Strongest athletes at World Armwrestling Championship in Constanta

CFR Călători, despre mersul trenurilor după trecerea la ora de iarnă

CFR Călători anunţă trecerea la ora de iarnă în activitatea de transport feroviar de călători, menţionând că aceasta nu modifică Mersul trenurilor aflat în vigoare. Trenurile care se vor afla în circulaţie după ora 4.00 a nopţii de sâmbătă spre duminică vor… [citeste mai departe]

Lăsați televizorul, priviți un copac!

Nu ştiu dacă vreodată aţi făcut un top al celor mai enervante momente ori personaje care apar pe „sticlă”. Eu nu am intenţionat să fac asta niciodată însă topul în cauză s-a conturat singur, de-a lungul şi de-a latul vremii. S-a întâmplat să am răbdare să urmăresc câteva posturi aproape o zi întreagă, cu pauze, evident,… [citeste mai departe]

MAE, avertisment pentru români: Grevă generală vineri în Italia, care va perturba transportul local, feroviar, aerian, maritim

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează românii, care se află, tranzitează sau vor să călătorească în Italia, că o grevă generală a mai multor… [citeste mai departe]

Honda a lansat oficial noua generatie de citadine Jazz Hybrid IMA 2020

Noua generație Honda Jazz va fi disponibilă pe piața din Europa doar împreună cu un sistem hibrid de propulsie. Acesta este asemănător cu cel utilizat de japonezi pe noul alte modele Honda. SUV-ul mizează pe un motor pe benzină de 1.5 litri, un… [citeste mai departe]

Ora de iarnă 2019. Cum va fi afectat mersul trenurilor de schimbarea orei

CFR Călători informează că începând din 27 octombrie 2019, în activitatea de transport feroviar de pasageri se va trece la ora Europei Orientale, ora 4:00 devenind ora 3:00. Trecerea la ora Europei Orientale nu modifică mersul trenurilor în vigoare. Citește… [citeste mai departe]

Negocierile dintre Ludovic Orban și Victor Ponta, soldate cu un eșec. Liberalii nu pot conta pe sprijinul parlamentarilor PRO Romania

Ludovic Orban nu are în acest moment majoritatea necesară pentru a-și trece guvernul de parlament. PRO România nu votează echipa Orban,… [citeste mai departe]

Trupa byron a lansat azi albumul intitulat ”Nouă”

Trupa byron a lansat azi cel de-al șaptelea album de studio intitulat Nouă. Nouă este un album despre noi, despre România, dedicat nouă. Un carusel muzical cu 12 piese despre emigranți dar și despre noi, cei rămași acasă. Un album despre inconștientul colectiv, despre tăceri și mersul nostru… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția anunță noi percheziții. De data aceasta, la firme suspectate de comercializarea unor produse contrafăcute

„În această dimineață, sub conducerea Direcției de Investigare a Criminalității Economice din I.G.P.R., polițiștii din Giurgiu și București, sub supravegherea Parchetului… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali: FCSB a fost interesată de transferul lui Andrei Chindriș de la FC Botoșani

Andrei Chindriș (20 de ani) a fost dorit de FCSB. Gigi Becali a recunoscut că a avut o discuție cu omologul său de la FC Botoșani, pentru un eventual transfer al fundașului central, dar finanțatorul moldovenilor a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Orașele în care se consumă cele mai multe droguri, depistate prin analiza apelor reziduale

Un studiu realizat în 120 de oraşe din 37 de ţări a permis măsurarea consumului de droguri prin analiza apelor reziduale ale acestor localităţi, concluzia fiind că Anvers, Amsterdam, Zurich, Londra şi Barcelona sunt… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
More than 1,200 athletes from 53 countries are set to participate in the World Armwrestling Championship to take place at the in Constanta over October 26-November 4, the organisers announced on Wednesday. "The strongest athletes in the world are going to compete in Constanta. (...) The 41st edition of the strongest tournament is ready to start, at the same time with the 22nd edition of the World Armwrestling Championship for persons with disabilities. The entire competition is organised by the Romanian Armwrestling Association "Brat de Fier" [ - editor's note]…

