President Iohannis, UK PM Johnson discuss Romanian-British relations, Brexit in phone conversation

Specialistii avertizeaza: Alba-neagra cu OUG 114 creeaza haos si incertitudine pe piata energiei

Specialistii avertizeaza: Alba-neagra cu OUG 114 creeaza haos si incertitudine pe piata energiei

Abrogarea in Comisia de industrii din Camera Deputatilor a unor articole din OUG 114, care reintroduceau preturile reglementate pe piata de energie electrica si gaze naturale, aduce din nou haos si incertitudine… [citeste mai departe]

Ursula Von der Leyen, viitoarea șefă a Comisiei Europene, a anunțat că ar putea respinge candidaţi la postul de comisar european

Ursula Von der Leyen, viitoarea șefă a Comisiei Europene, a anunțat că ar putea respinge candidaţi la postul de comisar european

Preşedintele ales al Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, speră să aibă spaţiu de manevră în alegerea componenţei Colegiului comisarilor… [citeste mai departe]

MAE: Posibile zboruri întârziate în Spania, din cauza fenomenului meteo extrem „DANA”

MAE: Posibile zboruri întârziate în Spania, din cauza fenomenului meteo extrem „DANA”

MAE informează românii care vor să călătorească în Spania că a fost emisă o prognoză de fenomene meteo extreme ca urmare a faptului că, în vestul Peninsulei Iberice, s-a format o depresiune izolată de nivele înalte –… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie aviatică. Un compozitor a murit într-un accident, împreună cu soţia şi copilul

Tragedie aviatică. Un compozitor a murit într-un accident, împreună cu soţia şi copilul

Jonathan și Hannah Goldstein au postat imagini din călătoria în care se aflau pe Facebook. Ultima fotografie a fost postată sâmbătă după-amiază, în care el apare pilotând avionul, iar ea își ținea în brațe fetița.… [citeste mai departe]

Ramona Mănescu a demisionat din ALDE / SURSE

Ramona Mănescu a demisionat din ALDE / SURSE

Ministrul de Externe, Ramona Mănescu, a demisionat marți din ALDE, spun surse guvernamentale pentru STIRIPESURSE.RO. Mănescu nu a mai așteptat să fie exclusă din partid, după ce ALDE s-a retras de la guvernare și ea a ales să rămână la Palatul Victoria. Mai era și problema juridică că ALDE putea fi considerat… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep – Nicole Gibbs, turul 1 la US Open (azi, ora 22.00, Eurosport). ”Încrederea mea este la cote înalte”

Simona Halep – Nicole Gibbs, turul 1 la US Open (azi, ora 22.00, Eurosport). ”Încrederea mea este la cote înalte”

Simona Halep, 27 de ani, 4 WTA, debutează marți seară, în jurul orei 22.00, la US Open, împotriva americancei Nicole Gibbs, 26 de ani, 135 WTA, calificată pe… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia a eliberat ultimele orci ţinute captive timp de un an în bazine înguste în Extremul Orient

Rusia a eliberat ultimele orci ţinute captive timp de un an în bazine înguste în Extremul Orient

"O imensă victorie": după un val de ultraj internaţional, activiştii pentru mediu au salutat marţi anunţul autorităţilor ruse privind eliberarea ultimelor orci ţinute captive timp de un an în bazine înguste… [citeste mai departe]

Noi tensiuni între Israel și Liban, după mai multe atacuri cu drone desfășurate în weekend

Noi tensiuni între Israel și Liban, după mai multe atacuri cu drone desfășurate în weekend

Două drone israeliene au căzut lângă capitala libaneză Beirut, iar președintele libanez a numit gestul "o declarație de război". Foarte vehemenți au fost și reprezentanții grupării Hezbollah, cărora premierul… [citeste mai departe]

Criminalitate crescută la Barcelona. Autoritățile sunt îngrijorate de tot mai multe înjunghieri și furturi comise în oraș

Criminalitate crescută la Barcelona. Autoritățile sunt îngrijorate de tot mai multe înjunghieri și furturi comise în oraș

Autoritățile din Barcelona semnalează o criză de securitate publică după o creștere alarmantă a violenței în oraș. Tot mai multe furturi din buzunare,… [citeste mai departe]

Zborurile catre Spania ar putea fi intarziate, din cauza fenomenului meteo extrem DANA

Zborurile catre Spania ar putea fi intarziate, din cauza fenomenului meteo extrem DANA

Romanii care intentioneaza sa calatoreasca in Spania sunt avertizati ca zilele urmatoare in aceasta tara vor avea loc fenomene meteorologice extreme, dar si greve in transporturile aeriene si feroviare. Potrivit Ministerul Afacerilor… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis, UK PM Johnson discuss Romanian-British relations, Brexit in phone conversation

Publicat:
President Iohannis, UK PM Johnson discuss Romanian-British relations, Brexit in phone conversation

had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, focusing on relations between the two countries as well as the UK withdrawal from the , according to the .

"Regarding bilateral relations, emphasised that after Brexit it will be important to update and deepen the strategic partnership between Romania and the , which will cover economic issues, as well as security, defence and external relations. , the President of Romania underlined that…

