Gheorghita: We think to propose, from next year's start, cessation of vaccination with AstraZeneca

Gheorghita: We think to propose, from next year's start, cessation of vaccination with AstraZenecaPublicat:
The chairman of the National Committee on COVID vaccination, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that the authorities will most likely propose to stop the vaccination with the serum from AstraZeneca starting next year, given the small number of individuals who have been immunized with this type of vaccine, and the serums from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson will continue to be administered, agerpres reports. "On October 31, the last batch of vaccine available from AstraZeneca expired, which is why it was withdrawn from the vaccination centers. People who were scheduled were told not…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
As many as 97,711 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 27,793 as first-time recipients
20:21, 12.11.2021 - As many as 97,711 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday. As many as 27,793 people were given the first shot,…
As many as 67,874 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 26,762 as first-time recipients
18:40, 09.11.2021 - As many as 67,874 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday. As many as 26,762 people were given the first shot,…
Persons vaccinated with Johnson&Johnson could access online platform for booster jab
15:40, 09.11.2021 - People who have received their vaccine from Johnson&Johnson can schedule for booster in the online vaccination platform and opt for serum immunization from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson&Johnson, if at least 6 months have passed since the first shot, the medical doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, president…
As many as 69,900 people get Covid shot in past 24 hours, 28,612 as first-time recipients
20:15, 08.11.2021 - As many as 69,900 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, of whom 28,612 were given the first shot, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. According…
As many as 58,409 people get the COVID shot in past 24 hours
18:25, 12.10.2021 - As many as 58,409 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, of whom 17,051 people were given the first shot, 5,026 the second shot and 25,835 the third booster shot, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination…
CNCAV: 60,480 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours
18:50, 05.10.2021 - A number of 60,480 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 25,536 represent the first dose, 3,118 - the second dose and 31,826 - the third dose, according to an information sent on Tuesday by the National Coordinating…
As many as 10,849 people given the Covid jab in past 24 hours
18:40, 02.09.2021 - As many as 10,849 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. As many as 7,793 people were given the priming shot and 3,056…
As many as 11,017 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours
20:20, 01.09.2021 - As many as 11,017 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Wednesday. As many as 7,951 people were given the priming shot and…