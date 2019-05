Ana-Maria Popescu wins bronze at Epee Grand Prix in Cali

Romanian fencer Ana-Maria Popescu on Sunday won the bronze medal at the Epee Grand Prix in Cali (Colombia), as she lost in the semifinals to China's Yiwen Sun by a score of 14-13. In her first match on the main board, the Rio Olympic champion defeated Nardin Ehab (Egypt) 15-4, won 15-14… [citeste mai departe]