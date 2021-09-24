Tanczos Barna: We are making clear steps to align to European norms - Communications Code to be approved by gov't

Stiri Recomandate

Carantină de noapte în prima localitate din Olt care trece peste 7,5 cazuri la mie. Şcolile din trei localităţi intră cu toate clasele în online

Carantină de noapte în prima localitate din Olt care trece peste 7,5 cazuri la mie. Şcolile din trei localităţi intră cu toate clasele în online

Şcolile din trei localităţi din Olt vor funcţiona în scenariul online de săptămâna viitoare, la Cezieni,… [citeste mai departe]

Daianu: Govt must take measures to allow Romania cross winter with as little damage as possible

Daianu: Govt must take measures to allow Romania cross winter with as little damage as possible

The government must take some measures in the field of energy to allow Romania cross this winter with as little damage as possible, same as it had to take special measures during the pandemic, Fiscal Council President… [citeste mai departe]

Alte 1194 cazuri de COVID-19 confirmate în Republica Moldova în ultimele 24 de ore

Alte 1194 cazuri de COVID-19 confirmate în Republica Moldova în ultimele 24 de ore

Alte 1.194 de cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19 au fost confirmate astăzi în Republica Moldova.Din numărul total de cazuri, 18 cazuri asociate cu contact în afara țării: 4-Bulgaria, 2-Franța, 2-Italia, 2-România, 2-Rusia, 2-Turcia,… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Călinescu revine pe micile ecrane: Suntem bucuroşi şi mândri că am cooptat în echipa noastră un adevărat profesionist

Florin Călinescu revine pe micile ecrane: Suntem bucuroşi şi mândri că am cooptat în echipa noastră un adevărat profesionist

Florin Călinescu a fost cooptat în top managementul Grupului Clever şi va putea fi urmărit în cadrul programelor Prima TV şi primaplay.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Ședință ordinară a Consiliului Local Câmpia Turzii, în 30 septembrie 2021. Vezi ordinea de zi!

Ședință ordinară a Consiliului Local Câmpia Turzii, în 30 septembrie 2021. Vezi ordinea de zi!

DISPOZIȚIE Nr. 660 din 24.09.2021 privind convocarea Consiliului Local al Municipiului Câmpia Turzii în ședință ordinară Primarul Municipiului Câmpia Turzii; În conformitate cu prevederile art.133 și...… [citeste mai departe]

Accesul în restaurante și alte locații din Capitală, doar cu certificatul COVID, de mâine

Accesul în restaurante și alte locații din Capitală, doar cu certificatul COVID, de mâine

Comitetul Municipiului Bucureşti pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (CMBSU) a decis, în şedinţa de azi, ca accesul în restaurante şi alte locaţii să se facă, de mâine, cu certificatul verde COVID. Incidenţa cumulată a cazurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Kim Kardashian a sugerat că au început filmările unui nou reality-show despre familia sa

Kim Kardashian a sugerat că au început filmările unui nou reality-show despre familia sa

Kim Kardashian West a sugerat că filmările la un nou reality-show care va avea în prim-plan familia sa au început, la trei luni de la încheierea celebrului Keeping Up With The Kardashians, informează DPA. Faimoasa familie… [citeste mai departe]

Alte trei școli din Cluj, ÎNCHISE. Elevii vor face cursurile online

Alte trei școli din Cluj, ÎNCHISE. Elevii vor face cursurile online

Cum rata de incidență a cazurilor COVID-19  a trecut de 6 cazuri la mia de locuitori în cele două comune clujene, toți elevii, cu excepția celor din învățământul special, vor face orele în format online, timp de o săptămână. Elevii… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune Raed Arafat, despre congresul PNL: Nu s-au dat derogări

Ce spune Raed Arafat, despre congresul PNL: Nu s-au dat derogări

Şeful Departamentului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă, Raed Arafat, a precizat vineri că "nu s-au dat derogări" în cazul congresului PNL, care va avea loc sâmbătă. "Nu s-a dat nicio derogare. Haideţi să fim foa... [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 20 de mii de persoane au fost vaccinate anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore

Aproape 20 de mii de persoane au fost vaccinate anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore

19.918 persoane au fost vaccinate anti Covid în ultimele 24 de ore în România, anunță Comitetul naţional pentru vaccinarea anti-COVID, potrivit datelor puse la dispoziţie de INSP prin aplicaţia Registrul Electronic Naţional al Vaccinărilor. [citeste mai departe]


Tanczos Barna: We are making clear steps to align to European norms - Communications Code to be approved by gov't

Publicat:
Tanczos Barna: We are making clear steps to align to European norms - Communications Code to be approved by gov't

The interim Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, , stated on Friday that the draft law on the modification of normative acts in the field of electronic communications and for establishing measures to facilitate the development of electronic communications networks has completed the inter-ministerial approval procedure and it will be submitted for approval to the CSAT ( for ), after which it will have to be approved by the Government, and by Parliament.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the Minister made the announcement…

Iulian-Vasile Popescu, appointed Secretary of State in Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization

09:00, 16.09.2021 - Iulian-Vasile Popescu was appointed Secretary of State at the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, by a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu, published on Wednesday in the Official Journal. Also on Wednesday, Iulian-Vasile Popescu was released, upon request, from the position of state…

PM Citu: Budget revision to be approved this week

18:55, 30.08.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu announced, on Monday, that the budget revision will be approved in another government session this week. "There will be another government sitting to approve the budget revision, this week," said Citu, when asked, at the Parliament, when the budget revision will be approved.…

Romania, Moldova pledge to work together to achieve Moldova's European integration goal

16:40, 27.08.2021 - Romania and Moldova will work together to meet the fundamental goal of European integration, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Friday in a joint press statement on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. "In 1991, Romania was the first country to…

Traffic jam at border with Hungary; 1hr wait time at Nadlac II to exit Romania

09:35, 20.08.2021 - One of the crossing points along the border with Hungary faces traffic jam on Friday morning, with the wait time for control of documents and transit at the Nadlac II crossing point (the pan-European highway) being of at least one hour, although the number of control lanes has been supplemented.…

International Telecommunication Union chooses Romania to host 2022 summit

17:50, 11.08.2021 - On Wednesday, the Romanian government approved the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the International Telecommunication Union on the hosting, organisation and funding of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (PP-22), according…

Romania's 2021-2024 Military Strategy, approved by Government

16:35, 11.08.2021 - Romania's military strategy "Credible defensive capability, for a secure Romania, in a world marked by challenges" was approved at Wednesday's Government meeting, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced, agerpres reports. According to the Ministry of National Defence, the document reflects…

The Republic of Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government

20:30, 06.08.2021 - The Republic of Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European Union and fight corruption, according to AP News. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia…

PM Citu: Romania to support efforts of new Government of Republic of Moldova, aimed at consolidating rule of law

17:45, 06.08.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu conveyed much success to the new Government of the Republic of Moldova, invested on Friday, and assured the head of the Executive in Chisinau, Natalia Gavrilita, that the authorities in Bucharest will support all her efforts and of the Cabinet she leads, aimed at deepening…


