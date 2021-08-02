Romania ponders ”appropriate response” against Iran, after Mercer Street attack

Stiri Recomandate

Vâlcea: Motociclist, rănit într-un accident la Costești

Vâlcea: Motociclist, rănit într-un accident la Costești

Un motociclist a fost rănit, în urmă cu puțin timp, pe DN 67, în localitatea vâlceană Costești, după ce un autoturism a intrat în coliziune cu motocicleta sa. Polițiștii din Horezu au intervenit, iar la fața locului s-a deplasat și ambulanța pentru acordarea de îngrijiri medicale.… [citeste mai departe]

Cod roșu de caniculă în Bulgaria. MAE a emis o atenționare de călătorie

Cod roșu de caniculă în Bulgaria. MAE a emis o atenționare de călătorie

În Republica Bulgaria că Institutul de Meteorologie şi Hidrologie din această ţară a emis coduri de caniculă pentru luni şi marţi. Potrivit unui comunicat al Ministerului Afacerilor Externe, respectivele atenţionări sunt: Cod roşu pentru regiunile… [citeste mai departe]

INEDIT – Secretele Transilvaniei dezvăluite în satul de pe deal

INEDIT – Secretele Transilvaniei dezvăluite în satul de pe deal

Lansare inedită de carte la Muzeul Satului din Baia Mare la mijlocul acestei săptămâni. Secretele Transilvaniei vor fi dezvăluite celor care vor fi prezenți miercuri, 4 august, ora 17:00, în satul de pe deal. Potrivit CJ Maramureș, secretele Transilvaniei sunt dezvăluite… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Municipiului Sebeș premiază cuplurile care, în anul 2021, împlinesc sau au împlinit 50 de ani de căsătorie

Primăria Municipiului Sebeș premiază cuplurile care, în anul 2021, împlinesc sau au împlinit 50 de ani de căsătorie

Ca în fiecare an, Primăria Municipiului Sebeș premiază cuplurile care, în anul 2021, împlinesc sau au împlinit 50 de ani de căsătorie. În acest sens, familiile… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier cu o victima pe Autostrada A2, pe sensul de mers spre Capitala

Accident rutier cu o victima pe Autostrada A2, pe sensul de mers spre Capitala

Accident rutier pe Autostrada A2 Cadrele medicale au fost solicitate sa intervina astazi, in judetul Constanta.Conform primelor informatii oferite de ISU "Dobrogea", s a produs un accident rutier intre doua autoturisme, pe Autostrada A2, in sensul… [citeste mai departe]

Nu scăpăm de furtuni! O nouă avertizare transmisă de meteorologi

Nu scăpăm de furtuni! O nouă avertizare transmisă de meteorologi

Potrivit meteorologilor, azi, între orele 10 – 22, în Transilvania, nordul Munteniei şi al Dobrogei şi local la munte va fi Cod galben de instabilitate atmosferică accentuată, ce se va manifesta prin frecvente descărcări electrice, intensificări ale vântului, vijelii,… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrările la moderna staţie de tratare a apei din Slobozia, blocate. Contractul cu constructorul a fost reziliat

Lucrările la moderna staţie de tratare a apei din Slobozia, blocate. Contractul cu constructorul a fost reziliat

După ce a recunoscut că fosta administraţie a fost expertă în ratarea investiţiilor, Dragoş Soare, primarul din Slobozia, a reziliat contractul cu firma care se ocupa de finalizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Când începe sesiunea a doua a examenului de Bacalaureat 2021

Când începe sesiunea a doua a examenului de Bacalaureat 2021

Pe 16 august, peste două săptămâni, are loc prima probă scrisă a examenului de bacalaureat 2021, sesiunea a doua. Rezultatele se vor afișa pe 31 august, iar cele finale, după contestații, pe 3 septembrie. Probele de competențe digitale și lingvistice nu se mai susțin, acestea… [citeste mai departe]

Grup de migranți însoțit de două călăuze, capturat de polițiștii de frontieră, la Cruceni

Grup de migranți însoțit de două călăuze, capturat de polițiștii de frontieră, la Cruceni

Transport de migranți interceptat de polițiștii de frontieră timișeni, la Cruceni. Oamenii legii au oprit două autoturisme, conduse de cetățeni români, care transportau opt migranți. Transfugii numai ce trecuseră… [citeste mai departe]

Reușită majoră pentru Chef Florin Dumitrescu. Ce a făcut ieri, abia la 33 de ani

Reușită majoră pentru Chef Florin Dumitrescu. Ce a făcut ieri, abia la 33 de ani

Chef Florin Dumitrescu a surprins pe toată lumea! Cunoscutul jurat de la ‘Chefi la cuțite’ a marcat o reușită majoră la vârsta de 33 de ani. Chiar dacă mulți români au parte de așa ceva în adolescență, starul PRO TV a așteptat mai mult… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania ponders ”appropriate response” against Iran, after Mercer Street attack

Publicat:
Romania ponders ”appropriate response” against Iran, after Mercer Street attack

Romania announced on Monday that it reserves the right to deliver an ”appropriate respons” against Iran, together with its allies, after the drone attack committed last week on the ship “”, in which the ship’s captain, a Romanian citizen, died. Foreign minister said on Twitter that, based on available information, ”Romania strongly […] The post Romania pondersappropriate responseagainst Iran, after attack appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Olympics: Romania wins gold and silver in rowing competitions

12:11, 28.07.2021 - Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won gold in the women’s double sculls on Wednesday, bringing the first Olympic title for the Romanian team. As Olympic rowing continued after a two-day hiatus at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway, New Zealand picked up silver and the Netherlands earned bronze. In the male coxless…

Visual Fan, a Romanian technology company, to go public on BVB

17:20, 22.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Visual Fan shares, a Romanian technology company will start trading on Monday on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. Visual Fan was founded in Brasov in 2002 and owns the Allview brand.…

WhatsApp targeted in EU consumer complaints over privacy changes

11:30, 12.07.2021 - The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and eight of its members filed a complaint with the European Commission and the European network of consumer authorities on Monday against WhatsApp for multiple breaches of EU consumer rights by unfairly pressuring users to accept its new policy terms. The terms…

Romanian freight forwarder TTS went public on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

18:06, 14.06.2021 - Romanian freight forwarder, Transport Trade Services (TTS) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday under the TTS ticker. The Listed company followed an initial public offering (IOP) through which TTS sold 50% of the shares for RON 288 million (E58.5 million), according to a press release.…

Donald Trump: Bitcoin is ‘a scam’ against the dollar

11:55, 08.06.2021 - Former US President Donald Trump has told Fox Business that he sees Bitcoin as a “scam” affecting the value of the US dollar. “Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam,” Mr Trump said. “I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar.” He added that he wanted the dollar to be “the…

ForMin Aurescu: US visa for Romanians, refusal rate at 9-10% while limit is 3%

13:25, 17.05.2021 - Romania’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Bogdan Aurescu said that Romanians citizens still need to apply for a visa to travel to the United States due to the high refusal rate which should drop from 9-10% of the total number of visa applications to 3% as the US legislation provides for a lower percentage…

IMF delegation to virtually assess the Romanian economy starting Monday

14:20, 10.05.2021 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will virtually visit Romania from May 10 to May 28, to evaluate the state of the Romanian economy, according to Agerpres.  “The IMF mission led by Jan Kees Martijn will discuss economic policies and developments. The virtual meetings will be held with officials…

EU proposes new regulations to restrict takeover bids by foreign entities

17:10, 05.05.2021 - The European Commission proposed rules on Wednesday to prevent companies that benefit from distortive foreign subsidies from buying EU businesses or taking part in public tenders, with a particular eye on fending off unfair competition from China. “The EU is the most open market in the world. But openness…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 02 august 2021
Bucuresti 22°C | 40°C
Iasi 16°C | 33°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 29°C
Timisoara 17°C | 29°C
Constanta 23°C | 33°C
Brasov 16°C | 31°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 29°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 01.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 361.057,20 3.600.530,80
II (5/6) 5 24.070,48 -
III (4/6) 594 202,61 -
IV (3/6) 9.896 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.138.115,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 august 2021
USD 4.1348
EUR 4.9198
CHF 4.5704
GBP 5.7754
CAD 3.3243
XAU 243.12
JPY 3.7739
CNY 0.6402
AED 1.1257
AUD 3.0534
MDL 0.2312
BGN 2.5154

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec