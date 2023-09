Table tennis: Romanian women's table tennis team to play final at European Championships in Malmo

The Romanian women's national team qualified, on Saturday, for the finals of the European Team Table Tennis Championships in Malmo (Sweden), after defeating France 3-1 in the semifinals, Agerpres reports.

Bernadette Szocs defeated Prithika Pavade in the first match, 3-1 (11-9, 11-6, 11-13, 11-7), then Elizabeta Samara lost, 1-3 (6-11, 13-11, 6-11, 3-11), to Jia Nan Yuan, which brought the two teams to the same score. Adina Diaconu created an advantage for the Romanain team after she defeated Audrey Zarif, 3-1 (7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-5), and Bernadette Szocs brought the victory point, after defeating,…