Romania wins World Youth Table Tennis Championships women's team bronze Romania's Under-19 and Under-15 women's teams won bronze medals on Monday at the ITTF World Youth Championships in Rades, Tunisia, according to the Romanian Table Tennis Federation, told Agerpres.

