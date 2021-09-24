Tanczos Barna: We are making clear steps to align to European norms - Communications Code to be approved by gov't

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Iulian-Vasile Popescu was appointed Secretary of State at the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, by a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu, published on Wednesday in the Official Journal. Also on Wednesday, Iulian-Vasile Popescu was released, upon request, from the position of state…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu announced, on Monday, that the budget revision will be approved in another government session this week. "There will be another government sitting to approve the budget revision, this week," said Citu, when asked, at the Parliament, when the budget revision will be approved.…

- Romania and Moldova will work together to meet the fundamental goal of European integration, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Friday in a joint press statement on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. "In 1991, Romania was the first country to…

- One of the crossing points along the border with Hungary faces traffic jam on Friday morning, with the wait time for control of documents and transit at the Nadlac II crossing point (the pan-European highway) being of at least one hour, although the number of control lanes has been supplemented.…

- On Wednesday, the Romanian government approved the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the International Telecommunication Union on the hosting, organisation and funding of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (PP-22), according…

- Romania's military strategy "Credible defensive capability, for a secure Romania, in a world marked by challenges" was approved at Wednesday's Government meeting, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced, agerpres reports. According to the Ministry of National Defence, the document reflects…

- The Republic of Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European Union and fight corruption, according to AP News. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu conveyed much success to the new Government of the Republic of Moldova, invested on Friday, and assured the head of the Executive in Chisinau, Natalia Gavrilita, that the authorities in Bucharest will support all her efforts and of the Cabinet she leads, aimed at deepening…