Foreign Ministry central office staffer, member of Romanian Embassy in London test Covid-positive

Judeţul care a decis ca preşcolarii şi elevii să se întoarcă în clase de pe 14 septembrie

Municipalitatea va aloca 330.000 de euro pentru ca şcolile din Oradea să beneficieze de dezinfectacţi, măşti de protecţie pentru profesori şi elevi, 100 de termometre şi cinci nebulizatoare, a transmis primarul… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Limbii Române, marcată la Braşov pentru al patrulea an consecutiv

Chiar dacă starea de alertă cauzată de pandemie nu a permis un eveniment de anvergură, în acest an, Ziua Limbii Române a fost totuși marcată la Brașov, într-o acțiune culturală organizată de Uniunea Scriitorilor din România (USR) – Filiala Brașov, în aer… [citeste mai departe]

Cine e bărbatul autodeclarat pro-antifa care a împuşcat mortal un susţinător al lui Trump în Portland

Bărbatul suspectat că a împuşcat mortal un susţinător al preşedintelui american Donald Trump în timpul protestelor de sâmbătă din Portland s-a autodeclarat pe contul său de Facebook ca fiind… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Educației cere demiterea președintelui ONAC pentru că a BOICOTAT proiectul de achiziție a 250.000 de tablete

Ministerul Educației și Cercetării susține că este dezamăgită de stadiului licitației privind achiziția de dispozitive electronice cu conexiune la Internet,… [citeste mai departe]

Comitetul Executiv UEFA a decis noi măsuri pentru disputarea compețițiilor EURO U21 şi cele ale Campionatului European feminin

Comitetul Executiv UEFA a luat o decizie în ceea ce priveşte condiţiile de disputare a competiţiilor interţări programate în această toamnă:… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu arată VINOVAȚII pentru ratarea moțiunii de cenzură: Eu sunt dezamăgit de colegii mei. Mult huliții oameni ai lui Dragnea au salvat Guvernul

Președintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a vorbit, luni seară, la România TV, despre ratarea… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu spune că votul pe moțiunea de cenzură se va relua: „Categoric”

Președintele PSD Marcel Ciolacu nu consideră că lipsa cvorumului la moțiunea de cenzură este un eșec pentru social-democrați. Totodată, Ciolacu a precizat că votul se va relua."Cum poate fi blat (n.r. între PSD și PNL) atât timp cât… [citeste mai departe]

Grav accident, în Alba. S-a solicitat un elicopter SMURD pentru un copil de 6 ani

Stația de pompieri Cîmpeni intervine, luni, pentru acordare prim-ajutor, la un accident rutier, produs pe DN75, pe raza localității Scărișoara, după ce un copil, în vârstă de 6 ani, a fost lovit de un autoturism. Micuțul era inconștient… [citeste mai departe]

Brady Auto da teapa pe fata cu masinile vandute prin WeltAuto! Km masluiti si bord de benzina la un motor diesel

Este vorba de vanzarea unui BMW Seria 3 diesel 320d care se vine prin WeltAuto cu KM REALI si GARANTIE insa care din pacate este cu totul fals. Verificata online aceasta masina… [citeste mai departe]


Foreign Ministry central office staffer, member of Romanian Embassy in London test Covid-positive

Publicat:
Foreign Ministry central office staffer, member of Romanian Embassy in London test Covid-positive

An operating staff member of the 's central office and a Ministry employee at Romania's Embassy in London were confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, the informs in a release on Monday. No other cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been identified so far among the employees of the Romanian diplomatic mission in London or at the Ministry's headquarters following the occurrence of these two cases, the cited source said.

All the necessary measures were promptly taken at both locations as concerns reporting to the competent authorities and the…

GCS: 654 persons reconfirmed positive for COVID-19

13:35, 31.07.2020 - A number of 654 persons were retested and reconfirmed positive for COVID-19, announced, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS)."Distinctly from newly-confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 654 persons were reconfirmed positive," the quoted…

150 Romanian farmhands test positive for COVID-19 in Germany

15:15, 27.07.2020 - Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) announced on Monday that 150 Romanians working on a farm in the Dingolfing-Landau region, Germany, tested positive for COVID-19, and the farm was quarantined by local authorities on Sunday."As many as 174 farm workers tested positive for the COVID-19 infection,…

Foreign Ministry: Yet another Romanian visitor to Greece found Covid-positive

22:45, 23.07.2020 - Yet another Romanian visitor to Greece was confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, taking to 16 the total number of Romanians with SARS-CoV-2 in Greece reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."In addition to the 15 cases previously reported by the Foreign Ministry, another Romanian…

GCS: 681 new COVID-19 cases take total to 38,139

13:24, 20.07.2020 - Another 681 infections with the novel coronavirus were reported since the last informative bulletin sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of cases reaching 38,139 on Monday. In the ICU, at this time, there are 293 patients admitted.Of the persons confirmed positive,…

30 Romanians working on farm in Herefordshire, UK, infected with novel coronavirus

15:24, 17.07.2020 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that, up to now, 30 Romanian citizens, of the approximately 100 that are conducting their activity on a farm in Herefordshire - the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, have tested positive for COVID-19."According to the last…

Twenty-eight Romanians working in UK test positive for SARS-CoV-2

18:42, 14.07.2020 - Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Tuesday that 28 Romanian nationals working in the United Kingdom have been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2. It says in a press statement that the Romanian Embassy in London acted on information carried by the local media that 73 workers working on…

Two employees of Romanian Embassy in Kazakhstan and General Consulate in Cernauti,tested positive for novel coronavirus

15:18, 27.06.2020 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that an employee of the Romanian Embassy in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and one employee of the General Consulate of Romania in Cernauti, Ukraine, have tested positive for COVID-19, their health status being good.MAE mentions that, up to this time, other…

Second member of Romanian Embassy in Minsk, one from New Delhi Embassy test Covid-positive

00:07, 23.06.2020 - Yet another employee of the Romanian Embassy in Minsk has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, after a colleague was confirmed with the infection the previous week; also, an employee of the Romanian Embassy in New Delhi was identified with coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed on Monday.Apart…


