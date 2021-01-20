DefMin Ciuca: I got vaccinated because that is the only way can we end this pandemic

Stiri Recomandate

Cristi Borcea, la un pas să își ia viața. Afaceristul și-a povestit trauma care îl bântuie

Cristi Borcea a fost la un pas să își ia viața. Fostul finanțator al lui Dinamo și-a povestit trauma care îl bântuie. Când și cum a vrut să se sinucidă Cristi Borcea, citiți în rândurile de mai jos. Cristi… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Fifor: “România normală și educată” a lui Iohannis și a Coaliției Sărăciei Naționale se afundă cu fiecare zi tot mai adânc în austeritate, haos și deznădejde”

agzHaos în campania de vaccinare,… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19. Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat când vor fi ridicate restricțiile!

Florin Cîțu a anunțat, marți, că în România vor veni 2,8 milioane de doze de vaccin împotriva COVID-19 până la sfârșitul lunii martie. Premierul a dat asigurări că în prima lună de toamnă vor fi relaxate restricțiile impuse de epidemia de… [citeste mai departe]

Sezonul doi din serialul „Lupin” a fost confirmat

Noul serial de la Netflix, „Lupin”, a devenit repede un adevărat Hit internațional. De altfel, după cum vă spuneam, acesta a fost mult timp și pe locul 1 în topul pentru România, iar acum Netflix a decis să îl continue, confimând sezonul 2. Primul sezon, cu Omar Sy în rolul principal, se preconizează… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19. O explozie susținută a numărului de cazuri suprasolicită spitalele din cele două Americi

Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii a avertizat marţi că resursele spitaliceşti din unele zone din America de Nord şi America de Sud sunt suprasolicitate ca urmare a creşterii numărului de infecţii… [citeste mai departe]

Momentul din sala de sport care a dus la uciderea unui licean din București. Martorii spun că a fost vorba de o răzbunare

Tânărul de 20 de ani care a înjunghiat mortal un elev de clasa a XII-a, miercuri, pe o stradă din București a fost reținut. Conflictul dintre cei doi a… [citeste mai departe]

(video) NOE s-a scufundat, cu tot cu Audi, chiar de Bobotează: „Sari, Vitea!”

Ghinion de Bobotează, pentru un moldovean. Dacă unii creștini se scufundă în apele reci ca gheața pentru a repeta sfântul botez al fiului lui Dumnezeu, atunci un moldovean a decis să intre pe lac cu tot cu mașină. A sperat că stratul de… [citeste mai departe]

75% dintre vaccinuri pentru grupele la risc, restul pentru lucrători din domenii esențiale. Noi categorii incluse în etapa a II-a

Secretariatul General al Guvernului a publicat un proiect de hotărâre care se află, astăzi, pe ordinea de zi a ședinței Executivului și… [citeste mai departe]

Elveția va organiza un referendum privind carantina anti-Covid-19

Elveția ar putea deveni prima și probabil singura țară care va da cetățenilor săi dreptul de a decide direct asupra restricțiilor impuse din cauza coronavirusului. Țara Cantoanelor va organiza un referendum privind carantina anti-Covid-19. Votul ar putea avea loc în iunie.… [citeste mai departe]

Alimentele care te îngrașă mult. Greșeala fatala pe care o fac toți românii care le consumă zilnic

Și alimentele sănătoase îngrașă, dacă nu știm cât și cum să le mâncăm. Cum fructele pot fi un pericol pentru siluetă și sănătate dacă sunt consumate seara sau în cantități mari, așa și brânzeturile… [citeste mai departe]


DefMin Ciuca: I got vaccinated because that is the only way can we end this pandemic

Publicat:
DefMin Ciuca: I got vaccinated because that is the only way can we end this pandemic

After getting a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, said that vaccination is the only way to end the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES.

He added that the vaccine is safe.

"I got vaccinated because I am convinced that is the only way can we end this pandemic and that is why I am convinced that this vaccine is a safe one that can help me and through my gesture I am convinced that I can help everyone around. I am convinced that this way we can protect our family, friends and all those with whom we interact, and I believe that it is an ethical…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Several Government members get vaccinated against COVID-19

11:15, 20.01.2021 - Deputy Prime Ministers Kelemen Hunor and Dan Barna, as well as Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode and Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare were vaccinated on Wednesday against COVID-19, according to AGERPRES. Subsequently, the first dose of vaccine was received by Defence Minister Nicolae…

Deputy PM Barna: Vaccine is the only way out of pandemic

11:10, 20.01.2021 - Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna on Wednesday said, after being vaccinated against COVID-19, that the vaccine is the only way to get out of the pandemic, according to AGREPRES. He said the vaccine was safe and necessary and advised everyone to go and get vaccinated. "It is the only way…

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 17,846 people, immunized in last 24 hours, 76,400 in total

19:10, 07.01.2021 - The national committee for coordinating the anti-COVID vaccination informs that in the past 24 hours there were 17,846 people immunized with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, against the coronavirus, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic…

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ 354 people receive vaccine in the past 24 hours

19:01, 03.01.2021 - The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee informs today that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 354 people have received the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According…

HealthMin Tataru: We will receive anti-COVID vaccine doses each month

18:51, 16.12.2020 - Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday, on Digi 24 private television broadcaster, that the first 10,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine that will arrive in the country will be sent to the infectious diseases departments for the immunization of the medical staff. The minister reiterated…

DefMin Ciuca: Military Hospital in Craiova to be regional anti-COVID-19 vaccination centre

18:00, 03.12.2020 - The Military Hospital in Craiova will become a regional anti-COVID-19 vaccination centre, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in a message posted on Facebook. He added that he visited, on Thursday, a section of a health unit where there will be established a section for patients infected with the…

PM Orban: Health Minister to issue order regarding hospital units to make ICU beds available

17:21, 17.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday said that, no later than Thursday, the order of the Minister of Health regarding the new hospital units to provide intensive care beds for treating patients with COVID-19 will be issued, according to AGERPRES. "We have made an inventory of the hospitals…

DefMin Ciuca says Romania committed to continuing, strengthening political, defence ties with Israel

15:45, 04.11.2020 - Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday met Israeli Alternate Prime Minister Benjamin Gantz, and Israeli Defence Minister in the rotation Netanyahu-Gantz government of Israel as part of a visit by Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban there, according to AGERPRES.According to…


