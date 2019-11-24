Unlimited access to polling stations for media Chairman of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica reiterated on Sunday that the media have unlimited access to polling stations throughout the day, in an area specifically designed by the section chair, because the electoral process is a public one. He made the statement after arriving at the polling station at the Sfantul Sava Collegiate High School on a media report that journalists were not allowed to film inside the polling station.



"I have come to this polling station because media access to section 77 was also blocked, I called the chair and… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

