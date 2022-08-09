Tennis: Mirian Bulgaru, Georgia Craciun qualify for the round of 16 of ITF tournament in Brasov

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- he Romanian-German pair Monica Niculescu/Vivian Heisen qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the doubles event of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Toronto, equipped with total prizes of 2,527,250 US dollars, after defeating, 6-2, 7-6 (6), Japan's Eri Hozumi/Makoto Ninomiya. Fii la curent…

- The Romanian national team defeated the Swiss team, 93-52 (27-17, 21-13, 31-15, 14-7), on Tuesday evening, in Ploiesti, in Group C of the European Men's Basketball Championships Under-18 - Division B, hosted by Prahova. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified for the first time in the final of a WTA tournament, on Saturday, in Warsaw, after defeating Katerina Baindl (Ukraine) in the penultimate act, 7-5 7-5. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Andreea Priscariu have qualified for the round of 16 in the ITF tournament in Rome, on Wednesday, competition equipped with prizes worth 60,000 dollars. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 of the WTA 125 tournament in Bastad (Sweden), equipped with prizes worth 115,000 euroes, after defeating Italian player Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-2. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- Romanian tennis players Simona Halep and Irina Bara on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the ladies' singles event at the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- As many as 13 Romanian athletes are on the main draw of the ITF women's tennis tournament in central Brasov, equipped with prizes worth 60,000 USD, hosted by Tenis Club Olimpia. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified for the second round of the Grand Slam tournament of Roland Garros, after needing three sets to beat the German Nastasja Schunk, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 on Tuesday in Paris. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…