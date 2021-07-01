New Head of EC Representation: I see the new role as an opportunity to be part of Romania's present and future

Stiri Recomandate

Rusia se pregătește de război? Antrenament cu muniţie reală în Marea Neagră

Nave de război ale marinei ruse au efectuat un exerciţiu de antrenament cu muniţie reală în Marea Neagră, a anunţat joi Flota rusă din Marea Neagră, în timp ce Ucraina şi ţări membre ale NATO desfăşoară exerciţii militare în aceeaşi zonă… [citeste mai departe]

Biro Rozalia (UDMR): Uniunea Europeană va avea o abordare unitară, coordonată şi selectivă în relaţia cu Rusia

Uniunea Europeană va avea o abordare unitară, coordonată şi selectivă în relaţia cu Rusia, este una din concluziile evidenţiate joi de preşedintele Comisiei de politică… [citeste mai departe]

Tradiții în luna lui Cuptor

În tradiția populară se spunea că luna Iulie sau Cuptor pare a fi perechea lui Faur. Bătrânii de altădată spuneau că „așa cum e de cald în luna lui Cuptor aşa de frig va fi în Faur” (februarie). Aceasta lună, după cum o spune și numele „Cuptor”, este cea mai călduroasă a anului. Sau așa era consemnată în Calendarul popular. Cuptor era alcătuită… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția, în alertă! Trei copile cu vârste între 11 și 14 ani, dispărute de acasă

"Astăzi (n.r. - joi) am fost sesizaţi cu privire la faptul că trei minore de 11, 12 şi 14 ani, din oraşul Bucecea, au părăsit domiciliul în aceasta dimineaţă şi nu au revenit până în prezent. Există date conform cărora cele… [citeste mai departe]

Nissan pregătește un nou SUV electric: investiție de un miliard de lire în Marea Britanie

Nissan a prezentat o primă imagine-teaser cu un nou model electric. Va fi un al doilea SUV cu emisii zero în gama niponilor, pe aceeași platformă cu viitorul Megane electric.  Noul model va fi produs la Sunderland… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful diplomaţiei de la Berlin vrea ca relaţiile germano-polone să nu fie reduse la problema gazoductului Nord Stream 2

Controversatul gazoduct Nord Stream 2, prin care Rusia va livra direct gaze Germaniei, ocolind Polonia, nu ar trebui să umbrească relaţiile germano-polone,… [citeste mai departe]

Un maramureșean a decedat după ce a căzut de pe o schelă metalică

Miercuri, 30 iunie, polițiștii Secției 6 Poliţie Rurală Sarasău au fost sesizați cu privire la faptul că un bărbat a căzut de pe o schelă metalică în timp ce lucra la faţada unei locuinţe. La fața locului, polițiștii au identificat victima ca fiind un bărbat de… [citeste mai departe]

Un ”snop” de infracțiuni pentru un tânăr care a provocat rănirea unui adolescent

Un tânăr în vârstă de 20 de ani, din comuna Ciprian Porumbescu, a ajuns în arestul Poliției Suceava. Acesta a fost reținut pentru o perioadă de 24 de ore pentru un șir întreg de infracțiuni. Totul a plecat de la faptul că tânărul… [citeste mai departe]

Șor: Garantez extinderea termenului de valabilitate a patentei până la cinci ani

Termenul de valabilitate a patentelor de întreprinzător trebuie extins până la cinci ani, timp în care statul trebuie să elaboreze politici viabile pentru susținerea micilor întreprinzători, consideră Ilan Șor, liderul Partidului „Șor”.… [citeste mai departe]

Politician moldovean către Putin: Vă rog să contribuiți la întoarcerea moldovenilor

Liderul Partidului Regiunilor din Moldova, Alexandr Kalinin, se adresează către președintele rus, Vladimir Putin, rugându-l să favorizeze întoarcerea în Republica Moldova a cetățenilor moldoveni aflați în centrele de detenție… [citeste mai departe]


New Head of EC Representation: I see the new role as an opportunity to be part of Romania's present and future

Publicat:
The of the (EC) Representation in Bucharest, , states, when taking office, that this position represents for her "an opportunity to be part of Romania's present and future".

"For me, it is an honor to represent the in Romania, after almost 10 years I represented Romania and the Romanians in Germany, in different mandates. I see my new role as an opportunity to be part of Romania's present and future, this time at European level," she said, according to a statement from the Representation.

also refers to the…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis invites EU member states to contribute experts to Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center's activity

16:31, 25.06.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis has invited European Union member states to contribute to the activity of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center in Bucharest by inviting experts. The head of state attended the European Council meeting and the Euro Summit in an extended format on Thursday and Friday.…

EconMin Nasui: Romania-Israel business forum, perfect opportunity to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation

21:21, 09.06.2021 - The Romania-Israel Business Forum is the perfect opportunity to explore and capitalize on the trade opportunities offered by the two states, Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui said today during the event in Bucharest, mentioning that this is the perfect place to strengthen economic cooperation between…

Ramona Iulia Chiriac appointed as new Head of European Commission's Representation in Bucharest

14:25, 02.06.2021 - Ramona Iulia Chiriac has been appointed as the new Head of the European Commission's Representation in Bucharest, and her term will begin next month, the EC announced in statement on Wednesday, agerpres reports. Chiriac will act as the official representative of the European Commission in Romania…

EU outlines E3 bln support package to a future democratic Belarus

15:40, 28.05.2021 - The European Commission presented to the Council on Friday an outline for a comprehensive plan of economic support to a future democratic Belarus. The EU Commission stated that the plan of up to E3 billion, reflects the European Union’s commitment to support the Belarusian people’s wishes for a peaceful…

EU sanctions could target Belarus potash, oil and finance

14:10, 27.05.2021 - Foreign Ministers from Germany, Luxembourg and Lithuania said on Thursday that the European Union sanctions on Belarus will likely hit the country’s potash and oil sectors, as well as financial transactions, according to Reuters. Tasked by EU leaders with preparing economic sanctions after the forced…

Prime Minister Florin Citu: Romania's economic growth means more jobs, attractiveness for investors

16:55, 19.05.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu has welcomed the fact that Romania is recording for the second consecutive time the highest quarterly economic growth in the European Union, mentioning that that means more jobs for Romanians, and also attractiveness for foreign investors, agerpres reports. "Yesterday,…

PM Citu: decision to expel Russian deputy military attach is not linked to what happens in other EU countries

09:35, 27.04.2021 - The decision on the expulsion from Romania of the deputy military attache with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest has nothing to do with what is happening in other countries in the European Union, it is not part of a campaign, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday. "Regarding…

Citu: Romania's economy is path of sustainable economic growth

22:00, 06.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu says the economy is on a path of "sustainable economic growth," after IMF forecasts showed a 6% increase in GDP for Romania in 2021. "Fantastic news for all Romanians! The IMF trusts the Romanian Government and estimates a significantly higher economic growth for…


