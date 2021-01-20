DefMin Ciuca: I got vaccinated because that is the only way can we end this pandemic After getting a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that vaccination is the only way to end the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES. He added that the vaccine is safe. "I got vaccinated because I am convinced that is the only way can we end this pandemic and that is why I am convinced that this vaccine is a safe one that can help me and through my gesture I am convinced that I can help everyone around. I am convinced that this way we can protect our family, friends and all those with whom we interact, and I believe that it is an ethical… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

