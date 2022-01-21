AUR supports demands of STB strikers, asks for resignations of Nicusor Dan and Adrian Crit

Stiri Recomandate

Cele mai multe paturilor Covid ocupate din țară, în Cluj. Incidența în Cluj-Napoca, cea mai mare între muncipii

Cele mai multe paturilor Covid ocupate din țară, în Cluj. Incidența în Cluj-Napoca, cea mai mare între muncipii

Județul Cluj are cel mai mare grad de ocupare al paturilor Covid-19 din spitale din România, iar Cluj-Napoca se situează pe primul loc între municipiile cu cea mai ridicată… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal feminin: Broch (CSM Bucureşti): Suntem obosite, dar vom da totul şi în meciul cu Borussia Dortmund

Handbal feminin: Broch (CSM Bucureşti): Suntem obosite, dar vom da totul şi în meciul cu Borussia Dortmund

Handbalista echipei CSM Bucureşti, Yvette Broch, a declarat, vineri, că ea şi colegele ei sunt obosite după meciurile disputate în ultima perioadă, dar a precizat că vor da totul pe… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment ANCRETI: Companiile de comunicații, obligate să blocheze sursele care „promovează știri false ce afectează securitatea națională”

Avertisment ANCRETI: Companiile de comunicații, obligate să blocheze sursele care „promovează știri false ce afectează securitatea națională”

Agenția Națională pentru Reglementare în Comunicații Electronice și Tehnologia Informației (ANRCETI)… [citeste mai departe]

Scrisoarea polițistului care a accident mortal o fetiță de 11 ani, către familia îndurerată: „Sper ca în viitor să nu mă mai percepeți ca pe un criminal”

Scrisoarea polițistului care a accident mortal o fetiță de 11 ani, către familia îndurerată: „Sper ca în viitor să nu mă mai percepeți ca pe un criminal”

Scrisoarea polițistului care a accident mortal o fetiță de 11 ani,… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnirea Blinken-Lavrov: Nu s-a ajuns la o ieșire diplomatică categorică din criză ucraineană, dar s-a făcut «un pas» către înțelegerea reciprocă a preocupărilor fiecăreia din părți

Întâlnirea Blinken-Lavrov: Nu s-a ajuns la o ieșire diplomatică categorică din criză ucraineană, dar s-a făcut «un pas» către înțelegerea reciprocă a preocupărilor fiecăreia din părți

Șefii… [citeste mai departe]

Suceava: Control judiciar pentru bărbatul care a ameninţat un activist de mediu

Suceava: Control judiciar pentru bărbatul care a ameninţat un activist de mediu

Bărbatul care l-a ameninţat public pe activistul de mediu Daniel Bodnar şi a fost reţinut pentru 24 de ore noaptea trecută va fi pus în libertate sub măsura controlului judiciar, la expirarea ordonanţei, a informat, vineri, purtătorul de… [citeste mai departe]

Louie Anderson, comediant premiat cu Emmy, cunoscut pentru serialul „Viața cu Louie”, a murit la 68 de ani

Louie Anderson, comediant premiat cu Emmy, cunoscut pentru serialul „Viața cu Louie”, a murit la 68 de ani

Louie Anderson a murit, vineri, într-un spital din Las Vegas, la vârsta de 68 de ani, în urma unor complicații survenite din cauza bolii incurabile de care suferea, scrie The New… [citeste mai departe]

Too Much lansează Take You – un cântec ce-și așteaptă dansatorii

Too Much lansează Take You – un cântec ce-și așteaptă dansatorii

Too Much aduce în vederea ascultâtorilor noua lui piesă – Take You. Melodia este o explozie de ritm, stări de bine și dans. Versurile au fost scrise de Mert Can Kılıç, iar muzica a fost compusă de Too Much. Producția piesei a fost făcută de Too Much Master.… [citeste mai departe]

Scenariu-bombă la Culisele Statului Paralel. Ce ar negocia George Simion cu Ilie Bolojan și Emil Boc

Scenariu-bombă la Culisele Statului Paralel. Ce ar negocia George Simion cu Ilie Bolojan și Emil Boc

Chiar dacă mai este timp până la alegrile prezidențiale din 2024, din ce în ce mai multe nume din politica românească încep să se gândească cum le-ar sta în fotoliul de la Cotroceni.Potrivit "Strict… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

AUR supports demands of STB strikers, asks for resignations of Nicusor Dan and Adrian Crit

Publicat:
AUR supports demands of STB strikers, asks for resignations of Nicusor Dan and Adrian Crit

for the Union of Romanians (AUR) announces that it supports the demands of the (STB) strikers and asks for the resignation of Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan, and of the general director of STB, .

A delegation from AUR, which included vice-president , deputy and , AUR Bucharest coordinator, met on Friday with the leaders of the STB strikers, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to an AUR press release, the strikers' representatives claim that out of the more than 11,000 STB employees, only…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

AUR se solidarizeaza cu grevistii de la STB

18:40, 21.01.2022 - Liderii Alianței pentru Unirea Romanilor susțin revendicarile greviștilor de la STB. „Suntem alaturi de ei și de toți angajații din Romania care lupta pentru drepturile lor legale”, a declarat deputatul George Simion, co-președinte AUR. O delegație a Alianței pentru Unirea Romanilor (AUR) din care au…

AUR susține revendicarile greviștilor de la STB și solicita demisia lui Nicușor Dan și a lui Adrian Criț

16:45, 21.01.2022 - O delegație a Alianței pentru Unirea Romanilor (AUR) din care au facut parte vice-președintele Marius Lulea, deputatul Adrian Axinia și Dragoș Geamana, coordonator AUR București, s-a intalnit astazi, 21 ianuarie 2022, cu liderii greviștilor de la Societatea de Transport București. Reprezentanții…

AUR demands dismissal of IntMin Bode

16:05, 14.01.2022 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is demanding that Interior Minister Lucian Bode be dismissed from office, claiming that the serious events of late "revealed the inability of the Ministry of Interior to keep public peace, the rule of law and security." "Increasingly more frequent deficiencies…

PNL supports any proposal regarding energy prices that helps Romanians and is supported by budget

16:30, 07.01.2022 - Liberals will support any proposal that helps the Romanian people and that can be supported from the state budget regarding energy costs, the chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu declared on Friday, referring to modifying the law regarding capping and compensating bills. "I…

Almost two million Romanians celebrate their name day on Friday, St. John's Day

08:30, 07.01.2022 - Almost two million Romanians are celebrating their name day on Friday, the feast of the Holy Prophet John the Baptist, Agerpres reports. According to the Directorate for Persons Records and Database Administration, there are over 1.3 million men and 652,086 women bearing the name or derivatives.Among…

AUR requests rejection of electronic communications bill; opposes interception of private online conversations

13:31, 10.12.2021 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) asks senators not to vote on the bill to amend and supplement normative acts in the field of electronic communications in order to allow the interception of conversations on WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal. "The Alliance for the Union of Romanians, the…

AUR asks European Prosecutor's Office to investigate into anti-Covid-19 vaccines acquisitions in EU

10:16, 23.11.2021 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) asks the European Public Prosecutor's Office, especially the European Chief Prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi, to start an investigation into how the European Commission procured the COVID-19 vaccines, informed Deputy George Simion, AUR co-chair, in a…

AUR asks Ministry of Education to give up conditioning of school reopening on vaccination coverage

10:35, 08.11.2021 - The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) considers the conditioning of the physical reopening of schools on the degree of vaccination of educational staff as "discriminatory", claiming that it mainly affects the rural environment and calls on the Ministry of Education to abandon this decision.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 22 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -6°C | 3°C
Iasi -4°C | 2°C
Cluj-Napoca -6°C | -1°C
Timisoara -9°C | 1°C
Constanta -3°C | 2°C
Brasov -8°C | -2°C
Baia Mare -9°C | -1°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 282.760,80 5.684.664,16
II (5/6) 5 18.850,72 -
III (4/6) 374 252,01 -
IV (3/6) 6.280 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.061.571,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3614
EUR 4.9449
CHF 4.7821
GBP 5.9178
CAD 3.4856
XAU 257.23
JPY 3.829
CNY 0.6878
AED 1.1874
AUD 3.1405
MDL 0.2416
BGN 2.5283

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec