Romanias Tig advances to round of 16 at GSB Thailand Open

Romania's tennis player Patricia Tig qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 at the WTA tournament in Thailand - GSB Thailand Open, with prizes worth 275,000 US dollars, after defeating Chinese Yafan Wang, 6th seed, with a score of 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5). Tig (aged 25, WTA's 105th) managed… [citeste mai departe]