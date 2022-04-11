Stiri Recomandate

Costul de transport din Marea Neagră a crescut de peste 10 ori, inclusiv pentru țițeiul și motorina importate de România

Vladimir Ionescu (b1tv.ro) Costurile de transport de mărfuri în Marea Neagră devin prohibitive, inclusiv în cazul produselor importate de România, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Locuitorii Mioveniului sunt așteptați sâmbătă la o nouă campanie de ecologizare

Sâmbătă, 16 aprilie, voluntarii sunt aşteptaţi în Mioveni la o nouă campanie de colectare a deşeurilor aruncate la voia întâmplării în păduri, râuri sau alte spaţii verzi. Plecarea se va face de la Primăria oraşului Mioveni la ora… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: Trebuie din partea UE un răspuns comun în ce priveşte criza energetică şi abordarea din domeniul Agriculturii

Preşedintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat luni că Uniunea Europeană trebuie să aibă "un răspuns comun" în ceea ce priveşte criza energetică,… [citeste mai departe]

Cei 2000 de specialiști angajați în starea de alertă pot da concurs pentru a-și menține posturile

Cei 2000 de specialiști angajați în domeniul sanitar în starea de alertă pot da concurs pentru a-și menține posturile. Angajările fuseseră făcute cu caracter temporar, în perioada stării de alertă.… [citeste mai departe]

Tichetele sociale pentru elevi au ajuns în școlile din Argeș

Tichetele în valoare de 500 de lei, pentru copii defavorizați au ajuns în 110 școli din Argeș. Anunțșâul a fost făcut de Radu Perianu, prefectul județului: ”Tichetele sociale electronice pentru elevi defavorizați au ajuns în 110 instituții de învățământ din județul Argeș.Vor… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina a creat nouă coridoare pentru evacuarea civililor din estul ţării

Guvernul Ucrainei a anunţat luni că a stabilit nouă coridoare pentru evacuarea civililor din oraşele din estul ţării, unde Rusia îşi concentrează atacurile, relatează dpa. Una dintre aceste rute va permite vehiculelor private să plece din oraşul Mariupol,… [citeste mai departe]

Ramzan Kadîrov: Întâi Luhansk şi Doneţk, apoi vine rândul Kievului

Ramzan Kadîrov, președintele pus cu ajutorul lui Putin în fruntea Ceceniei, anunţă o nouă ofensivă rusescă, care are ca obiectiv eliberarea completă a Luhansk şi Doneţk, după care va urma Kievul. „Va avea loc o ofensivă … nu numai asupra Mariupol, ci şi asupra… [citeste mai departe]

Încep jocurile la CCR: se schimbă președintele Curții Constituționale. Alți doi judecători își termină mandatele

Actualul președinte al Curții Constituționale, Valer Dorneanu, a trimis o scrisoare în Parlament prin care informează asupra faptului că va înceta mandatul… [citeste mai departe]

Globalworth îl numește pe Stamatis Sapkas în funcția de CFO al Grupului

Globalworth, cel mai mare investitor pe piața de birouri din Europa Centrală și de Est (CEE), anunță numirea lui Stamatis Sapkas în funcția de CFO al Grupului, începând cu data de 1 mai 2022. Stamatis îi succedă lui Andreas Papadopoulos, care demisionează… [citeste mai departe]

Doar 6 cazuri de infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județul Alba

Date statistice COVID-19 din 11.04.2022: – Total persoane confirmate: 53479 – Cazuri noi în ultimele 24 h: 6 – Total persoane vindecate: 51818 – Total decese: 1283 – Decese in ultimele 24 h: 0 – Total teste COVID 19 (PCR+ teste rapide): 454095 – Total teste PCR:… [citeste mai departe]


PM Nicolae Ciucă, elected as chairman of PNL on Sunday

Publicat:
Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was elected as chairman of the (PNL) during the Party’s Congress, which took place in Parliament, on Sunday.  Ciuca was the sole candidate for the position of PNL chairman. The motion that Nicolae Ciuca ran with, received 1,060 votes in favor and 60 votes canceled. , […] The post PM Nicolae Ciuca, elected as chairman of PNL on Sunday appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Nicolae Ciuca elected as chairman of PNL

14:00, 10.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was elected as chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) during the Party's Congress, which took place in Parliament, on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

PNL elects next chairman on Sunday, PM Ciuca, sole candidate

14:10, 08.04.2022 - The extraordinary congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will reunite on Sunday, in Parliament, for electing the new chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca being the sole candidate for this position, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Zelensky calls out Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy for blocking Ukraine’s NATO bid

13:05, 04.04.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war…

Zelenskyy calls out Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy for blocking Ukraine’s NATO bid

13:00, 04.04.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war…

NATO concerned over Europe’s energy security amid standoff with Russia

12:30, 31.01.2022 - Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters.  “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…

U.S. orders its diplomats’ families and embassy staff to leave Ukraine

10:25, 24.01.2022 - The United States on Sunday ordered the departure of family members of staff at its embassy in Ukraine, citing the continuing threat of military action from Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. State Department also authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. government employees and said Americans…

Camera de Comerț și Industrie a Romaniei, dupa acuzațiile de plagiat ale premierului: „Je suis Ciuca!”

11:00, 19.01.2022 - Camera de Comerț și Industrie a Romaniei a dat publicitații, miercuri, un comunicat intitulat „Je suis Ciuca!”, in care afirma ca s-a saturat de „atacuri și scandaluri sterile, de instabilitate și destabilizatori” și susține ca premierul Ciuca trebuie judecat pe baza acțiunilor și rezultatelor din postura…

Marcel Ciolacu:”TVA de 5% pentru gaze și energie de la 1 februarie”

10:01, 17.01.2022 - Președintele PSD Marcel Ciolacu a anunțat, luni, ca a discutat cu premierul Ciuca și cu liderul PNL Florin Cițu pe tema facturilor uriașe. El propune TVA de 5% pentru gaze și energie de la 1 februarie. „Este suportabila pentru bugetul statului și pentru energie și pentru gaze și imi mențin parerea ca…


