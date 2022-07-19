62,777 natural, legal persons doing business registered over Jan - May 2022

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The length of the drinking water distribution network was, last year, 90,352.4 km, by 2.6% higher than in 2020, and that of the natural gas distribution network was 45,444.9 km, up 4.3%, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The business environment recommends to the authorities several directions for fiscal measures, including maintaining the flat tax, a real reduction of tax evasion, increasing tax collection, combating evasion through harsher actions and re-establishing the tax system so as to stimulate work, a release…

A number of 47,111 new vehicles were registered in Romania in the first five months, up 33.3% from the 35,346 cars registered in the same period in 2021, according to the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

The number of companies deregistered at national level increased by more than 6% in the first four months of this year, compared to the same period last year, to 23,113, according to statistics from the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The number of companies and authorised individuals (PFAs) that entered into insolvency increased by 8.12% in the first four months of 2022, compared to the same period of last year, with 2,171 insolvencies registered, according to data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office…

A number of 2,577 refugee pupils and preschoolers from Ukraine have applied to be registered as attendees in Romania's schools and kindergartens, with almost 2,379 of these already distributed, Minister Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Friday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the first natural gas drill in the Black Sea will happen in the middle of this year, with the new exploitation expected to provide about one billion cubic metres per year, which is 10% of the annual natural gas consumption in Romania.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Friday, at national level, 87,208 people entered Romania through the border points, of whom 6,743 Ukrainian citizens (down by 11.3% compared to the previous day).