Defence Ministry: Four of the five servicemen injured in Afganistan were discharged from hospital

Defence Ministry: Four of the five servicemen injured in Afganistan were discharged from hospitalPublicat:
Four of the five servicemen injured in Afganistan, on Friday, of the Saint Andrew 300th Force Protection Battalion were discharged from hospital, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced through a release sent, on Saturday, to AGERPRES.
Thus, Staff Sergeant Rusu Marian, corporals, second class, Stefan Florin-Laurentiu and Apetroaie Petrica and lance corporal Petcu Nicolae were discharged from hospital during the same day. All the patients discharged continue their treatment and recuperation, already being in the care of a Romanian medical team.
