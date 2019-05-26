EuropeanElections2019/ Former PM Ciolos votes, says poll to be warning to country's leadership

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO/ Alegeri europarlamentare 2019: Reporterul Andreea Archip ne arată cum se votează în Estonia, unde votul e gândit să fie la îndemâna cetățeanului

VIDEO/ Alegeri europarlamentare 2019: Reporterul Andreea Archip ne arată cum se votează în Estonia, unde votul e gândit să fie la îndemâna cetățeanului

Duminică, în ziua în care românii sunt chemați la urme pentru alegerile europarlamentare… [citeste mai departe]

BEC: Cum se procedeaza daca un alegator nu vrea voteze si la Referendum

BEC: Cum se procedeaza daca un alegator nu vrea voteze si la Referendum

Alegătorii care merg astăzi la urne primesc trei buletine de vot: unul pentru europarlamentare și două pentru referendum. Cetățenii pot să aleagă, însă, să participe numai la unul dintre scrutine. "Președintele biroului electoral al secției de votare sau membrul… [citeste mai departe]

Melania Trump, în dificultate la sosirea pe aeroportul din Tokio-Video

Melania Trump, în dificultate la sosirea pe aeroportul din Tokio-Video

Îmbrăcată într-o rochie Calvin Klein de 4.000 de dolari, Melanie Trump a fost pusă în dificultate din cauza vântului, fiind nevoita să-și ținăa rochia cu mâna. Donald Trump a sosit sâmbăta în Japonia pentru o vizita de patru zile destinată să consolideze legaturile… [citeste mai departe]

Divorțul a fost legalizat. Țara cu o puternică tradiție catolică

Divorțul a fost legalizat. Țara cu o puternică tradiție catolică

Irlandezii au aprobat cu o majoritate zdrobitoare, în cadrul unui referendum ale cărui rezultate au fost anunţate duminică, ridicarea restricţiilor legate de divorţ, un nou episod din seria de schimbări care are loc în această ţară cu o veche tradiţie catolică, [citeste mai departe]

ASTRA - VIITORUL 1-2 // VIDEO EXCLUSIV Dumitru Dragomir, la picioarele lui Gică Hagi după finala Cupei: „Ce dracu să mai comentez? De asta e mare antrenor!”

ASTRA - VIITORUL 1-2 // VIDEO EXCLUSIV Dumitru Dragomir, la picioarele lui Gică Hagi după finala Cupei: „Ce dracu să mai comentez? De asta e mare antrenor!"

Dumitru Dragomir (72 de ani), fostul președinte al Ligii Profesioniste de… [citeste mai departe]

Au inceput dezinformarile. USR indeamna alegatorii din Diaspora sa creeze incidente la sectiile de votare

Au inceput dezinformarile. USR indeamna alegatorii din Diaspora sa creeze incidente la sectiile de votare

Pe Facebook au aparut mesaje din partea USR prin care alegatorii din Diaspora sunt indemnati sa provoace scandal la sectiile de votare. Actiunea pare similara cu ce s-a intamplat in 2014, atunci… [citeste mai departe]

Moby s-a scuzat faţă de actriţa Natalie Portman: Recunosc pe de-a-ntregul că am fost nesăbuit să nu îi spun despre asta înainte

Moby s-a scuzat faţă de actriţa Natalie Portman: Recunosc pe de-a-ntregul că am fost nesăbuit să nu îi spun despre asta înainte

Muzicianul american Moby s-a scuzat faţă de actriţa Natalie Portman, care a negat cele scrise de el în cartea de memorii „Then It… [citeste mai departe]

Sfârşitul unui imperiu culinar. De ce s-a prăbuşit lanţul de restaurante al lui Jamie Oliver

Sfârşitul unui imperiu culinar. De ce s-a prăbuşit lanţul de restaurante al lui Jamie Oliver

La începutul acestei săptămâni, grupul de restaurante Jamie Oliver a intrat în insolvenţă, ceea ce a dus la pierderea a 1.000 de locuri de muncă. The post Sfârşitul unui imperiu culinar. De ce s-a prăbuşit… [citeste mai departe]

Mobilizare masiva a romanilor din Europa pentru alegeri: Soferi voluntari pentru a duce oamenii in orasele cu sectii de vot

Mobilizare masiva a romanilor din Europa pentru alegeri: Soferi voluntari pentru a duce oamenii in orasele cu sectii de vot

Romanii care traiesc in strainatate si vor sa voteze la elegerile europarlamentare si referendumul pentru justitie de duminica se organizeaza pe Facebook,… [citeste mai departe]

Europarlamentare 2019. Primele cifre cu prezența la urne

Europarlamentare 2019. Primele cifre cu prezența la urne

Update 08.30. În prima jumătate de oră, la europarlamentare au votat 125.000 de români, la referendum prezența a fost ceva mai scăzută, anunță Antena 3. Stire initiala. Cele peste 18.000 de secţii de... [citeste mai departe]


#EuropeanElections2019/ Former PM Ciolos votes, says poll to be warning to country's leadership

Publicat:
#EuropeanElections2019/ Former PM Ciolos votes, says poll to be warning to country's leadership

National leader of PLUS, former PM said in Zalau on Sunday that the vote in the ongoing European elections will be a warning to those who are in charge of Romania today and will have much greater effect than electing members to the
"I am convinced that very many Romanians have been waiting for this day since the winter of 2017, when we were in the streets, many of Romanians angry that they had not voted when vote was due in 2016. Now, the day has come when we can send our message very loud and clear, and much more efficient than by taking to the streets,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


