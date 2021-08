Overdue loans down 4.03 pct in domestic lei, up 10.18 pct in foreign currency in July

Overdue loans - both corporate and individual - in domestic lei amounted, in July 2021, to 4.5 billion lei, down by 4.03% compared to the amount reported in the previous month, while past due loans in foreign currency rose by 10.18%,… [citeste mai departe]