Romania's Ambassadors to China and Thailand also accredited in Myanmar and Laos

Stiri Recomandate

Ce spune Ion Iliescu despre ”teroriști” la 30 de ani de la Revoluție: ”Oameni ataşaţi trup şi suflet de Ceauşescu şi de ce reprezenta el”

Ce spune Ion Iliescu despre ”teroriști” la 30 de ani de la Revoluție: ”Oameni ataşaţi trup şi suflet de Ceauşescu şi de ce reprezenta el”

La 30 de ani de la Revoluția din 1989, Ion Iliescu, a vorbitîntr-un interviu acordat Mediafax despre… [citeste mai departe]

Rock Only – eveniment de neratat pentru pasionații de muzică bună

Rock Only – eveniment de neratat pentru pasionații de muzică bună

Sub sloganul „Rock Only“, la sfârșitul acestei săptămâni va avea loc un eveniment de neratat pentru cei pasionați de muzică bună. Concertul se vrea a fi un „remember“ pentru „Rock Only Club Constructorul“ din Arad, locul unde cu mulți ani în urmă au avut loc o… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferiță de 34 de ani cercetată de polițiști, după ce a accidentat o tânără pe o trecere de pietoni din Alba Iulia

Șoferiță de 34 de ani cercetată de polițiști, după ce a accidentat o tânără pe o trecere de pietoni din Alba Iulia

Ieri, 23 decembrie 2019, în jurul orei 12.20, o femeie de 34 de ani, din Alba Iulia, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, pe strada Libertății din municipiu… [citeste mai departe]

Polițistul erou Cristian Amariei a primit onoruri post-mortem de ziua lui. Ar fi împlinit 43 de ani

Polițistul erou Cristian Amariei a primit onoruri post-mortem de ziua lui. Ar fi împlinit 43 de ani

Polițistul Cristian Amariei a fost înaintat în grad post-mortemși a fost decorat cu Emblema de Onoare pentru merite deosebite înslujba comunității. El și-a dat viața pe 2 iunie pentru a opri unurmărit,… [citeste mai departe]

Ploaie cu bani într-un oraș din Columbia. Cine a înfăptuit „minunea”

Ploaie cu bani într-un oraș din Columbia. Cine a înfăptuit „minunea”

Ploaie cu bani într-un oraș din Columbia. Cine a înfăptuit &"minunea&" A plouat cu bani, în prag de Crăciun, într-un oraș din Columbia. De &"minune&" s-au bucurat zeci de oameni din Medellin, ieșiți la cumpărături înainte… [citeste mai departe]

Inundaţii înainte de Crăciun, în Europa: 12 marinari au fost salvaţi

Inundaţii înainte de Crăciun, în Europa: 12 marinari au fost salvaţi

Pe ţărmul insulei Sardinia, 12 marinari au fost salvaţi printr-o operaţiune dificilă după ce nava lor, surprinsă de furtună, a eşuat pe stânci. Elicopterul pazei de coastă italiene nu s-a putut apropia de cargou decât în timpul zilei. [citeste mai departe]

Andreea Bălan petrece Crăciunul în familie. „Dacă rămâneam la un copil, simţeam că ceva lipseşte”

Andreea Bălan petrece Crăciunul în familie. „Dacă rămâneam la un copil, simţeam că ceva lipseşte”

Andreea Bălan este o mamă și o soție fericită. Artista și-a îndeplinit visul de a avea o familie așa cum a visat, iar acum, vedeta face dezvăluiri emoționante despre cei mai importanți… [citeste mai departe]

Oksana Șușovitina e un fenomen la 44 de ani » A concurat cu Miloșovici, Amânar, Răducan, Izbașa sau Ponor și încă e în sală! „Gimnastica este un sport curat”

Oksana Șușovitina e un fenomen la 44 de ani » A concurat cu Miloșovici, Amânar, Răducan, Izbașa sau Ponor și încă e în sală! „Gimnastica este un sport curat”

Oksana Șușovitina a concurat cu Lavinia Miloșovici, Simona… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Piperea, anunț apocaliptic în Ajun: Criza economică, inevitabilă în România

Gheorghe Piperea, anunț apocaliptic în Ajun: Criza economică, inevitabilă în România

Gheorghe Piperea a făcut declarații cu privire la marea criză economică care ar putea debuta în 2020. Avocatul a mai afirmat faptul că actualul ministru al Finanţelor a profeţit criza încă din 2016, iar aceasta a devenit… [citeste mai departe]

Concert de Crăciun, în Piaţa Constituţiei, cu Loredana, Monica Anghel, Luminiţa Anghel şi Paula Seling

Concert de Crăciun, în Piaţa Constituţiei, cu Loredana, Monica Anghel, Luminiţa Anghel şi Paula Seling

Concertul extraordinar de Crăciun ''Silent Night'' va avea loc marţi seara, în Piaţa Constituţiei, cu începere de la ora 21.10, informează Primăria Capitalei, prin intermediul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania's Ambassadors to China and Thailand also accredited in Myanmar and Laos

Publicat:
Romania's Ambassadors to China and Thailand also accredited in Myanmar and Laos

has signed on Tuesday the decrees on the accreditation of Romania's Ambassadors to China, Thailand and Myanmar, Laos, respectively.  According to a release of the , the head of state has signed the decrees regarding the accreditation of as Romania's Extraordinary and to the People's Republic of China and as Ambassador to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, with the residence in Beijing and regarding the accreditation of as Romania's Extraordinary and

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis withdraws decorations presented to several criminally convicted public persons

17:20, 11.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed the decrees for the withdrawal of the awards presented to several public persons, that were criminally sentenced, among whom the former Social-Democrat Premier Adrian Nastase, former Social-Democrat minister Miron Mitrea, professor Gheorghe Mencinicopschi,…

President Iohannis to attend meeting of European Council in Brussels

13:37, 11.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. The meeting agenda includes topics regarding the future multiannual budget of the EU for 2021-2027, climate change, as well as the external relations of the Union.  According to a…

President Klaus Iohannis wishes success to new ambassadors of Croatia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Jordan

18:17, 26.11.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis has received on Tuesday, at Cotroceni Palace, Marija Kapitanovic, Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia, Violeta Motulaite, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania, Nurbah Rustemov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Sufyan Qudah, Ambassador of Jordan, announced…

Condolence message sent by Pres. Iohannis to Albanian counterpart Meta following quake

18:17, 26.11.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Tuesday, a message of condolence to his Albanian counterpart, Ilir Meta."With profound sadness I found out of the devastating earthquake in your country, that has left in its wake loss of life and hundreds of people injured. In these moments of duress for…

#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila says her top priority if she becomes President would be a referendum on immunity

23:35, 19.11.2019 - PSD's (Social Democratic Party) presidential candidate Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday that among her priorities if she is elected President of Romania will be having a referendum on immunity, joining Schengen, obtaining the visa waiver for the United States of America, and that the first visit…

President Iohannis decorates pop singer Constantinescu posthumously

11:03, 31.10.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed a decree decorating pop singer Mihai Constantinescu posthumously.  According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, Iohannis posthumously bestowed a For Merit in the rank of Knight National Order on Mihai Constantinescu "in appreciation…

Ambassador Jiang Yu: There is huge collaboration potential between China and Romania

19:32, 29.10.2019 - The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Romania, Jiang Yu, on an official visit to Galati, said on Tuesday, at a meeting with local authorities, that there is a "huge" potential for collaboration between China and Romania, even if compared to other countries in Central and Eastern Europe…

President Iohannis, welcomed in Tokyo by Japanese Prime Minister

08:52, 21.10.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis, currently visiting Japan, was welcomed at the Akasaka-Geihinkan Palace by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.  According to the Presidential Administration, the talks will address the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Japan. The head of state…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 decembrie 2019
Bucuresti 2°C | 12°C
Iasi 5°C | 11°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 6°C
Timisoara 1°C | 9°C
Constanta 4°C | 10°C
Brasov 1°C | 5°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 22.12.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 22.954.442,36 -
II (5/6) 40 13.325,99 -
III (4/6) 1.268 420,37 -
IV (3/6) 19.168 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 24.595.562,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 decembrie 2019
USD 4.3168
EUR 4.7794
CHF 4.3942
GBP 5.5824
CAD 3.2795
XAU 206.949
JPY 3.947
CNY 0.6161
AED 1.1753
AUD 2.985
MDL 0.2494
BGN 2.4436

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec