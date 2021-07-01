New Head of EC Representation: I see the new role as an opportunity to be part of Romania's present and future

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis has invited European Union member states to contribute to the activity of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center in Bucharest by inviting experts. The head of state attended the European Council meeting and the Euro Summit in an extended format on Thursday and Friday.…

- The Romania-Israel Business Forum is the perfect opportunity to explore and capitalize on the trade opportunities offered by the two states, Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui said today during the event in Bucharest, mentioning that this is the perfect place to strengthen economic cooperation between…

- Ramona Iulia Chiriac has been appointed as the new Head of the European Commission's Representation in Bucharest, and her term will begin next month, the EC announced in statement on Wednesday, agerpres reports. Chiriac will act as the official representative of the European Commission in Romania…

- The European Commission presented to the Council on Friday an outline for a comprehensive plan of economic support to a future democratic Belarus. The EU Commission stated that the plan of up to E3 billion, reflects the European Union’s commitment to support the Belarusian people’s wishes for a peaceful…

- Foreign Ministers from Germany, Luxembourg and Lithuania said on Thursday that the European Union sanctions on Belarus will likely hit the country’s potash and oil sectors, as well as financial transactions, according to Reuters. Tasked by EU leaders with preparing economic sanctions after the forced…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu has welcomed the fact that Romania is recording for the second consecutive time the highest quarterly economic growth in the European Union, mentioning that that means more jobs for Romanians, and also attractiveness for foreign investors, agerpres reports. "Yesterday,…

- The decision on the expulsion from Romania of the deputy military attache with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest has nothing to do with what is happening in other countries in the European Union, it is not part of a campaign, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. "Regarding…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says the economy is on a path of "sustainable economic growth," after IMF forecasts showed a 6% increase in GDP for Romania in 2021. "Fantastic news for all Romanians! The IMF trusts the Romanian Government and estimates a significantly higher economic growth for…