that he supports Robert Negoita for District 3 City Hall, but also for the Capital City Hall - both in 2020 and in 2024.
Instead, Negoita specified that the launch of this alliance's candidates will be established at a later date.
