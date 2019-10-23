Strongest athletes at World Armwrestling Championship in Constanta More than 1,200 athletes from 53 countries are set to participate in the World Armwrestling Championship to take place at the Exhibition Pavilion in Constanta over October 26-November 4, the organisers announced on Wednesday. "The strongest athletes in the world are going to compete in Constanta. (...) The 41st edition of the strongest tournament is ready to start, at the same time with the 22nd edition of the World Armwrestling Championship for persons with disabilities. The entire competition is organised by the Romanian Armwrestling Association "Brat de Fier" [Iron Arms - editor's note]… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- More than 100 education institutions and universities of 12 countries will present their offer at RIUF - The Romanian International University Fair - to take place in seven cities. The organisers, Educativa Group, said RIUF will start this week to last until the end of the month, in Bucharest (October…

- Romania is prepared for a woman President, is a member-state of EU and NATO and has always had openness and vision, said on Wednesday the leader of the Social Democrats, Viorica Dancila , the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s candidate in the presidential elections of November."Romania is prepared…

- Romania is prepared for a woman President, is a member-state of EU and NATO and has always had openness and vision, said on Wednesday the leader of the Social Democrats, Viorica Dancila , the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s candidate in the presidential elections of November. "Romania is prepared…

- The entries for registration with the DV-2021 visa lottery programme can be submitted starting on Wednesday, informs the US Embassy in Bucharest.According to an Embassy release, the entries can be submitted starting on Wednesday, October 2, 7.00 pm (Romania's time) until Tuesday, November…

- President Klaus Iohannis has sent a letter to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila inviting her to talks on Wednesday on Romania's nomination for the position of European Commissioner. "Pursuant to the provisions of Articles 80 and 86 of the Constitution, I am inviting you for talks on Wednesday, October…

- The International Fantasy Film Festival - Dracula Film Festival -, the 7th edition, will take place between October 16 - 20, in central Brasov, according to a release of the organizers sent to AGERPRES.This year's edition of the festival will have three competition sections: international…

- Combating global warming through nuclear fusion and new technologies will be the topic debated at the seventh edition of the Bucharest Science Festival, which will take place, Wednesday to Sunday, in Bucharest, but also in other cities from the country - Adjud, Constanta, Galati and Timisoara, inform…

- Endorsement groups for independent candidate in this autumn's presidential election Mircea Diaconu will be established at county levels, according to a protocol establishing the ALDE - Pro Romania Electoral Alliance, signed by the national leaders of the two opposition parties on Wednesday. "The…