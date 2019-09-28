PM of Republic of Moldova attends opening of university year in Timisoara: Big challenge - the young to return home

PM of Republic of Moldova attends opening of university year in Timisoara: Big challenge - the young to return homePublicat:
Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, who is currently paying a visit to Timisoara, where she participated as a guest of honour in the opening of the new university year at West University of Timisoara (UVT), on Saturday told AGERPRES that the young people who graduate in Romania do not usually return home and this is a big challenge for the authorities in Chisinau. "The graduates don't usually return. In general, we have this problem that the young people from the Republic of Moldova don't come back after graduating in Romania, for they don't think they have a future at home.…
