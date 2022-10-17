EU signs accord with Southeast Asian bloc to expand flights

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Four drone strikes hit central Kyiv on Monday morning as Russia used Iranian kamikaze drones to attack critical infrastructure, the second attack on the city in a week, according to Bloomberg. Drones damaged several residential houses and a fire broke out in a non-residential building, Kyiv mayor Vitali…

- The European Union should show solidarity with Romania and end its decade-long wait to enter the visa-free Schengen area, having played a crucial part in helping Ukraine export grain during Russia’s invasion, a top official said, according to Bloomberg. Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of Romania’s largest…

- The European Union proposed making so-called pilot services exempt from sanctions targeting the transfer of Russian oil that are set to kick in this year to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The exception, which would allow shipowners to hire specialist pilots needed…

- The Republic of Moldova may revoke the citizenship of its nationals who go to fight for Russia in Ukraine after being called up because they also hold Russian passports, pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on Monday, according to Reuters. Russia launched a “partial” mobilization last week to reinforce…

- The European Union’s executive branch will lay out a plan to digitalize its energy grid as it seeks to spur the rollout of renewables to reduce its dependence on Russian fuel, Bloomberg reports. The “Digitalizing the Energy System” action plan, to be unveiled by the European Commission next week, will…

- Hungary said it was prepared to meet European Union demands that it take action to curb fraud and corruption after the bloc threatened to freeze 7.5 billion euros of funds that have been earmarked for the country, according to Bloomberg. Justice Minister Judit Varga said in a Facebook post late Monday…

- Romanian discount carrier Blue Air Aviation SA canceled all flights through Monday after its bank accounts were frozen by the state amid concerns over unpaid debt, according to Bloomberg. The sudden intervention left Blue Air unable to pay daily operating costs, the carrier said, with the grounding…

- Turkey doubled its imports of Russian oil this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday, as the two countries are set for broader cooperation in business and especially energy trade in the face of western sanctions against Moscow, according to Reuters. Trade between Turkey and Russia has been booming…