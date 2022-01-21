AUR supports demands of STB strikers, asks for resignations of Nicusor Dan and Adrian Crit

AUR supports demands of STB strikers, asks for resignations of Nicusor Dan and Adrian CritPublicat:
The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) announces that it supports the demands of the Bucharest Transport Company (STB) strikers and asks for the resignation of Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan, and of the general director of STB, Adrian Crit.
A delegation from AUR, which included vice-president Marius Lulea, deputy Adrian Axinia and Dragos Geamana, AUR Bucharest coordinator, met on Friday with the leaders of the STB strikers, Agerpres.ro informs.
According to an AUR press release, the strikers' representatives claim that out of the more than 11,000 STB employees, only…
