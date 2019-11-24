Unlimited access to polling stations for media

Stiri Recomandate

O delegație a Primăriei comunei Berchișești a fost prezentă, joi, în Republica Moldova, la invitația primarului comunei Ruseștii Noi, Raionul Ialoveni, Valentina Meșină, de a participa la evenimentele prilejuite… [citeste mai departe]

Candidatul PSD la alegerile prezidențiale, Viorica Dăncilă, a votat, duminică dimineață, în Capitală. ”Am votat pentru o Românie care să meargă înainte, nu… [citeste mai departe]

În județul Alba, până la ora 10.00, doar 7 procente din numărul total de alegători au ieșit la vot. Cea mai ridicată prezență este înregistrată la Alba Iulia, iar pe locul al doilea se află… [citeste mai departe]

De 1 Decembrie, Ziua Națională a României, la Timișoara va avea loc o defilare a forțelor armate și se vor depune coroane în memoria eroilor care au căzut pe câmpul de luptă. Va fi și o ceremonie… [citeste mai departe]

O bătaie în care au fost implicate mai multe persoane înarmate cu macete a avut loc sâmbătă seara la un centru comercial din Birmingham. Mai mulți polițiști au fost răniți, potrivit BBC, citat de Mediafax. Agenții de poliție au fost informați că la un centru comercial din Birmingham un grup… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul din Fălticeni, Cătălin Coman, a anunțat că în momentul de față se află în implementare trei proiecte cu fonduri europene, în valoare totală de 9,3 milioane de lei, pentru modernizarea infrastructurii școlare din acest… [citeste mai departe]

În Hong Kong au loc alegeri locale, pe fundalul marilor proteste prodemocraţie izbucnite în iunie, în apărarea principiului „o ţară, două siseme” politice din fosta colonie britanică, retrocedată Chinei în 1997. Până acum, votul local în care se aleg cei 452 de membri… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie germană suspectată de apartenenţă la gruparea teroristă Stat Islamic a fost repatriată împreună cu cei trei copii ai săi şi cu o fetiţă cu cetăţenie americană ce se află de asemenea… [citeste mai departe]

Gantz a cerut ca Netanyahu "să respecte deciziile sistemului juridic din Israel, în fruntea căruia se află oameni numiţi chiar de el, şi să respecte voinţa majorităţii poporului de a-şi da demisia din funcţie şi de a lupta pentru nevinovăţia sa".Netanyahu a devenit primul şef de guvern israelian care se confruntă… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 400.000 de români au votat în străinătate până duminică la ora 10.00, în cel de-al doilea tur al alegerilor prezidențiale, potrivit datelor Biroului Electoral Central (BEC). Comparativ,… [citeste mai departe]


Unlimited access to polling stations for media

Publicat:
Unlimited access to polling stations for media

Chairman of the (AEP) Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica reiterated on Sunday that the media have unlimited access to polling stations throughout the day, in an area specifically designed by the section chair, because the electoral process is a public one.  He made the statement after arriving at the polling station at the Sfantul Sava Collegiate High School on a media report that journalists were not allowed to film inside the polling station. 

"I have come to this polling station because media access to section 77 was also blocked, I called the chair and…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


