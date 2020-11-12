Southeastern Slobozia enters quarantine for 14 days

Stiri Recomandate

Rezultate tragere loto 6 din 49 din 12 noiembrie. Care sunt numerele câștigătoare

Joi, 12 noiembrie, au avut loc noi trageri Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 și Super Noroc. Numerele extrase azi la loto sunt pe libertatea.ro.Rezultate Loto 6/49 de azi, 12 noiembrie 2020: Loto 6/49: Loto 5/40: 21 31… [citeste mai departe]

Catalogul Naţional al Pădurilor Virgine şi Cvasi-virgine din România a fost îmbogăţit cu alte peste 3.700 de hectare de păduri cvasi-virgine, ce vor intra sub protecţie totală,… [citeste mai departe]

Opt membri ai Forţei multinaţionale de observatori (FMO) în Sinaiul egiptean - şase americani,… [citeste mai departe]

DJ-ul turc MOSES aduce în România Sacrifice, un remake de excepție al legendarei piese interpretate de Elton John. Versurile emoționante ale melodiei vorbesc despre durerea iubirii neîmpărtășite și nostalgia care vine odată cu ea. MOSES dă dinamism piesei și adaugă întregii linii un sound… [citeste mai departe]

Statul Islamic (SI) a revendicat joi atentatul cu explozivi comis cu o zi înainte la un cimitir nemusulman din Jeddah, în Arabia Saudită, soldat cu răniţi, în cursul unei ceremonii de comemorare a Armistiţiului din 1918 care a pus capăt primului Război… [citeste mai departe]

Direcția de Poliție a municipiului Chișinău anunță că nu au fost constatate careva… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul Marii Britanii pregătește un eveniment grandios în vara anului 2022, când Regina Elisabeta a II-a celebrează 70 de ani petrecuți pe tron. Suverana de 94 de ani deține mai multe recorduri mondiale… [citeste mai departe]

Nu mai e nimic impresionant în ziua de azi la un selfie. Toată lumea face sute de selfie-uri în vacanță, la restaurant, în club sau pe stradă. Neil Armonstrong a fost pe Lună și a făcut un singur selfie. Singura fotografie a lui Neil Armstrong pe Lună și primul „selfie… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul Județean de Coordonare și Conducere a Intervenției, deține următoarele date centralizate referitoare la situația epidemiologică: – 6375 persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2 de la începutul pandemiei; – 143 persoane confirmate în ultimele 24 de ore; – 2142 pacienți vindecați; – 270 pacienți internați în… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 1,5 km de drumuri din comuna Avram Iancu vor fi modernizate și reabilitate, pentru a facilita accesul populației din satele aparținătoare Șoicești, Dolești… [citeste mai departe]


Southeastern Slobozia enters quarantine for 14 days

Publicat:
The southeastern municipality of Slobozia is quarantined on November 13, starting at 00:00, for a period of 14 days, as a result of the accelerated increase in the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the Order of the head of the Department of , Secretary of . .

The order was given on Thursday, at the request of the for of Ialomita on Wednesday evening, taking into account "the epidemiological situation in the municipality of Slobozia, , generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, resulting in an…

