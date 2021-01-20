Head of culture oversight committee puts forth need for TVR's legislative overhaul

Stiri Recomandate

Joe Biden, este, oficial, al 46-lea Președinte al Statelor Unite ale Americii – VIDEO

Joe Biden, este, oficial, al 46-lea Președinte al Statelor Unite ale Americii – VIDEO

Joe Biden este, de astăzi, Președintele Statelor Unite ale Americii. Acesta a câștigat „bătălia” cu fostul președinte, Donald Trump, care nu a fost prezent la ceremonia sa de inaugurare, preferând să plece astăzi dimineață către… [citeste mai departe]

Gorj: Un bărbat și-ar fi înjunghiat mortal soția, după care a încercat să se sinucidă

Gorj: Un bărbat și-ar fi înjunghiat mortal soția, după care a încercat să se sinucidă

Un bărbat, de 61 de ani, din comuna gorjeană Scoarța, și-ar fi înjunghiat azi mortal soția, după care a încercat să se sinucidă. Femeia avea 59 de ani. Potrivit unor surse judiciare, între cei doi soți ar fi avut loc… [citeste mai departe]

UniCredit: Romanias economy could return to level before pandemic at half of 2022

UniCredit: Romanias economy could return to level before pandemic at half of 2022

Romania's economy could return to the level from before the pandemic until the half of year 2022, following a growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by approximately 3.7%, in 2021 and 5% in 2022, after a shrinkage of roughly 5,5% in 2020,… [citeste mai departe]

Clădire distrusă de o explozie suspectă

Clădire distrusă de o explozie suspectă

Clădire distrusă de o explozie suspectă în Madrid. Imobilul cu șapte etaje a fost avariat, cel puțin o persoană fiind prinsă în dărâmături. Blocul cu șapte etaje, grav avariat, este situat pe strada Toledo din centrul Madridului. Rapoartele locale, care spun că explozia a avut loc în jurul orei 14:30, ora locală, nu… [citeste mai departe]

RIZESPOR - GAZIANTEP 3-0. Marius Șumudică, gest inedit înainte de meciul cu Gaziantep! Ce le-a promis jucătorilor + prima reacție după victorie

RIZESPOR - GAZIANTEP 3-0. Marius Șumudică, gest inedit înainte de meciul cu Gaziantep! Ce le-a promis jucătorilor + prima reacție după victorie

 Rizespor, noua echipă a lui Marius Șumudică, s-a impus azi, scor 3-0, contra lui Gaziantep, fosta formație… [citeste mai departe]

Cântăreața din România care se spală la lighean: ”Aşa este de frig. Caloriferele din casă sunt călâi”

Cântăreața din România care se spală la lighean: ”Aşa este de frig. Caloriferele din casă sunt călâi”

O vedetă de la noi se descurcă așa cum poate în condițiile date. Frigul din casă și lipsa apei calde au făcut-o să recurgă la obiceiurile bătrânilor de odinioară – spălatul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Inaugurea lui Biden la Casa Albă. Biden și Kamala Harris au ajuns la Capitoliu

VIDEO: Inaugurea lui Biden la Casa Albă. Biden și Kamala Harris au ajuns la Capitoliu

Inaugurea lui Biden la Casa Albă. Președintele ales al SUA, Joe Biden, și viitoarea vicepreședintă Kamala Harris au ajuns miercuri la Capitoliu, unde vor depune jurământul în fața foștilor președinți Barack Obama, George W. Bush… [citeste mai departe]

Echipele de intervenţie sapă manual cele trei cadavre nerecuperate după alunecarea de teren din sudul Norvegiei

Echipele de intervenţie sapă manual cele trei cadavre nerecuperate după alunecarea de teren din sudul Norvegiei

Echipele de intervenţie sapă manual pentru a găsi cele trei cadavre nerecuperate până în prezent după alunecarea de teren de amploare produsă într-o localitate din sudul Norvegiei… [citeste mai departe]

Kyros Vassaras reacționează după acuzele lui Nagy din Gazetă: „Nu am intermediat și nu am fost implicat în nicio relație de afacere cu el”

Kyros Vassaras reacționează după acuzele lui Nagy din Gazetă: „Nu am intermediat și nu am fost implicat în nicio relație de afacere cu el”

Șeful CCA, Kyros Vassaras, a trimis un comunicat în care reacționează după acuzele asistent internațional… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără, medic în echipa SMURD Iaşi, inclusă în „Atlasul Frumuseţii”

O tânără, medic în echipa SMURD Iaşi, inclusă în „Atlasul Frumuseţii”

Giorgiana Loredana Matei, o tânără de 33 de ani, de profesie medic în echipa SMURD Iaşi, a fost inclusă proiectul foto-jurnalistic al Mihaelei Noroc, „Atlasul Frumuseţii” . Tânăra a absolvit Universitatea de Medicină şi Farmacie „Grigore… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Head of culture oversight committee puts forth need for TVR's legislative overhaul

Publicat:
Head of culture oversight committee puts forth need for TVR's legislative overhaul

Freedom, Unity and (USR PLUS) alliance backs the need for the reform of the statutes of the National Public Television Broadcaster - TVR as soon as the regular Parliament session begins, chairman of the Lower House Culture Committee Iulian Bulai told a debate today on the situation of TVR with journalists and civil society representatives.

"A decision of the alliance will be needed, but we at USR PLUS agree to a legislative reform of the public television broadcaster in the shortest time, as soon as the regular session begins. Proposals have been made for coalition working…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PSD will not go to consultations at Cotroceni Palace (sources)

11:20, 22.12.2020 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not go, on Tuesday, to the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, aimed at designating the candidate for the office of Prime Minister, according to some party sources. The head of state already had a round of consultations the previous week with…

Anca Dragu (USR PLUS) - elected Senate President

08:41, 22.12.2020 - Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance's Senator Anca Dragu was elected, on Monday evening, President of the Upper House of Parliament. She got 75 votes "for" and 51 "against". Social Democrat Lucian Romascanu, who also ran for this office, received…

ParliamentaryElections2020/ Ciolos: USR PLUS - a mature political force capable to grow in competition with old parties

21:50, 06.12.2020 - Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) said today after polls' closing, that the alliance has proved to be a mature political force that can resist and grow in the competition with the old parties. Ciolos mentioned that the USR PLUS…

ParliamentaryElections2020/CURS-Avangarde exit poll: Senate - PSD: 30.6%, PNL: 29.1%; Chamber - PSD: 30.5%, PNL: 29%

21:30, 06.12.2020 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) garnered 30.6% of the votes cast in Sunday's parliamentary elections nationwide, and 30.5% of the votes for the Chamber of Deputies, whereas the National Liberal Party (PNL) won 29.1% of the votes for the Senate, and 29% percent for the Chamber of Deputies, according…

GeneralElection2020 /Ciolos: Nicusor Dan's decision, his choice; he should follow his winning agenda

18:31, 02.12.2020 - Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) said on Wednesday that statements by Bucharest City Mayor Nicusor Dan in support of the National Liberal Party (PNL) are a political choice and that it is important for the alliance, first of all, to…

PLUS's Ciolos on coalition with PNL: Negotiations to give a gov't of equal partners

09:10, 27.11.2020 - PLUS (Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) leader Dacian Ciolos on Thursday said that, in the event of a governing coalition with the Liberals, USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - PLUS) will be an "honest partner that will live up to its promises" and underscored that before any reforms there is need of…

ParliamentaryElections2020/USR PLUS files criminal complaint for "electoral manipulation" disguised as opinion poll

17:25, 17.11.2020 - The USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance announces that it filed a criminal complaint on Tuesday, signed by co-chairmen Dacian Ciolos and Dan Barna, for fraud and impeding the exercise of electoral rights, according to AGERPRES. "We are taking this step…

USR PLUS's Ciolos: We need solid majority in Parliament; Gov't to leave aside opinion polls

09:30, 30.10.2020 - Dacian Ciolos, co-chairman of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party), on Thursday said elections should be held as soon as possible, if the health situation allows it, also mentioning that Ludovic Orban is not the ideal candidate for Prime Minister and that the president…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 21 ianuarie 2021
Bucuresti -2°C | 6°C
Iasi -3°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 3°C
Timisoara 2°C | 9°C
Constanta 1°C | 10°C
Brasov -4°C | 5°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 17.01.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 505.474,80 6.040.217,28
II (5/6) 5 33.698,32 -
III (4/6) 279 603,91 -
IV (3/6) 7.047 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.588.610,48

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 ianuarie 2021
USD 4.0207
EUR 4.8741
CHF 4.5221
GBP 5.5103
CAD 3.167
XAU 239.761
JPY 3.8742
CNY 0.6218
AED 1.0946
AUD 3.1094
MDL 0.2318
BGN 2.4921

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec