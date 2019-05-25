Defence Ministry: Four of the five servicemen injured in Afganistan were discharged from hospital

Stiri Recomandate

Rugby: CSM Stiinta Baia Mare takes championship of Romania

Rugby: CSM Stiinta Baia Mare takes championship of Romania

CSM Stiinta Baia Mare won the title of champion of Romania in rugby, on Saturday, after defeating CSA Steaua Bucharest by 24-22 (7-3 at halftime) in the final of the CEC Bank SuperLiga on the Municipal Stadium in Barlad.  The players from Baia Mare thus took their sixth national title,… [citeste mai departe]

Cod galben de inundaţii în opt judeţe, până la miezul nopţii; hidrologii avertizează că ar putea fi depăşite cotele de atenţie

Cod galben de inundaţii în opt judeţe, până la miezul nopţii; hidrologii avertizează că ar putea fi depăşite cotele de atenţie

Hidrologii au emis, sâmbătă, mai multe avertizări cod galben de inundaţii, valabile pentru opt judeţe. Până la miezul nopţii sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Fonduri epuizate în 12 ore la Programul „Rabla” pentru electrocasnice 2019

Fonduri epuizate în 12 ore la Programul „Rabla” pentru electrocasnice 2019

„Programul Rabla pentru electrocasnice este un succes. (…) În aproximativ 12 ore, am reuşit să închidem această primă parte a proiectului, în sensul că peste 120.000 de vouchere au fost consumate, echivalentul a 40 de milioane. Începând… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Șora, mesaj cu o zi înainte de alegeri: „Mergeţi la vot şi luaţi-i cu voi şi pe nehotărâţi, pe leneşi, pe uituci, pe lasă-mă-să-te-las şi pierde-vară” / VIDEO

Mihai Șora, mesaj cu o zi înainte de alegeri: „Mergeţi la vot şi luaţi-i cu voi şi pe nehotărâţi, pe leneşi, pe uituci, pe lasă-mă-să-te-las şi pierde-vară” / VIDEO

Mihai Șora a transmis un mesaj românilor… [citeste mai departe]

Hidrologii au dat ALERTA - Cod galben de INUNDAȚII pe râuri din OPT județe din România

Hidrologii au dat ALERTA - Cod galben de INUNDAȚII pe râuri din OPT județe din România

Hidrologii au emis, sâmbătă, mai multe avertizări cod galben de inundaţii, valabile pentru opt judeţe. Până la miezul nopţii sunt posibile depăşiri ale cotelor de atenţie pe râuri din judeţele Suceava, Neamţ, Harghita, Covasna,… [citeste mai departe]

Cod galben de vijelii până la ora 19 în mai multe localități din județul Suceava

Cod galben de vijelii până la ora 19 în mai multe localități din județul Suceava

Administrația Națională de Meteorlogie a emis un cod galben pentru județul Suceava, sâmbătă, 25 mai între orele 17.40 și 19. Se vor semnala : local și temporar, averse ce vor cumula 25…30 l/mp, frecvente descărcări electrice, intensificări… [citeste mai departe]

Măsuri antifraudă pentru alegerile europarlamentare și referendumul pentru justiție. Ministrul de Interne cere BEC să trimită o circulară tuturor secțiilor de votare

Măsuri antifraudă pentru alegerile europarlamentare și referendumul pentru justiție. Ministrul de Interne cere BEC să trimită o circulară tuturor secțiilor de votare

Carmen Dan a transmis conducerii Biroului Electoral Central… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Argentina și-a omorât fosta soție și fiica de un an și opt luni cu ciocanul

Un bărbat din Argentina și-a omorât fosta soție și fiica de un an și opt luni cu ciocanul

Crimă teribilă în Argentina, acolo un bărbat le-a lovit cu ciocanul pe fosta sa soție și pe fiica lor, după care a dat foc casei. Cele două victime au murit la spital din cauza rănilor suferite. O femeie pe nume… [citeste mai departe]

Al treilea accident grav în cinci ore în care este implicat un biciclist. Ce s-a întâmplat

Al treilea accident grav în cinci ore în care este implicat un biciclist. Ce s-a întâmplat

Al treilea accident grav în ultimele cinci ore în care este implicat un biciclist s-a petrecut, astăzi, în urmă cu puțin timp în localitatea Secusigiu din județul Arad. Conform primelor informații, un bărbat a accidentat… [citeste mai departe]

Interdicții de intrare în Moldova: MAE al Rusiei a comentat acțiunile Chișinăului

Interdicții de intrare în Moldova: MAE al Rusiei a comentat acțiunile Chișinăului

Interzicerea intrării unor cetățeni ruși în Moldova „nu contribuie la dezvoltarea constructivă a relațiilor ruso-moldovenești”, a declarat reprezentantul oficial al MAE al Federației Ruse Maria Zaharova. [citeste mai departe]


Defence Ministry: Four of the five servicemen injured in Afganistan were discharged from hospital

Publicat:
Defence Ministry: Four of the five servicemen injured in Afganistan were discharged from hospital

Four of the five servicemen injured in Afganistan, on Friday, of the 300th were discharged from hospital, the Ministry of (MApN) announced through a release sent, on Saturday, to AGERPRES. 
Thus, , corporals, second class, Stefan Florin-Laurentiu and and lance corporal were discharged from hospital during the same day. All the patients discharged continue their treatment and recuperation, already being in the care of a Romanian medical team. 

According to the quoted…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

MApN: Patru dintre cei cinci militari raniti in Afganistan au fost externati

18:34, 25.05.2019 - Patru dintre militarii raniti in Afganistan, vineri, din Batalionul 300 Protectia Fortei "Sfantul Andrei", au fost externati, anunta Ministerul Apararii Nationale intr-un comunicat transmis, sambata, AGERPRES. Astfel, plutonierul Rusu Marian, caporalii clasa a II-a Stefan Florin-Laurentiu…

Ministerul Apararii, anunț de ULTIMA ORA despre STAREA militarilor raniți in Afganistan

18:25, 25.05.2019 - Patru dintre militarii raniti in Afganistan, vineri, din Batalionul 300 Protectia Fortei "Sfantul Andrei", au fost externati, anunta Ministerul Apararii Nationale intr-un comunicat transmis, sambata, AGERPRES.Citește și: ALERTA METEO - ANM a emis avertizare meteo de vreme SEVERA IMEDIATA in…

Oficial de la MApN. Care este starea de sanatate a militarilor romani raniti in Afganistan

17:37, 25.05.2019 - Patru dintre militarii raniti in Afganistan, vineri, 24 mai, din Batalionul 300 Protectia Fortei Sfantul Andrei, au fost externati, informeaza MApN. Astfel, plutonierul Rusu Marian, caporalii clasa a II a Stefan Florin Laurentiu si Apetroaie Petrica si fruntasul Petcu Nicolae au fost externati in decursul…

Foreign Minister promotes Romanian candidacy for non-permanent seat of UN Security Council

13:15, 25.05.2019 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu has participated, on Friday, in a meeting organized by the UN Security Council, on the topic of the impact of peacekeeping operations on the consolidation of peace, organized by Indonesia and Cote d'Ivoire, on the margin of which the Minister had a series…

Five Romanian soldiers injured in Afghanistan by improvised explosive device

15:07, 24.05.2019 - Five soldiers of the 300th Sfantul Andrei Mechanised Infantry Battalion on a mission to Afghanistan were injured on Friday as they were conducting a joint patrol mission with US soldiers in their area of responsibility, Romania's Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reports in a press statement. …

Four Romanian servicemen injured in Afghanistan; they were hospitalised; health status-stable

20:47, 13.04.2019 - Four Romanian servicemen were injured on Saturday, around 10:00hrs, local time, while conducting a mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced. According to a MApN release sent to AGERPRES, a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored column - operated…

President Iohannis welcomes Croatian senior official Buric to discuss Romanian, Croatian communities, economic co-operation

17:10, 15.03.2019 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Friday welcomed visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Croatia Marija Pejcinovic Buric to discuss political dialogue, economic co-operation and the state of play in the Romanian speaking communities of Croatia and the Croatian minority…

Deputy PM Ana Birchall: 'Globalization - enormous potential to bring prosperity, if managed in accordance with fundamental principles'

15:58, 02.03.2019 - Globalization has an "enormous" potential to bring more prosperity, development and stability, provided it is managed in accordance with fundamental principles such as transparency, dialogue, peaceful settlement of disputes, Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall conveyed at the Economic Forum in Delphi.Read…


