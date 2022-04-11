PM Nicolae Ciucă, elected as chairman of PNL on SundayPublicat:
Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was elected as chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) during the Party’s Congress, which took place in Parliament, on Sunday. Ciuca was the sole candidate for the position of PNL chairman. The motion that Nicolae Ciuca ran with, received 1,060 votes in favor and 60 votes canceled. Last Saturday, […] The post PM Nicolae Ciuca, elected as chairman of PNL on Sunday appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Nicolae Ciuca elected as chairman of PNL
14:00, 10.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was elected as chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) during the Party's Congress, which took place in Parliament, on Sunday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
PNL elects next chairman on Sunday, PM Ciuca, sole candidate
14:10, 08.04.2022 - The extraordinary congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will reunite on Sunday, in Parliament, for electing the new chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca being the sole candidate for this position, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Zelensky calls out Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy for blocking Ukraine’s NATO bid
13:05, 04.04.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war…
Zelenskyy calls out Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy for blocking Ukraine’s NATO bid
13:00, 04.04.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war…
NATO concerned over Europe’s energy security amid standoff with Russia
12:30, 31.01.2022 - Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters. “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…
U.S. orders its diplomats’ families and embassy staff to leave Ukraine
10:25, 24.01.2022 - The United States on Sunday ordered the departure of family members of staff at its embassy in Ukraine, citing the continuing threat of military action from Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. State Department also authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. government employees and said Americans…
Camera de Comerț și Industrie a Romaniei, dupa acuzațiile de plagiat ale premierului: „Je suis Ciuca!”
11:00, 19.01.2022 - Camera de Comerț și Industrie a Romaniei a dat publicitații, miercuri, un comunicat intitulat „Je suis Ciuca!”, in care afirma ca s-a saturat de „atacuri și scandaluri sterile, de instabilitate și destabilizatori” și susține ca premierul Ciuca trebuie judecat pe baza acțiunilor și rezultatelor din postura…
Marcel Ciolacu:”TVA de 5% pentru gaze și energie de la 1 februarie”
10:01, 17.01.2022 - Președintele PSD Marcel Ciolacu a anunțat, luni, ca a discutat cu premierul Ciuca și cu liderul PNL Florin Cițu pe tema facturilor uriașe. El propune TVA de 5% pentru gaze și energie de la 1 februarie. „Este suportabila pentru bugetul statului și pentru energie și pentru gaze și imi mențin parerea ca…