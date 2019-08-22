Romania-US 5G communications memorandum recommends thorough evaluation of suppliers for security reasons

Romania-US 5G communications memorandum recommends thorough evaluation of suppliers for security reasonsPublicat:
The memorandum signed by the Romanian ambassador in Washington and the US ambassador in Bucharest in Washington DC on August 20 recommends a thorough evaluation of suppliers to ensure full security of the implementation of the 5G technology, according to Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE).
The quoted source mentions that the memorandum "represent an expression of the common interest of the Government of Romania and the Government of the US to deepen the Strategic Partnership on all its dimensions, including 5G technology."
"The memorandum represents an important step forward…
