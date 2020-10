Vedeta Pro TV-ului, Viviana Sposub are COVID-19!

GCS: 3,920 new COVID-19 cases, 60 people dead in past 24 hours

A number of 3,920 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, over the last report on Saturday which showed 3,952 new cases of COVID-19, following the conduction of 19,507 tests at the national level, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).These… [citeste mai departe]