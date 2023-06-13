Ciuca: PNL to vote for UDMR and PNL ceding Energy Ministry, and without UDMR

Stiri Recomandate

Schimbări de ultimă oră. PNL s-a sucit și nu-l mai nominalizează pe Bogdan Mateescu la Ministerul Justiției

PNL s-a răzgândit în ultimul moment în ceea ce privește nominalizarea la Justiție. Nu se stie dacă Bogdan Mateescu, fostul președinte CSM, a refuzat portofoliul sau daca au apărut… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Cum învață preșcolarii din Alba Iulia regulile de circulație. Ce este concursul ”Micii Pietoni” și prin ce probe au elevii

FOTO: Cum învață preșcolarii din Alba Iulia regulile de circulație. Ce este concursul ”Micii Pietoni” și prin ce probe au elevii… [citeste mai departe]

Cseke Attila a anunţat că alte 24 de noi creşe au primit finanţare de la Ministerul Dezvoltării, prin programul guvernamental „Sfânta Ana”

Cu aceste unităţi de învăţământ antepreşcolar, Ministerul Dezvoltării finanţează, până în prezent, un total… [citeste mai departe]

Am trăit s-o vedem și pe asta! Un neamț s-a dat drept român în propria țară. Ce l-a determinat pe Sascha să devină Vasile Radu

De regulă, infractorii se ascund pentru a evita să fie aduși în fața justiției. Cu toate acestea, Sascha S. (39 de ani) a trăit bine-mersi… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie bătută crunt cu lopata de către propriul fiu! Agresorul a fost arestat

O femeie de 63 de ani a trecut prin momente teribile în urmă cu puține zile. Aceasta a fost bătută crunt cu o lopată de către fiul său, iar din cauza rănilor suferite a fost transportată de urgență la spital pentru îngrijiri medicale. Scenele… [citeste mai departe]

Se închid Lidl, Kaufland, Carrefour și alte supermarketuri duminica și sunt mutate în afara orașelor?! Va fi scandal, ce proiect este acum în Parlament

În aceste zile în Parlamentul României a fost depus un nou proiect legislativ care ar… [citeste mai departe]

Govt rotation/Ciuca: We will vote on formula with UDMR in which PNL gives up Ministry of Energy

Gov't rotation/Ciuca: We will vote on formula with UDMR in which PNL gives up Ministry of Energy. The President of the PNL (National Liberal Party), Nicolae Ciuca, stated on Tuesday that the liberals are willing… [citeste mai departe]

Fly One reacţionează la acuzaţiile vinificatorului Ion Luca. I-au fost expediate patru mesaje şi el a acceptat programul modificat

Compania aeriană "Fly One" neagă faptul că nu ar fi comunicat cu pasagerii blocaţi în Berlin, ca urmare a anulării zborurilor în ultimele… [citeste mai departe]

Putin desființează contraofensivă : „Au pierderi castrofice”

Preşedintele rus a apreciat marţi că Ucraina a pierdut între 25% şi 30% din vehiculele militare, adică tancuri, vehicule de luptă ale infanteriei şi blindate primite din partea aliaţilor săi occidentali în contraofensiva pe care armata ucraineană a lansat-o pentru eliberarea… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţul inundaţiilor cauzate de distrugerea barajului Kahovka a ajuns la 27 de morţi

Bilanţul inundaţiilor produse după distrugerea barajului Hidrocentralei Kahovka a ajuns la cel puţin 27 de morţi, conform datelor anunţate de autorităţile ucrainene şi ruse, informează site-ul Tagesschau.de. [citeste mai departe]


Ciuca: PNL to vote for UDMR and PNL ceding Energy Ministry, and without UDMR

Publicat:
Ciuca: PNL to vote for UDMR and PNL ceding , and without UDMR.

National chairman of the (PNL) said on Tuesday that PNL is willing to cede the Ministry of Energy to the of Romania (UDMR) and that two formulas will be voted on in the meeting of the party's leadership, namely one in which UDMR receives the ministry and one without UDMR, told Agerpres.

