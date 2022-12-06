Stiri Recomandate

Romania wins World Youth Table Tennis Championships women's team bronze

Publicat:
Romania wins World Youth Table Tennis Championships women's team bronze

Romania's Under-19 and Under-15 women's teams won bronze medals on Monday at the ITTF in Rades, Tunisia, according to the Romanian Table Tennis Federation, told Agerpres.

