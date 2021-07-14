28 migrants detected in last 24 hours at border with Hungary

Stiri Recomandate

Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu a declarat, marți, la un post TV, că a fost o eroare administrativă în cazul elevei din Galați care a fost notată cu 3 la BAC, deși obținute 8.40.… [citeste mai departe]

In weekend ul trecut, echipa din Braila a sustinut un amical si cu Farul Constanta. Stadionul "Iftimie Iliseildquo; din Medgidia gazduieste, astazi, un meci amical de fotbal intre echipa locala, CS Medgidia Liga a 4 a, antrenor Gelu Hampu , si Dacia… [citeste mai departe]

CNAS precizează că aceste servicii se vor acorda și în situația în care furnizorii de servicii paraclinice au epuizat fondurile alocate în acest scop și încurajează asigurații să raporteze cazurile în care sunt refuzați din acest motiv.… [citeste mai departe]

Caiacul în care se antrenau patru sportivi minori a fost lovit în plin. Accidentul cumplit a avut loc în Golful Cerna, din Orșova, iar, în urma impactului violent,… [citeste mai departe]

În aceste zile, faptul că echipa masculină de handbal a CS Minaur a primit wild-card pentru cupele europene este cea mai importantă veste. Băieții antrenați de Alexandru Sabou vor juca în primul tur din EHF European Cup, competiție… [citeste mai departe]

Bătaie de joc la Bacala ureat: o lucrare corectată de 4 ori a primit 4 note diferite! Ministrul educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a declarat că a făcut un experiment și că a cerut încă două evaluări ale unor lucrări cu note contestate… [citeste mai departe]

Kawhi Leonard, starul echipei Los Angeles Clippers, nu va debuta în noul sezon din liga profesionistă nord-americană de baschet după ce a suferit o intervenţie chirurgicală la ligamentul de la genunchiul drept, a anunţat, marţi, clubul din NBA, fără a oferi însă detalii… [citeste mai departe]

sursa foto: Facebook\ FISP Dacă ești absolvent de liceu sau al unui program de licență și vrei să îți continui studiile într-un mediu dinamic și competitiv,… [citeste mai departe]

Borac Banja Luka - CFR Cluj 1-2 în preliminariile Ligii Campionilor după prelungiri. Campioana României s-a calificat… [citeste mai departe]

Continuă întâlnirile pentru punerea în practică a proiectului privind construirea unui nou spital în Buzău. Deputatul USR-PLUS de Buzău Emanuel Ungureanu a avut, ieri, o nouă întrevedere cu președintele Consiliului… [citeste mai departe]


28 migrants detected in last 24 hours at border with Hungary

Publicat:
28 migrants detected in last 24 hours at border with Hungary

Border police officers from western Varsand and Nadlac II found, in the last 24 hours, 28 citizens from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey trying to illegally cross the border into Hungary, on foot or hidden in four freight trucks loaded with various goods, agerpres reports. * , at the , , a Greek citizen driving a long-haul trucks registered in Greece turned up for border formalities to exit the country.
The truck was transporting, according to the accompanying documents, copper cables, computer parts, olive oil and…

