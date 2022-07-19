62,777 natural, legal persons doing business registered over Jan - May 2022

Stiri Recomandate

Summit Iran-Rusia-Turcia: Mizele călătoriei lui Putin la Teheran în contextul războiului din Ucraina

Summit Iran-Rusia-Turcia: Mizele călătoriei lui Putin la Teheran în contextul războiului din Ucraina

Vladimir Putin efectuază marţi a doua sa deplasare externă oficială de la începutul războiului din Ucraina, izbucnit pe 24 februarie. Izolat de occidentali din cauza invaziei din ţara vecină,… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai mare despăgubire plătită anul trecut pe o poliţă CASCO a depăşit 500.000 lei

Cea mai mare despăgubire plătită anul trecut pe o poliţă CASCO a depăşit 500.000 lei

Valoarea celor mai mari 10 daune plătite în 2021 de asigurătorii din România în baza poliţelor facultative CASCO a depăşit 5 milioane de lei (circa 1 milion de euro), potrivit unei analize realizate la nivelul membrilor… [citeste mai departe]

Aproximativ jumătate din totalul şomerilor din judeţ au sub 30 de ani

Aproximativ jumătate din totalul şomerilor din judeţ au sub 30 de ani

Aproximativ jumătate din totalul şomerilor înregistraţi oficial în judeţul Covasna au sub 30 de ani, relevă datele publicate marţi de Agenţia Judeţeană de Ocupare a Forţei de Muncă (AJOFM), potrivit Agerpres.Potrivit sursei citate, la finalul lunii iunie,… [citeste mai departe]

37 de ani de la tunderea în monahism a Preasfințitului Părinte Episcop Iustin

37 de ani de la tunderea în monahism a Preasfințitului Părinte Episcop Iustin

În 19 iulie se împlinesc 37 de ani de la tunderea în monahism a Preasfințitului Părinte Episcop Iustin, Întâistătătorul Episcopiei Ortodoxe Române a Maramureșului și Sătmarului. Preasfinția Sa, cel de-al patrulea copil al părinților Ștefan… [citeste mai departe]

Ședința de judecată în cazul lui Igor Dodon a fost amânată. Care este motivul

Ședința de judecată în cazul lui Igor Dodon a fost amânată. Care este motivul

Ședința de judecată în cazul lui Igor Dodon a fost amânată pentru miercuri. Procurorii au solicitat prelungirea măsurii preventive sub formă de arest la domiciliu, iar avocații au ccerut timp pentru a analiza noile probe prezentate de… [citeste mai departe]

Ce vor românii. AUR în Bacău

Ce vor românii. AUR în Bacău

Co-președintele Alianței pentru Unirea Românilor, Claudiu Richard Târziu, după un lung periplu a ajuns luni seara și în Bacău. Întâlnirea cu cetățenii băcăuani, de diferite profesii și simpatzanții, a avut loc în sala de conferințe de la Centrul de Afaceri și Expoziții, începând cu ora 17.00. Întâmpinat de organizatori conform tradiției,… [citeste mai departe]

Piedone șterge pe jos cu Nicușor Dan

Piedone șterge pe jos cu Nicușor Dan

Piedone șterge pe jos cu Nicușor Dan, sau mesaj ca de la fost primar la primar. Aflat în închisoare de mai bine de două luni după ce a fost condamnat în dosarul Colectiv, Cristian Popescu Piedone este încă atent la mersul orașului. La curent cu tot ce mișcă la nivelul administrației locale, Piedone îi transmite un mesaj dur… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, anunt de ultima ora- Este necesar sa intervenim rapid“

Premierul Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, anunt de ultima ora- Este necesar sa intervenim rapid"

Premierul Nicolae Ionel Ciuca a convocat, la Palatul Victoria, prima sedinta a Comitetului interministerial pentru gestionarea efectelor produse de schimbarile climatice in agricultura.Comitetul, constituit din reprezentanti ai… [citeste mai departe]

ANRE a amendat pentru manipularea pieţei 24 de companii energetice

ANRE a amendat pentru manipularea pieţei 24 de companii energetice

Autoritatea Naţională de Reglementare în domeniul Energiei (ANRE) a aplicat sancţiuni contravenţionale în cuantum total de aproape 11,2 milioane de lei unui număr de 24 de participanţi la piaţa angro de energie, potrivit unui comunicat al instituţiei de reglementare. În… [citeste mai departe]


62,777 natural, legal persons doing business registered over Jan - May 2022

Publicat:
62,777 natural, legal persons doing business registered over Jan - May 2022

The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities doing business in Romania was 6.5 percent down over the first five months of 2022 from the same period of the previous year, to 67,777, of which 46,783 were limited liabilities, according to data centralised by the (ONRC).

