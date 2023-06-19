Petteri Orpo to be Finland’s new prime minister

Stiri Recomandate

Începe Evaluarea Naţională. Absolvenţii de clasa a VIII-a susţin proba de Limba română

Absolvenţii clasei a VIII-a susţin luni proba scrisă la Limba şi literatura română din cadrul Evaluării Naţionale, potrivit calendarului aprobat de Ministerul Educaţiei. Proba scrisă la Matematică este programată pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul de reformă a pensiilor speciale, în dezbaterea Camerei Deputaţilor

Proiectul reforma pensiilor speciale ajunge, de astăzi, în dezbaterea Camerei Deputaţilor, cu modificări semnificative faţă de varianta adoptată în Senat. Printre schimbările propuse se numără creşterea vârstei de retragere din activitate şi… [citeste mai departe]

Două ore de așteptare pentru turiștii români ca să treacă din Bulgaria în Grecia, la orele de vârf

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe, prin reprezentanţii Ambasadei României la Sofia şi ai Consulatului General al României la Salonic, a monitorizat, sâmbătă şi duminică, situaţia din punctele… [citeste mai departe]

Fost prim procuror-actual avocat, prins băut la volan, condamnat cu suspendare

Fostul prim procuror al Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Bistrița-Năsăud, actualmente avocat, Zaharie Ionașcu, a călcat pe bec. Recent, fostul prim procuror s-a ales cu o  condamnare penală, după ce anul trecut a fost prins de polițiști că… [citeste mai departe]

JUNE 19 IN HISTORY

1848 - Romanian 1848 Revolution: Provisional Government is arrested following conspiracy between nobles and colonels Ioan Odobescu and Ioan Solomon. Following actions of the masses, the Provisional Government is set free and the colonels arrested CITESTE SI June 18 in history - Day of Victims of Deportation during the Communist Regime 18/06/2023 20 Magnitude 4.3… [citeste mai departe]

O carte pe zi: Memoriile unei reptile, de Silje O. Ulstein

„Un thriller psihologic bine scris, negru ca noaptea.” - Booklist„Un debut îndrăzneț care îți taie răsuflarea și e definitoriu pentru genul său” - Sarah Schmidt.Autoarea acestui roman este norvengiancă, are 38 de ani și se află la cartea ei de debut, conform Mediafax. CITESTE SI Boris… [citeste mai departe]

O mamă acuzată că și-a ucis patru copii, declarată nevinovată după 20 de ani de închisoare. Ce s-a întâmplat, de fapt

Kathleen Folbigg, femeia numită odată „cel mai rău criminal în serie al Australiei”, a fost grațiată după ce au fost găsite noi dovezi care arată… [citeste mai departe]

Situaţie îngrijorătoare în învăţământul românesc. 1 din 10 elevi de-a VIII-a n-a fost înscris la examenul de Evaluare Națională

Astăzi începe Evaluarea Naţioanală. Aproape 162.000 de absolvenți ai clasei a VIII-a ar trebui să susţină examenul. Dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Manifestarea bolii Alzheimer si importanta diagnosticarii precoce a acestei afectiuni

Alzheimer este o afectiune progresiva si degenerativa care afecteaza celulele neuronale, fiind una dintre cele mai des intalnite afectiuni de acest tip la nivel mondial. Statisticile in cazul acestei boli sunt ingrijoratoare. Conform… [citeste mai departe]


Petteri Orpo to be Finland’s new prime minister

Publicat:
, the leader of the conservative , is set to become Finland’s new prime minister, local public broadcaster Yle reported Sunday, according to Politico.  Orpo’s  came in first in parliamentary elections in April, getting 22 percent of the vote, while the right-wing populist were a close second with 21 percent. […] The post to be Finland’s new prime minister appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

