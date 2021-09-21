CNCAV: 15,682 people have been vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

Nu se respectă carantina în Argeș. S-au dat amenzi

În ultimele 24 de ore, au fost desfășurate 17 acţiuni punctuale (dintre care 15 organizate independent de către poliţişti, una organizată cu I.J.J. Argeş şi una cu alte structuri). În cadrul activităților au fost verificate 1.444 de persoane, precum și 70 de mijloace de transport persoane.   Au… [citeste mai departe]

Boicot aproape total pentru plenul “de îndată” convocat de administrația Fritz. Colterm rămâne fără Consiliu de Administrație

Conducerea Primăriei Timișoara a încercat, în cadrul unei ședințe de plen cel puțin ciudate, să impună votarea noilor membrii… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Scuza halucinantă a unui șofer de BMW prins de radar cu 123 km/h în localitate: „Doar ce am ieșit din spălătorie și voiam să o usuc”

FOTO| Scuza halucinantă a unui șofer de BMW prins de radar cu 123 km/h în localitate: „Doar ce am ieșit… [citeste mai departe]

Ședința de îndată a Consiliului Local Timișoara și AGA Colterm, anulate din lipsă de cvorum. Au lipsit consilierii PNL și PSD

O ședință a Consiliului Local Timișoara convocată de îndată, marți după-amiază de la ora 17, nu a putut avea loc din lipsă de cvorum.… [citeste mai departe]

Faci lecţii cu copilul în şcoala online şi primeşti 75% din salariul brut! Iată ce criterii trebuie să îndeplineşti!

Florin Cîțu le-a transmis o veste bună părinţilor care sunt nevoiţi să stea acasă, pentru şcoala online a elevilor: și în anul școlar 2021-2022 se aplică… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții în Bihor: Aproape 600.000 de țigări de contrabandă, bani și o autoutilitară, confiscate de polițiști. 7 persoane reținute

Peste 575.000 de țigarete de contrabandă, bani și o autoutilitară folosită pentru transportarea țigaretelor, confiscate… [citeste mai departe]

PREA SĂRACI ca să învețe cum să devină bogați: jumătate din români cer sfaturi financiare de la rude

Un român din doi preferă să ceară sfaturi financiare de la familie şi prieteni, în timp ce doar 24% dintre români solicită consultanţă financiară specializată, arată un studiu privind… [citeste mai departe]

Pui de urs, eutanasiat în județul Harghita

Autoritățile spun că s-a ajuns la această decizie drastică deoarece puiul a fost rănit de o combină care recolta porumbul. Astfel, picioarele din spate i-au fost amputate, dar din păcate rănile au fost imcompatibile cu viața, a precizat pentru Agerpres comisarul șef al Gărzii de Mediu Harghita, Kovasznai Sandor.… [citeste mai departe]

În urma incidentelor rasiste, Ungaria va disputa următorul meci de acasă din preliminariile Cupei Mondiale 2022 din Qatar fără spectatori

Ungaria va disputa următorul meci de acasă din preliminariile Cupei Mondiale 2022 din Qatar fără spectatori şi va trebui… [citeste mai departe]

DNA intră pe firul vaccinurilor / Vlad Voiculescu: Prin decizia lui Florin Cîțu, România a comandat irațional vaccinuri fără număr

Fostul ministru al Sănătății, Vlad Voiculescu, susține că ancheta DNA cu privire la modul în care s-au făcut achizițiile de… [citeste mai departe]


CNCAV: 15,682 people have been vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

Publicat:
A number of 15,682 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 12,496 represent the first dose and 3,186 - the second dose, according to a report released by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on COVID-19 (CNCAV) on Tuesday. As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,971,012 doses have been administered for 5,397,142 people, of whom 5,275,194 have received the full schedule.
In the last 24 hours, there were 8 side effects, two local…

