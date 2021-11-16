Gheorghita: We think to propose, from next year's start, cessation of vaccination with AstraZeneca

Stiri Recomandate

Noul director al Serviciului israelian de securitate internă (Shin Bet), Ronen Bar, s-a întâlnit în secret, săptămâna trecută, cu preşedintele Autorităţii Palestiniene, Mahmoud Abbas, afirmă surse citate de site-ul Ynetnews.com şi de cotidianul The Times of… [citeste mai departe]

Este deja cunoscut faptul că Târgul de Crăciun 2021 de la Cluj-Napoca nu va fi oprit din pricina situației epidemiologice actuale. Așadar, în acest an evenimentul va fi… [citeste mai departe]

First Deputy Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Lucian Bode declared today, before party negotiations with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) that in his opinion, the… [citeste mai departe]

O bunicuță din Ucraina nu folosește ușa blocului în care locuiește pentru că interfonul, crede ea, are un cod al Satanei. Drept urmare, ea iese din casă pe geam, scrie  presa locală , care menționează că situația durează de trei… [citeste mai departe]

Nervi, claxoane, noxe și timp pierdut. Așa spune… [citeste mai departe]

O platformă majoră de dezbateri la Bruxelles, unde deputații europeni și lobbyiștii din industrie discută despre politica alimentară a UE, este acuzată de a fi un motor pentru interesele italiene. Controversa asupra Forumului Alimentar European(EFF) vine… [citeste mai departe]

Pe 16 noiembrie, polițiștii din cadrul Poliției orașului Topoloveni au fost sesizați cu privire la faptul că în noaptea de 15 spre 16 noiembrie, în jurul orei 23:00, MIHAI RĂZVAN CRISTIAN, de 15 ani, a plecat voluntar de pe raza localității Leordeni, fără a mai reveni.   Semnalmente: 1,70… [citeste mai departe]

Italia a înăsprit măsurile de siguranţă sanitară în taxiuri, trenuri şi autobuze, conform dpa. Decizia a fost luată ca urmare a creșterii numărului de cazuri de îmbolnăviri cu Covid-19. În ceea ce privește taxiurile, doar… [citeste mai departe]

Bucureștiul a trecut de 65 la sută rată de vaccinare și săptămâna viitoare are toate șansele să depășească 70%, a spus, marți, președintele CNCAV, dr. Valeriu Gheorghiță. De la debutul campaniei de vaccinare, 7,48 de milioane de persoane au fost vaccinate cu cel puțin o doză și 6,89 de milioane de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Luni seară, în serialul „Las Fierbinți”, Dorel și Giani au decis că vor să devină talibani și să se mute în Talibania, unde ar putea… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
The chairman of the on COVID vaccination, , said on Tuesday that the authorities will most likely propose to stop the vaccination with the serum from AstraZeneca starting next year, given the small number of individuals who have been immunized with this type of vaccine, and the serums from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson will continue to be administered, agerpres reports. " 31, the last batch of vaccine available from AstraZeneca expired, which is why it was withdrawn from the vaccination centers. People who were scheduled were told not…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


