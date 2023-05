Iarna nu a plecat de la munte. Unde a nins

Trade balance deficit down 5.6pct in Q1

Trade balance deficit down 5.6pct in Q1.Romania's trade deficit in the first quarter of this year was 6.082 billion euros, down 399.7 million euros (-5.6%) compared to the same period last year, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published Wednesday. CITESTE SI Independence Day/ Ciuca: We need to… [citeste mai departe]