Tennis: Mirian Bulgaru, Georgia Craciun qualify for the round of 16 of ITF tournament in Brasov

LPS Vaslui a luat trofeul “Cupa Mării Negre”

LPS Vaslui a luat trofeul "Cupa Mării Negre"

CAMPIONI… LPS Vaslui a reușit să se evidențieze la ediția din acest an a Cupei Mării Negre la fotbal. Grupa 2006, pregătită de Mihai Tătaru, a câștigat finala competiției după ce a învins Luceafărul Brăila, scor 2-1. Juniorii născuți în anul 2006 de la LPS Vaslui au impresionat la Cupa Mării Negre, competiție… [citeste mai departe]

Mens handball: Romania wins against Moldova in the U-18 European Handball Championship

Mens handball: Romania wins against Moldova in the U-18 European Handball Championship

The Romanian national team defeated the Republic of Moldova, 44-30 (29-11), on Tuesday, in Group B of the European EHF Under-18 Men's Handball Championship, hosted by the Polivalenta Hall in Craiova. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi… [citeste mai departe]

Presă: Ambasadorul saudit în Egipt ar fi murit în timpul unui discurs (video)

Presă: Ambasadorul saudit în Egipt ar fi murit în timpul unui discurs (video)

Ambasadorul saudit în Egipt ar fi murit în timpul unui discurs la o conferință în capitala Cairo, potrivit unui video distribuit pe YouTube de publicația CBN News. Înainte să se prăbușească inconștient, diplomatul îl lăuda pe președintele egiptean… [citeste mai departe]

Govt to approve ratification of loan agreement with IBRD on development policies for green, inclusive growth

Govt to approve ratification of loan agreement with IBRD on development policies for green, inclusive growth

The government is going to approve on Wednesday a draft law on the ratification of the loan agreement agreed with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) regarding… [citeste mai departe]

Cum ar încheia Ion Țiriac războiul din Ucraina dacă ar fi Împăratul Europei: Asta aș face!

Cum ar încheia Ion Țiriac războiul din Ucraina dacă ar fi Împăratul Europei: Asta aș face!

Ion Țiriac , unul dintre cei mai bogați afaceriști români, a vorbit în cadrul interviului acordat GSP și despre situația tensionată din Ucraina, unde armata rusă a bombardat intens în ultimele zile în zona… [citeste mai departe]

Twitter, indisponibil pentru mii de utilizatori

Twitter, indisponibil pentru mii de utilizatori

Twitter Inc a fost indisponibil, marţi, pentru mii de utilizatori, potrivit site-ului de urmărire a întreruperilor Downdetector.com, citat de Reuters. Downdetector, care urmăreşte întreruperile prin colectarea rapoartelor de stare din mai multe surse, a arătat peste 32.000 de rapoarte de întreruperi.  „Ne… [citeste mai departe]

Zilele Vasluiului, gaură de zeci de mii de euro în bugetul orașului, Untold, profit de 50 de milioane de euro pentru Cluj

Zilele Vasluiului, gaură de zeci de mii de euro în bugetul orașului, Untold, profit de 50 de milioane de euro pentru Cluj

VIZIUNI DIFERITE… Autoritățile vasluiene nu știu să profite absolut deloc de pe urma evenimentelor organizate, an de an, pe bugete uriașe, așa cum, spre… [citeste mai departe]

Agenţia internaţională de sănătate Unitaid: Numărul naşterilor premature, în creştere în spitalele din Ucraina

Agenţia internaţională de sănătate Unitaid: Numărul naşterilor premature, în creştere în spitalele din Ucraina

Războiul din Ucraina a provocat o creştere a naşterilor premature în spitalele din ţară, a declarat agenţia internaţională de sănătate Unitaid, care a trimis aparate… [citeste mai departe]

Australienii o plâng pe Olivia Newton-John: „O icoană australiană”

Australienii o plâng pe Olivia Newton-John: „O icoană australiană"

Australienii au fost întristați și șocați când s-au trezit cu știrea că Olivia Newton-John, cântăreața pieselor „I Honestly Love You” și „Physical” și vedeta filmului de succes musical „Grease”, a murit luni, la vârsta de 73 de ani, în casa ei din California… [citeste mai departe]

Tragediile se țin lanț pe litoral: Două persoane dispărute în mare, căutate la Costineşti

Tragediile se țin lanț pe litoral: Două persoane dispărute în mare, căutate la Costineşti

Două persoane dispărute în largul mării sunt căutate, marţi seară, la Costineşti de două ambarcaţiuni, anunță news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]


Tennis: Mirian Bulgaru, Georgia Craciun qualify for the round of 16 of ITF tournament in Brasov

Publicat:
Tennis: Mirian Bulgaru, Georgia Craciun qualify for the round of 16 of ITF tournament in Brasov

tennis players and qualified, on Tuesday, in the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Brasov, equipped with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars.

