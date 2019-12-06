Stiri Recomandate

ALETRTĂ meteo: sunt vizate 10 județe

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis vineri dimineaţa mai multe atenţionări nowcasting cod galben de ceaţă şi chiciură, valabile în orele următoare, în 10 judeţe din Oltenia, Moldova, Transilvania și Banat, conform Mediafax.Citește și: Explicație SPUMOASĂ: Ludovic Orban anunță cum a plătit creditul de 10.000… [citeste mai departe]

Legea pentru abilitarea executivului de a emite ordonanțe, la ședința de vineri a Guvernului

Guvernul are pe ordinea de zi a ședinței de vineri, care va începe la ora 17.00, un proiect de lege privind abilitarea Executivului de a emite ordonanțe, informează Mediafax.Cabinetul Orban și-ar putea asuma răspunderea… [citeste mai departe]

President Iohannis: I will have informal talks with political leaders on early elections

President Klaus Iohannis said that he will have "informal talks" with the political leaders on the issue of early elections, when asked if he is considering to convene consultations at Cotroceni (Presidential Palace, ed.n.)… [citeste mai departe]

”Jupânul” de la Consiliul Județean în conflict deschis cu inginera Guran

Ing. Carmen Guran a devenit „sacul de box” al administratorului public din Consiliul Județean, dl. Costel Avram. Mai precis, acesta strigă dimineața, la prânz și seara la Directoarea Executivă a Direcției Tehnice și de Investiții, jignind-o,… [citeste mai departe]

India: victima unui viol, incendiată în timp ce se ducea la tribunal să depună mărturie

O tânără în vârstă de 23 de ani a fost stropită cu benzină şi incendiată de cinci bărbaţi, printre care se afla şi individul pe care îl acuză de viol. Atacul a avut loc în timp ce victima se ducea la tribunal. [citeste mai departe]

Lucian Zlotea: Este cel mai important meci de până acum

Echipa feminină de volei SCM „U“ Craiova va disputa sâmbătă, de la ora 11.30, în deplasare, duelul cu formaţia CSM Oradea. Partida va conta pentru etapa a 7-a din Divizia A2 Vest. Trupa lui Lucian Zlotea se deplasează la Oradea cu un moral bun după ultimele jocuri din campionat. Oltencele… [citeste mai departe]

Cel puțin 11 persoane au murit în urma unei explozii cauzate de o scurgere de gaze în Iran

Cel puțin 11 persoane au murit, iar alte câteva au fost rănite în urma unei explozii izbucnite joi în vestul Iranului din cauza unei scurgeri de gaze, informează presa iraniană, citată de site-ul postului Euronews,… [citeste mai departe]

INTERVIU. Bogdan Costea, managerul Teatrului Clasic „Ioan Slavici” Arad: „Nu poți să rămâi tributar și prizonier al unei titulaturi”

JURNAL ARĂDEAN. A fost un an plin pentru teatrul arădean, cu o lună plină la început, o săptămână a comediei,… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Ceban a avut astăzi o întrevedere cu primarul sectorului 1 al municipiului București, Daniel Tudorache

Primarul Capitalei Ion Ceban a avut astăzi o întrevedere și cu primarul sectorului 1 al municipiului București, Daniel Tudorache. În cadrul întrevederii, Ceban a discutat… [citeste mai departe]

Coreea de Nord îl UMILEȘTE din nou pe Donald Trump: Suferă de o RECIDIVĂ a senilității

Coreea de Nord și-a reluat atacurile verbale la adresa președintelui SUA, Donald Trump, spunând despre liderul de la Casa Albă că ar trebuie "de fapt să fie diagnosticat cu o recidiva a decreptitudinii unui personaj… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis: I will have informal talks with political leaders on early elections

Publicat:
said that he will have "informal talks" with the political leaders on the issue of early elections, when asked if he is considering to convene consultations at Cotroceni (, ed.n.) on this subject.

"No. I will not conduct formal consultations on this topic, but I will have discussions with the political leaders, but those will be informal discussions, working discussions, and not consultations in the very formal sense of the word," Klaus Iohannis told on Thursday a press conference at the .

President Iohannis says much to tell ambassadors as domestic political climate improves

15:25, 05.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, before meeting EU ambassadors accredited in Bucharest, that he has a lot to tell them, given that the political climate in Romania has greatly improved, and the approaches of the local politicians have returned to a clear European path."I have a traditional…

USR's Barna: Early elections are the honest solution; I welcome President Iohannis's statement

14:06, 28.11.2019 - Early elections represent the "honest solution," taking into account that there is a minority Government, said Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna, who welcomed the President's statement regarding the need to organise these elections.  "I welcome President Klaus Iohannis's statement…

President Iohannis: I believe it would be really good to move toward early elections next spring

20:33, 27.11.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis Wednesday opted for early elections in the spring, showing that he will have discussions on this topic with all political leaders."I will have discussions with all the political leaders. I have always talked with all the political leaders, because at the top of the…

President Iohannis: Early polls are a good solution, it's too early to speak of a date

13:17, 26.11.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that early polls are "a good solution," but it's too early now to speak of an actual date.  "Early polls are a good solution and a desirable one. But it's too early now to speak of a date. The political parties are reorganising, at this point and we need…

USR's Barna urges President Iohannis to think longer term

13:32, 15.10.2019 - National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Tuesday that President Klaus Iohannis reconfirmed, during their talks at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace consultations, that he wants early elections, but after the November presidential poll, arguing that the right time for early…

USR to firmly endorse early elections in talks with President Iohannis

10:12, 15.10.2019 - The Save Romania Union (USR) will attend a new round of talks with President Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday with a "clear" mandate in favour of a timetable for early elections, USR said in a press statement on Monday.  "USR leaders had a discussion on Monday evening to determine…

President Iohannis favouring early elections after presidential election

15:48, 11.10.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he is in favour of early elections, but only after the November presidential election.  The Constitution does not favour early elections, Iohannis explained at a news conference at Cotroceni Palace. "Personally, I am in favour of the early elections,…

UPDATE President Iohannis inviting parliamentary parties to first round of talks tomorrow at 11:00hrs

17:32, 10.10.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he will ask parliamentary parties for a first round of consultations on Friday, adding that there is an urgent need for a government, after the censure motion against the Dancila government cleared Parliament on Thursday. "I will ask the parliamentary parties…


