EC, some member states' experts, including the Netherlands - visit Romania for clarifications on Schengen

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The spokesperson for the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ionut Stroe, announced, on Wednesday, after the meeting of the National Political Bureau of the Liberals, that the Government will adopt an emergency ordinance for the extension of the program on granting of aid for the next year 50 euros bi-monthly…

- The Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Romania, Kelemen Hunor, leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), believes that Romania is ready to enter the Schengen area next year, which is why, until the last moment, efforts must be made to convince the Netherlands, a country…

- The 'Renovation Wave' program is a concrete example of the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) which should benefit as many territorial and administrative units as possible, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government, as he…

- The government maintains its unequivocal commitment to fulfilling the obligations related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, declared Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca during the meeting of the Coordination Committee of the PNRR, held on Monday at the Victoria Palace, which was attended by…

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, on Tuesday stated in Constanta that he worked, together with work teams from within the party, on certain modifications in the area of energy price regulation, while discussing some of the proposals including…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday, in respect to the modification brought to the Government Emergency Ordinance on energy that the MPs expect several clarifications from experts, as well as the European Commission's standpoint regarding the gas price capping proposal. Fii la curent…

- Five leadership positions in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), 12 positions in the organization's Radio Regulations Committee and another 48 positions in the ITU Council are to be filled for the next four years, after the elections that will take place these days at the Plenipotentiary…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the objective of the Court of Accounts is that of "a strong, independent institution, able to exercise an efficient control over all state entities", noting that the digitisation represents a real challenge for the Government and for the state institutions,…