CNCAV: 15,682 people have been vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours A number of 15,682 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 12,496 represent the first dose and 3,186 - the second dose, according to a report released by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination Against COVID-19 (CNCAV) on Tuesday. As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,971,012 doses have been administered for 5,397,142 people, of whom 5,275,194 have received the full schedule.

In the last 24 hours, there were 8 side effects, two local… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

