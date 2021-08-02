Romania ponders ”appropriate response” against Iran, after Mercer Street attack

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won gold in the women’s double sculls on Wednesday, bringing the first Olympic title for the Romanian team. As Olympic rowing continued after a two-day hiatus at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway, New Zealand picked up silver and the Netherlands earned bronze. In the male coxless…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Visual Fan shares, a Romanian technology company will start trading on Monday on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. Visual Fan was founded in Brasov in 2002 and owns the Allview brand.…

- The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and eight of its members filed a complaint with the European Commission and the European network of consumer authorities on Monday against WhatsApp for multiple breaches of EU consumer rights by unfairly pressuring users to accept its new policy terms. The terms…

- Romanian freight forwarder, Transport Trade Services (TTS) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday under the TTS ticker. The Listed company followed an initial public offering (IOP) through which TTS sold 50% of the shares for RON 288 million (E58.5 million), according to a press release.…

- Former US President Donald Trump has told Fox Business that he sees Bitcoin as a “scam” affecting the value of the US dollar. “Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam,” Mr Trump said. “I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar.” He added that he wanted the dollar to be “the…

- Romania’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Bogdan Aurescu said that Romanians citizens still need to apply for a visa to travel to the United States due to the high refusal rate which should drop from 9-10% of the total number of visa applications to 3% as the US legislation provides for a lower percentage…

- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will virtually visit Romania from May 10 to May 28, to evaluate the state of the Romanian economy, according to Agerpres. “The IMF mission led by Jan Kees Martijn will discuss economic policies and developments. The virtual meetings will be held with officials…

- The European Commission proposed rules on Wednesday to prevent companies that benefit from distortive foreign subsidies from buying EU businesses or taking part in public tenders, with a particular eye on fending off unfair competition from China. “The EU is the most open market in the world. But openness…