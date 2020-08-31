Foreign Ministry central office staffer, member of Romanian Embassy in London test Covid-positive

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 654 persons were retested and reconfirmed positive for COVID-19, announced, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS)."Distinctly from newly-confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 654 persons were reconfirmed positive," the quoted…

- Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) announced on Monday that 150 Romanians working on a farm in the Dingolfing-Landau region, Germany, tested positive for COVID-19, and the farm was quarantined by local authorities on Sunday."As many as 174 farm workers tested positive for the COVID-19 infection,…

- Yet another Romanian visitor to Greece was confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, taking to 16 the total number of Romanians with SARS-CoV-2 in Greece reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."In addition to the 15 cases previously reported by the Foreign Ministry, another Romanian…

- Another 681 infections with the novel coronavirus were reported since the last informative bulletin sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of cases reaching 38,139 on Monday. In the ICU, at this time, there are 293 patients admitted.Of the persons confirmed positive,…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that, up to now, 30 Romanian citizens, of the approximately 100 that are conducting their activity on a farm in Herefordshire - the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, have tested positive for COVID-19."According to the last…

- Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Tuesday that 28 Romanian nationals working in the United Kingdom have been confirmed as infected with SARS-CoV-2. It says in a press statement that the Romanian Embassy in London acted on information carried by the local media that 73 workers working on…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that an employee of the Romanian Embassy in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and one employee of the General Consulate of Romania in Cernauti, Ukraine, have tested positive for COVID-19, their health status being good.MAE mentions that, up to this time, other…

- Yet another employee of the Romanian Embassy in Minsk has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, after a colleague was confirmed with the infection the previous week; also, an employee of the Romanian Embassy in New Delhi was identified with coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed on Monday.Apart…