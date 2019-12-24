Romania's Ambassadors to China and Thailand also accredited in Myanmar and Laos

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed the decrees for the withdrawal of the awards presented to several public persons, that were criminally sentenced, among whom the former Social-Democrat Premier Adrian Nastase, former Social-Democrat minister Miron Mitrea, professor Gheorghe Mencinicopschi,…

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. The meeting agenda includes topics regarding the future multiannual budget of the EU for 2021-2027, climate change, as well as the external relations of the Union. According to a…

- President Klaus Iohannis has received on Tuesday, at Cotroceni Palace, Marija Kapitanovic, Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia, Violeta Motulaite, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania, Nurbah Rustemov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Sufyan Qudah, Ambassador of Jordan, announced…

- President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Tuesday, a message of condolence to his Albanian counterpart, Ilir Meta."With profound sadness I found out of the devastating earthquake in your country, that has left in its wake loss of life and hundreds of people injured. In these moments of duress for…

- PSD's (Social Democratic Party) presidential candidate Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday that among her priorities if she is elected President of Romania will be having a referendum on immunity, joining Schengen, obtaining the visa waiver for the United States of America, and that the first visit…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed a decree decorating pop singer Mihai Constantinescu posthumously. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, Iohannis posthumously bestowed a For Merit in the rank of Knight National Order on Mihai Constantinescu "in appreciation…

- The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Romania, Jiang Yu, on an official visit to Galati, said on Tuesday, at a meeting with local authorities, that there is a "huge" potential for collaboration between China and Romania, even if compared to other countries in Central and Eastern Europe…

- President Klaus Iohannis, currently visiting Japan, was welcomed at the Akasaka-Geihinkan Palace by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday. According to the Presidential Administration, the talks will address the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Japan. The head of state…