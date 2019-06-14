Start of Sibiu International Theater Festival, Romania's top performing arts event featuring 3,300 artists The Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS), Romania's top performing arts event featuring for ten days shows by 3,300 artists from 73 countries at various venues in the city, started this Friday.

"We'll have 3,300 artists from 73 countries performing in 75 venues with a capacity of about 70,000 viewers a day. These figures place the festival on world spot No. 1, as a one of a kind event, and I say this because we should mention that the Edinburgh event in August actually has 11 festivals running at the same time. So, as a stand-alone festival, this is the world's biggest," said FITS… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

