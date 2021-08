Dan Vilceanu sworn in as Finance Minister

Dan Vilceanu on Wednesday took the oath of office as Finance Minister at the Cotroceni Palace before President Klaus Iohannis. Also attending the ceremony were the heads of the two Chambers of Parliament, Anca Dragu and Ludovic Orban, and Prime Minister Florin Citu. The decree for Dan Vilceanu's appointment as Finance… [citeste mai departe]