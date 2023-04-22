Stiri Recomandate

Iohannis, in Chile: There are promising prospects for expanding our bilateral relations

Publicat:
Iohannis, in Chile: There are promising prospects for expanding our bilateral relations

declared on Saturday that he agreed with his Chilean counterpart, , the development of cooperation between Romania and Chile in areas such as trade, investments, green energy, environment and climate change, civil protection, education, culture, research, innovation and digitization.

"There are promising prospects for the expansion of our bilateral relations on multiple levels and we have agreed that in the coming period we will develop cooperation in important fields for both Romania and Chile. I am referring to the development of trade exchanges and investments,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Memorandum in field of emergency situations, signed in presence of Iohannis and Chilean counterpart

18:15, 22.04.2023 - Memorandum of collaboration between the Romanian and Chilean institutions responsible for managing emergency situations was signed, on Saturday, in the presence of president Klaus Iohannis and his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric.The memorandum was signed on behalf of Romania by the head of the…

Iohannis: Earth Day - a new opportunity to prioritize environmental challenges

13:15, 22.04.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis drew attention, on Saturday, in a message on the occasion of Earth Day, that the degradation of the environment attracts huge human and material costs, which is why we must find time and resources to prevent it. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Iohannis: As long as I have a say, there will be no public pay cuts

14:45, 13.04.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that as long as he has a say there will be no public pay cuts.He was asked if the economic situation in Romania requires pay cuts and layoffs in the public sector, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Iohannis: May the Resurrection of the Lord bring communion with your loved ones

15:35, 08.04.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent warm wishes for health and prosperity to all those celebrating Easter and also greeted those celebrating Palm Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

President Iohannis tours Wahat Al Karama memorial on first day of his official visit to the UAE

12:36, 19.03.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis toured on Saturday the Wahat Al Karama war memorial and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, on the first day of the official visit which the president is paying to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

President Iohannis to pay official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Saturday to Tuesday

14:00, 17.03.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saturday to Tuesday, at the invitation of the President of the Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."Further developing Romania's relations with states of the Gulf region is an important objective of our…

Iulian Fota: Bystroe issue is not relevant for bilateral relations with Ukraine; we will settle it

17:15, 23.02.2023 - The issue of the Bystroe Canal is not "relevant" for the bilateral relations between Romania and Ukraine and is not "defining" for this phase of the war, State Secretary with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Iulian Fota stated on Thursday, adding that there is willingness on the part of both parties…

PM Ciuca on gov't rotation: There is agreed protocol in coalition, no discussion on renegotiating ministries

15:35, 30.01.2023 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, said on Monday, with reference to the government rotation, that there is a protocol agreed upon in the coalition and that the "component" of renegotiating ministries was not discussed, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…


Urmareste stirile pe: