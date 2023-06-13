Ciuca: PNL to vote for UDMR and PNL ceding Energy Ministry, and without UDMR

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Gov't rotation/PNL's Bogdan: PNL cannot cede UDMR two ministries. National Liberal Party (PNL) First Deputy Chair Rares Bogdan said on Tuesday that the PNL will not cede any more ministries to the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), apart from the Ministry of Energy, saying that it is not…

- Gov't rotation/Ciuca: We will vote on formula with UDMR in which PNL gives up Ministry of Energy. The President of the PNL (National Liberal Party), Nicolae Ciuca, stated on Tuesday that the liberals are willing to cede the Ministry of Energy to the UDMR and that two formulas will be voted on in…

- PSD's Ciolacu: There is a majority in Parliament just with PSD, PNL and the minorities. The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the minority group are currently holding a majority in Parliament, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, adding…

- Gov't rotation/PSD's Ciolacu: Romania has a consolidated democracy. Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, after National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca handed over his mandate as prime minister, that Romania has a consolidated democracy and for the first…

- Prison officers will be on Japanese strike on Tuesday, and on Wednesday they will refuse to go on duty for 2 to 4 hours, after which they will block the prisons by "excessive zeal", announced on Monday evening the Trade Unions Federation of the National Penitentiary Administration (FSANP)."Prison…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that at the party's National Political Council meeting they did not discuss the withdrawal of any party from the current governing coalition.He was asked, after the meeting of the PSD National Political Council meeting, if he had…

- PM Ciuca: PNL wants to ensure governance, I did not request to take over any UDMR ministry.Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Tuesday that, formally, the National Liberal Party (PNL) did not request, in the context of the preparation of the government rotation, to take over any of the ministries…

- The Government's objective was and remains the inclusion of young people and their priorities in national and European public policies, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday in a message addressed on the occasion of the National Youth Day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…