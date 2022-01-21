AUR supports demands of STB strikers, asks for resignations of Nicusor Dan and Adrian Crit

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- O delegație a Alianței pentru Unirea Romanilor (AUR) din care au facut parte vice-președintele Marius Lulea, deputatul Adrian Axinia și Dragoș Geamana, coordonator AUR București, s-a intalnit astazi, 21 ianuarie 2022, cu liderii greviștilor de la Societatea de Transport București. Reprezentanții…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is demanding that Interior Minister Lucian Bode be dismissed from office, claiming that the serious events of late "revealed the inability of the Ministry of Interior to keep public peace, the rule of law and security." "Increasingly more frequent deficiencies…

- Liberals will support any proposal that helps the Romanian people and that can be supported from the state budget regarding energy costs, the chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu declared on Friday, referring to modifying the law regarding capping and compensating bills. "I…

- Almost two million Romanians are celebrating their name day on Friday, the feast of the Holy Prophet John the Baptist, Agerpres reports. According to the Directorate for Persons Records and Database Administration, there are over 1.3 million men and 652,086 women bearing the name or derivatives.Among…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) asks senators not to vote on the bill to amend and supplement normative acts in the field of electronic communications in order to allow the interception of conversations on WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal. "The Alliance for the Union of Romanians, the…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) asks the European Public Prosecutor's Office, especially the European Chief Prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi, to start an investigation into how the European Commission procured the COVID-19 vaccines, informed Deputy George Simion, AUR co-chair, in a…

- The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) considers the conditioning of the physical reopening of schools on the degree of vaccination of educational staff as "discriminatory", claiming that it mainly affects the rural environment and calls on the Ministry of Education to abandon this decision.…