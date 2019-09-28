PM of Republic of Moldova attends opening of university year in Timisoara: Big challenge - the young to return home

Stiri Recomandate

Sorana Cîrstea a pierdut în mod dramatic finala de la Tashkent, după ce a salvat 4 mingi de meci, dar urcă 21 de poziţii în WTA

Sorana Cîrstea a pierdut în mod dramatic finala de la Tashkent, după ce a salvat 4 mingi de meci, dar urcă 21 de poziţii în WTA

Sorana Cîrstea a ratat al doilea titlu WTA din carieră după finala dramatică de la Tashkent, în care a anulat 4 mingi de meci. După cel… [citeste mai departe]

FOTBAL – FCSB „a uitat” să plătească banii pentru Sorin Șerban

FOTBAL – FCSB „a uitat” să plătească banii pentru Sorin Șerban

CS Minaur Baia Mare a sesizat FRF cu privire la transferul lui Sorin Șerban, care a semnat pe 5 ani cu FCSB. Oficialii echipei din Baia Mare susțin că roș-albaștrii n-au plătit suma de transfer de 50.000 de euro care trebuia achitată în vară. Fundașul de 19… [citeste mai departe]

După discursul lui Lavrov la ONU, s-a format o coadă a celor ce vroiau să discute cu el

După discursul lui Lavrov la ONU, s-a format o coadă a celor ce vroiau să discute cu el

Sala unde Lavrov a ținut mai târziu o conferință de presă a fost, de asemenea, plină. La începutul discursului său, ministrul rus le-a mulțumit jurnaliștilor prezenți pentru interesul față de poziția Rusiei în problemele… [citeste mai departe]

CRONICĂ. Zis și făcut! Trei puncte pentru FC Unirea Dej după duelul cu Galda – FOTO

CRONICĂ. Zis și făcut! Trei puncte pentru FC Unirea Dej după duelul cu Galda – FOTO

Echipa de fotbal Unirea Dej s-a impus, astăzi, cu 3-1, pe teren propriu, în fața formației Industria Galda. Partida de pe Municipal, care a debutat la ora 14, a contat pentru a VI-a etapă a seriei a V-a din Liga a III-a. Înaintea… [citeste mai departe]

Spectacol cu Baba Zula la Lumina Unirii, pentru TM2021

Spectacol cu Baba Zula la Lumina Unirii, pentru TM2021

Vineri seara, pe 27 septembrie, a avut loc primul act al spectacolului Lumina Unirii. Piața Unirii a devenit scenă, clădirile au prins viață datorită videomapărilor, iar cei peste 100 de actori și dansatori, acompaniați de trupele Baba Zula și ARAC, au spus prima parte a istoriei orașului nostru.… [citeste mai departe]

Un deputat din Partidul Șor cere anchetă în cazul reţinerii colegelor sale

Un deputat din Partidul Șor cere anchetă în cazul reţinerii colegelor sale

Deputatul Partidului "ŞOR" Denis Ulanov solicită Ministerului Afacerilor Interne să pornească în regim de urgenţă o anchetă interne privind comportamentul angajaţilor INP care l-au oprit în trafic în ziua reţinerii deputaţilor Marina Tauber şi… [citeste mai departe]

Tragerea la sorți a optimilor Cupei României la fotbal e programată luni. Componența urnelor e halucinantă

Tragerea la sorți a optimilor Cupei României la fotbal e programată luni. Componența urnelor e halucinantă

Evenimentul va avea loc la Casa Fotbalului, în sala ”Nicolae Dobrin”, luni, începând cu ora 12:00. Jocurile din cadrul optimilor de finală ale Cupei României vor avea loc în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul pakistanez Imran Khan a trecut prin momente grele din cauza unei defecţiuni a avionului său

Premierul pakistanez Imran Khan a trecut prin momente grele din cauza unei defecţiuni a avionului său

Echipajul aeronavei a descoperit o defecţiune tehnică la bordul avionului , după 4 ore de zbor din New York spre Pakistan, potrivit presei pakistaneze. Detaliile despre acest incident nu sunt deocamdată… [citeste mai departe]

Karolina Pliskova, favorita numărul 2, învinsă în meciul de debut la Beijing

Karolina Pliskova, favorita numărul 2, învinsă în meciul de debut la Beijing

Jucătoarea cehă de tenis Karolina Pliskova, favorita numărul 2 a turneului WTA de la Beijing, a fost învinsă în trei seturi, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, de letona Jelena Ostapenko, într-o partidă din primul tur al... [citeste mai departe]

Accident ca la biliard la Marginea

Accident ca la biliard la Marginea

Vineri dimineață la ora 05.20, pe DN 17A, în localitatea Marginea, un bărbat de 45 de ani din comuna Frătăuții Noi, în timp ce conducea autoturismul care tracta o remorcă, a intrat în coliziune față -spate cu un atelaj hipo care circula în fața sa, în aceeași direcție de mers, condus de un tânăr de […] [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM of Republic of Moldova attends opening of university year in Timisoara: Big challenge - the young to return home

Publicat:
PM of Republic of Moldova attends opening of university year in Timisoara: Big challenge - the young to return home

of the Republic of , who is currently paying a visit to Timisoara, where she participated as a guest of honour in the opening of the new university year at of Timisoara (UVT), on Saturday told AGERPRES that the young people who graduate in Romania do not usually return home and this is a big challenge for the authorities in Chisinau. "The graduates don't usually return. In general, we have this problem that the young people from the Republic of Moldova don't come back after graduating in Romania, for they don't think they have a future at home.…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PMP MPs sign censure motion, on condition of establishment of Ministry for R. Moldova relations

12:47, 23.09.2019 - The chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Eugen Tomac, stated on Monday that all the PMP senators and deputies signed the censure motion, mentioning that support for the future government is conditioned by the establishment of a ministry for the Relation with the Republic of Moldova.  "I…

Mateusz Morawiecki: Romania, very good partner for investors in Poland

18:27, 18.09.2019 - Romania is a very good partner for investors in Poland, the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki stated, mentioning that our country "has a good economic growth"."What connected us in the past is also relevant for our present relationship, it is about…

Dan Barna, validat președintele USR la Congresul Național de la Timișoara

12:35, 14.09.2019 - Președintele ales al USR și candidatul Alianței USR-PLUS la alegerile prezidențiale din luna noiembrie, Dan Barna, a fost validat in acest sfarșit de saptamana in funcție, cu 439 de voturi din cele 478 exprimate in cadrul Congresului Național USR, cel cu numarul cinci din istoria partidului. A obținut…

PMP's Paleologu: 'No matter how big the posters, they can't hide the emperor is naked'

18:14, 07.09.2019 - People's Movement Party's (PMP) candidate in the presidential elections Theodor Paleologu said in Timisoara on Saturday that none of the competitors can be certain, at the moment, that he/she will be the winner of the November poll, and the posters, no matter how big, "can't hide the fact that the…

Survey: 48.9pct of youths say they had at least once suicidal thoughts

21:13, 04.09.2019 - 48.9pct of young people claim that they had at least once suicidal thoughts, found a survey that is part of the doctoral thesis of the psychologist Mihai Copaceanu - "Health state and consumption of psychoactive substances among young people in Romania".The nationally representative survey…

PNL's Orban meets ACUM Bloc leaders in Chisinau

23:33, 31.08.2019 - National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban met in Chisinau on Saturday the leadership of the ACUM Bloc, pointing out in a press conference that they discussed including the presidential elections this autumn in Romania and the local elections in the Republic of Moldova."We chose this…

Viorica Dancila designated as PSD's candidate in presidential elections

15:05, 25.08.2019 - Prime Minister of Romania and Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila was designated on Saturday as the party's candidate in the presidential elections. The decision was made in the meeting of the PSD's Extraordinary Congress. Those attending the meeting unanimously…

Meeting between Marcel Ciolacu, Maia Sandu: Moldova always counted on Romania's support

17:27, 02.07.2019 - Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday met the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who said her country always counted on Romania's support.Marcel Ciolacu congratulated Maia Sandu for her appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova and for…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 28 septembrie 2019
Bucuresti 12°C | 27°C
Iasi 13°C | 23°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 23°C
Timisoara 12°C | 25°C
Constanta 16°C | 22°C
Brasov 10°C | 23°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 22°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 26.09.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 272.162,40 8.442.054,48
II (5/6) 3 30.240,26 -
III (4/6) 173 524,39 -
IV (3/6) 3.886 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.740.076,08

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 septembrie 2019
USD 4.3479
EUR 4.7505
CHF 4.3806
GBP 5.3412
CAD 3.2799
XAU 209.215
JPY 4.0276
CNY 0.6104
AED 1.1837
AUD 2.9379
MDL 0.2449
BGN 2.4289

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec