#EuropeanElections2019/ Former PM Ciolos votes, says poll to be warning to country's leadership National leader of PLUS, former PM Dacian Ciolos said in Zalau on Sunday that the vote in the ongoing European elections will be a warning to those who are in charge of Romania today and will have much greater effect than electing members to the European Parliament.

"I am convinced that very many Romanians have been waiting for this day since the winter of 2017, when we were in the streets, many of Romanians angry that they had not voted when vote was due in 2016. Now, the day has come when we can send our message very loud and clear, and much more efficient than by taking to the streets,…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Liviu Dragnea said he hopes the party he leads will win the European Parliament election on Sunday, without giving a forecast, and said he has sent directions on the ground to the Social-Democrats to pay attention to the electoral…

- The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced that it completed on Monday the shipping of the necessary materials for voting to the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania, in view of ensuring a smooth running of the voting process abroad in the elections to the European Parliament and…

- The young people have understood that insult and violence could not solve the country's problems, on Sunday said Prime minister Viorica Dancila, telling them to walk their head up wherever they go, worldwide. "I wish I give the young people a piece of advice and my advice is for all of them:…

- President Klaus Iohannis says that there is an "unfortunate discussion" in Romania on the rule of law, showing that Romanians want a fair, European country and that their vote counts in the European Parliament elections and the referendum of 26 May. "We have that unfortunate discussion about…

- The Liberals want a strong Romania and it can only be built by strong Romanians, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said in Cluj-Napoca on Sunday. Orban participated in a meeting with the north-west region's local elected, with over 6,500 people attending, to whom the candidates…

- Former premier Dacian Ciolos, who opens the list for the EP election on behalf of the Alliance 2020 USR - PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) on Sunday in southeastern Constanta asserted that regardless of what happens by 2020, he will run for the Parliament of Romania,…

- PLUS party leader Dacian Ciolos said on Friday in Timisoara that for the USR-PLUS Alliance the stakes of the elections to the European Parliament are not the score it will get, but the number of Romanians who will be mobilized to vote. "It is not the score that is important but how many Romanians…