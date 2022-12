Parintele Calistrat – Iadul si chinurile din el

Govt approves granting of food aid in 2023 as well

The Government decided, on Thursday, to grant food aid of 250 RON every two months for the next year as well for people and families in vulnerable situations. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!… [citeste mai departe]