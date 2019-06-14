Start of Sibiu International Theater Festival, Romania's top performing arts event featuring 3,300 artists

Stiri Recomandate

Pulbere: Demisia in corpore a judecătorilor CCM, după capitularea democraților

Partidul Democrat a anunțat că se retrage de la guvernare, însă noua conducere a țării, adică Guvernul condus de Maia Sandu și Parlamentul în fruntea căruia se află Zinaida Greceanîi, vor activa în afara cadrului legal. [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban: Democraţia a învins în Republica Moldova. PNL va susţine guvernul condus de Maia Sandu

Preşedintele PNL, Ludovic Orban, afirmă că democraţia a învins în Republica Moldova, precizând că demisia Guvernului Filip, deşi a venit cu întârziere, reprezintă un gest de normalitate deoarece… [citeste mai departe]

Diego Maradona are mari probleme de sănătate: „Se operează la umăr și genunchi!”

Până la urmă, Diego Maradona (58 de ani) tot pleacă de la clubul mexican Dorados de Sinaloa. Nu pentru că a ratat promovarea în prima ligă.  Legendarul El Pibe de Oro are mari probleme de sănătate. "Diego nu mai continuă la… [citeste mai departe]

Gara de Nord va fi reabilitată. Cuc: „Acolo trebuie regândit totul“

Ministrul Transporturilor, Răzvan Cuc, anunţă că Gara de Nord din Bucureşti va intra într-un proces de reabilitare, în primă fază urmând să fie făcute lucrări care pot fi finalizate până la începerea Campionatului European de Fotbal Euro 2020. [citeste mai departe]

Surse: Rareş Bogdan, izolat de conducerea PNL. Ce stă în spatele deciziei

Europarlamentarul Rareş Bogdan a intrat în dizgraţia preşedintelui PNL, Ludovic Orban, susţin surse liberale pentru „Adevărul“. Decizia a fost luată după ce în ultimele săptămâni capul de listă al PNL a venit cu mai multe pretenţii pentru a prelua… [citeste mai departe]

Donald Trump numeşte Iranul naţiune teroristă şi îl acuză de comiterea atacurilor din Golful Oman. Reacţia Germaniei

Iranul a comis atacurile asupra petrolierelor din Golful Oman, a acuzat vineri preşedintele SUA, Donald Trump, avertizând "naţiunea teroristă" că Washingtonul… [citeste mai departe]

Mărturiile unei moldovence stabilite în Canada: Moldovenii sunt apreciați peste hotare

Moldovenii sunt foarte apreciați peste hotare. Cetățenii noștri au o calități de invidiat – sunt receptivi, muncitori, responsabili și flexibili. Orice muncă nu le-ai încredința o vor face cu multă dăruire, afirmă moldoveanca… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Lobonț nu mai e antrenorul Universității Cluj

Ca urmare a ratării promovării în Liga 1, ”U” Cluj s-a despărțit de antrenorul Bogdan Lobonț. Anunțul a fost făcut în această după-amiază. ”FC Universitatea Cluj a ajuns astăzi la un acord și s-a despărțit amiabil de antrenorul principal, Bogdan Lobonț. Clubul îi mulțumește pentru munca depusă… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la Babadag, judetul Tulcea provocat de joaca unor copii cu focul. O locuinta a fost cuprinsa de flacari (galerie foto)

Pompierii din cadrul Inspectoratului pentru Situatii de Urgenta Delta al Judetului Tulcea au fost solicitati sa intervina in aceasta dupa amiaza in… [citeste mai departe]

Orice naş îşi are naşul. Un controlor a fost la un pas să fie uitat de mecanicul trenului în Gara de Nord

Orice naş îşi are naşul spune o vorbă din popor. A trăit asta pe pielea lui controlorul trenului Bucureşti - Târgovişte. Mecanicul trenului a uitat de el şi l-a lăsat pe peron, în… [citeste mai departe]


Start of Sibiu International Theater Festival, Romania's top performing arts event featuring 3,300 artists

Publicat:
The Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS), Romania's top performing arts event featuring for ten days shows by 3,300 artists from 73 countries at various venues in the city, started this Friday.
"We'll have 3,300 artists from 73 countries performing in 75 venues with a capacity of about 70,000 viewers a day. These figures place the festival on world spot No. 1, as a one of a kind event, and I say this because we should mention that the Edinburgh event in August actually has 11 festivals running at the same time. So, as a stand-alone festival, this is the world's biggest," said FITS…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Almost 443,000 non-resident tourists arrived in Romania nd their expenditures accounted for approximately 1.293 billion lei

10:53, 14.06.2019 - Almost 443,000 non-resident tourists arrived in Romania in Q1 of 2019 and their expenditures accounted for approximately 1.293 billion lei, according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS)."The total number of non-resident tourists accommodated in the…

"Let us walk together!" - apostolic visit of Sovereign Pontiff in Bucharest, Sumuleu-Ciuc, Iasi, Blaj

20:43, 30.05.2019 - Pope Francis begins on Friday a three-day apostolic visit to Romania, His Holiness being awaited by the authorities, hierarchs and pilgrims in Bucharest, Sumuleu-Ciuc, Iasi and Blaj.Under the generic title of "Let us walk together!", 20 years after John Paul II's historic visit, Pope Francis'…

PM Dancila: We must seek third markets to increase exports, to attract investment

21:46, 17.05.2019 - Romania must seek third markets, such as the Arab countries and China, both in order to increase exports and to attract investment in our country, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Friday, in Zalau, north-west Salaj County."I went to all the countries of the Arabian Peninsula, I went…

Romania: euro trades at 4.7607 lei

19:52, 19.04.2019 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.76071 US dollar USD 4.23271 Swiss franc CHF 4.17611 British…

UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: 'I would completely eliminate emergency ordinances'

16:37, 04.04.2019 - Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Thursday he would completely eliminate the possibility of issuing emergency ordinances with reference to the topics for a referendum announced by President Klaus Iohannis.Read also: President Klaus Iohannis…

CommMin Petrescu: I wish Romania will be in the first group of countries launching 5G

11:36, 03.04.2019 - Romania could be in the first group of countries launching the 5G technology, but we need to be somewhat careful, in order to avoid all obstacles and see what the other countries did wrong, Minister of Communications and Information Society Alexandru Petrescu stated on Wednesday, on Communications…

Regizorul Roberto Minervini invitat special la American Independent Film Festival

21:34, 02.04.2019 - Radical, poetic, realist, acestea sunt atributele asociate cel mai adesea cu cinema-ul lui Roberto Minervini, invitat special al ediției a 3-a American Independent Film Festival. What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?, prezentat in competiția Festivalului de la Veneția, in 2018, unde a primit numeroase…

Comisarul european pentru sanatate si siguranta alimentara și-a anunțat vizita la Bucuresti

00:27, 26.03.2019 - Comisarul european pentru sanatate si siguranta alimentara, Vytenis Andriukaitis, se va afla in vizita oficiala la Bucuresti in 26 - 27 martie, a informat luni Reprezentanta Comisiei Europene in Romania, potrivit https://www.agerpres.ro/.Citește și: Surpriza de proporții pe lista PSD pentru…


