Romania will send proposals to the European Commission to amend its National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Ministry of European Investments and Projects said on Saturday, according to Euractiv. The ministry cites the possibility of changing the national recovery plan in case of a substantial change in the geopolitical and economic situation based on Article […] The post Romania to renegotiate national recovery plan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Romania buys 18 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey
09:50, 28.04.2023 - Romania signed a purchase contract with Turkey over the purchase of 18 Bayraktar drones, worth E290 million, Turkish Ambassador to Bucharest, Ozgur Kivanc Altast, announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. In a bid to support Romania’s military modernisation efforts until 2040, the National Defence…
Romania aims to triple bear culls to address ‘overpopulation’
10:20, 21.04.2023 - Romania’s government proposed on Thursday to triple the number of bears to be culled each year in an effort to control the protected species’ “overpopulation”, drawing the ire of environmental groups, according to Euractiv. The proposal is based on a recent estimate by Romania’s Ministry of environment…
New stage of the dialogue with EC on payment of second tranche of the PNRR, completed
21:51, 18.04.2023 - Romania has completed a new stage of the dialogue with the European Commission regarding the second tranche of payment from the PNRR, with a total net value of 2.81 billion EUR, which covers 51 milestones and targets, the Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE) informs on Tuesday.In…
Polish PM says relations with Hungary ‘changed a lot’ over Ukraine
11:51, 14.04.2023 - Poland’s once close relationship with Hungary has “changed a lot” over Budapest’s position on Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, adding his country was now cooperating closer with Romania and the Baltic States, according to Euractiv. He did not say what the consequences…
Romania wants to push euro adoption by 2026
09:55, 20.03.2023 - Romania’s government is looking to adopt the euro by 2026, far earlier than the current plan to join the euro area by 2029, announced Finance Minister Adrian Caciu, adding that for this to happen the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) must be fully implemented, according to Euractiv. While…
Ukraine deepens Bystre Canal on Danube, Romania expresses concern
18:40, 22.02.2023 - A senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday that Ukraine has not violated any agreements by deepening the Bystre Canal in the Danube delta to increase food exports from its river ports, and is ready to show Romania the work it has carried out, according to Euractiv. Romania stated this week it was…
EU Commission approves Romania’s E259 mln solar power investment scheme
10:40, 16.02.2023 - The European Commission has approved a E259 million scheme, under Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, to support investments in energy projects, according to Euractiv. The scheme aims at supporting Romania’s regional development and fostering the EU’s strategic objectives relating to the green transition,…
Denmark suspends handling new wind power projects citing EU laws
12:05, 07.02.2023 - Danish authorities are halting the processing of new applications for offshore wind projects to determine if their permit program violates European Union laws on state subsidies, according to Bloomberg. The Danish Energy Agency is working with its lawyers and the European Commission to ascertain whether…