Romania ponders ”appropriate response” against Iran, after Mercer Street attackPublicat:
Romania announced on Monday that it reserves the right to deliver an ”appropriate respons” against Iran, together with its allies, after the drone attack committed last week on the ship “Mercer Street”, in which the ship’s captain, a Romanian citizen, died. Foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Twitter that, based on available information, ”Romania strongly […] The post Romania ponders ”appropriate response” against Iran, after Mercer Street attack appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Olympics: Romania wins gold and silver in rowing competitions
12:11, 28.07.2021 - Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won gold in the women’s double sculls on Wednesday, bringing the first Olympic title for the Romanian team. As Olympic rowing continued after a two-day hiatus at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway, New Zealand picked up silver and the Netherlands earned bronze. In the male coxless…
Visual Fan, a Romanian technology company, to go public on BVB
17:20, 22.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Visual Fan shares, a Romanian technology company will start trading on Monday on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. Visual Fan was founded in Brasov in 2002 and owns the Allview brand.…
WhatsApp targeted in EU consumer complaints over privacy changes
11:30, 12.07.2021 - The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and eight of its members filed a complaint with the European Commission and the European network of consumer authorities on Monday against WhatsApp for multiple breaches of EU consumer rights by unfairly pressuring users to accept its new policy terms. The terms…
Romanian freight forwarder TTS went public on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
18:06, 14.06.2021 - Romanian freight forwarder, Transport Trade Services (TTS) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday under the TTS ticker. The Listed company followed an initial public offering (IOP) through which TTS sold 50% of the shares for RON 288 million (E58.5 million), according to a press release.…
Donald Trump: Bitcoin is ‘a scam’ against the dollar
11:55, 08.06.2021 - Former US President Donald Trump has told Fox Business that he sees Bitcoin as a “scam” affecting the value of the US dollar. “Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam,” Mr Trump said. “I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar.” He added that he wanted the dollar to be “the…
ForMin Aurescu: US visa for Romanians, refusal rate at 9-10% while limit is 3%
13:25, 17.05.2021 - Romania’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Bogdan Aurescu said that Romanians citizens still need to apply for a visa to travel to the United States due to the high refusal rate which should drop from 9-10% of the total number of visa applications to 3% as the US legislation provides for a lower percentage…
IMF delegation to virtually assess the Romanian economy starting Monday
14:20, 10.05.2021 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will virtually visit Romania from May 10 to May 28, to evaluate the state of the Romanian economy, according to Agerpres. “The IMF mission led by Jan Kees Martijn will discuss economic policies and developments. The virtual meetings will be held with officials…
EU proposes new regulations to restrict takeover bids by foreign entities
17:10, 05.05.2021 - The European Commission proposed rules on Wednesday to prevent companies that benefit from distortive foreign subsidies from buying EU businesses or taking part in public tenders, with a particular eye on fending off unfair competition from China. “The EU is the most open market in the world. But openness…