Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was elected as chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) during the Party's Congress, which took place in Parliament, on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

The extraordinary congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will reunite on Sunday, in Parliament, for electing the new chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca being the sole candidate for this position, Agerpres reports.

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war…

- Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters. “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…

- The United States on Sunday ordered the departure of family members of staff at its embassy in Ukraine, citing the continuing threat of military action from Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. State Department also authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. government employees and said Americans…

- Camera de Comerț și Industrie a Romaniei a dat publicitații, miercuri, un comunicat intitulat „Je suis Ciuca!”, in care afirma ca s-a saturat de „atacuri și scandaluri sterile, de instabilitate și destabilizatori” și susține ca premierul Ciuca trebuie judecat pe baza acțiunilor și rezultatelor din postura…

- Președintele PSD Marcel Ciolacu a anunțat, luni, ca a discutat cu premierul Ciuca și cu liderul PNL Florin Cițu pe tema facturilor uriașe. El propune TVA de 5% pentru gaze și energie de la 1 februarie. „Este suportabila pentru bugetul statului și pentru energie și pentru gaze și imi mențin parerea ca…