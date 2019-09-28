PM of Republic of Moldova attends opening of university year in Timisoara: Big challenge - the young to return home

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Eugen Tomac, stated on Monday that all the PMP senators and deputies signed the censure motion, mentioning that support for the future government is conditioned by the establishment of a ministry for the Relation with the Republic of Moldova. "I…

- Romania is a very good partner for investors in Poland, the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki stated, mentioning that our country "has a good economic growth"."What connected us in the past is also relevant for our present relationship, it is about…

- Președintele ales al USR și candidatul Alianței USR-PLUS la alegerile prezidențiale din luna noiembrie, Dan Barna, a fost validat in acest sfarșit de saptamana in funcție, cu 439 de voturi din cele 478 exprimate in cadrul Congresului Național USR, cel cu numarul cinci din istoria partidului. A obținut…

- People's Movement Party's (PMP) candidate in the presidential elections Theodor Paleologu said in Timisoara on Saturday that none of the competitors can be certain, at the moment, that he/she will be the winner of the November poll, and the posters, no matter how big, "can't hide the fact that the…

- 48.9pct of young people claim that they had at least once suicidal thoughts, found a survey that is part of the doctoral thesis of the psychologist Mihai Copaceanu - "Health state and consumption of psychoactive substances among young people in Romania".The nationally representative survey…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban met in Chisinau on Saturday the leadership of the ACUM Bloc, pointing out in a press conference that they discussed including the presidential elections this autumn in Romania and the local elections in the Republic of Moldova."We chose this…

- Prime Minister of Romania and Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila was designated on Saturday as the party's candidate in the presidential elections. The decision was made in the meeting of the PSD's Extraordinary Congress. Those attending the meeting unanimously…

- Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday met the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who said her country always counted on Romania's support.Marcel Ciolacu congratulated Maia Sandu for her appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova and for…