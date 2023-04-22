Iohannis, in Chile: There are promising prospects for expanding our bilateral relations

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Memorandum of collaboration between the Romanian and Chilean institutions responsible for managing emergency situations was signed, on Saturday, in the presence of president Klaus Iohannis and his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric.The memorandum was signed on behalf of Romania by the head of the…

President Klaus Iohannis drew attention, on Saturday, in a message on the occasion of Earth Day, that the degradation of the environment attracts huge human and material costs, which is why we must find time and resources to prevent it.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that as long as he has a say there will be no public pay cuts.He was asked if the economic situation in Romania requires pay cuts and layoffs in the public sector, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent warm wishes for health and prosperity to all those celebrating Easter and also greeted those celebrating Palm Sunday.

President Klaus Iohannis toured on Saturday the Wahat Al Karama war memorial and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, on the first day of the official visit which the president is paying to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

President Klaus Iohannis will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saturday to Tuesday, at the invitation of the President of the Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."Further developing Romania's relations with states of the Gulf region is an important objective of our…

The issue of the Bystroe Canal is not "relevant" for the bilateral relations between Romania and Ukraine and is not "defining" for this phase of the war, State Secretary with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Iulian Fota stated on Thursday, adding that there is willingness on the part of both parties…

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, said on Monday, with reference to the government rotation, that there is a protocol agreed upon in the coalition and that the "component" of renegotiating ministries was not discussed, told Agerpres.