Romania-US 5G communications memorandum recommends thorough evaluation of suppliers for security reasons

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, after meeting his American counterpart Donald Trump in Washington DC, that a memorandum of understanding was signed between the national governments of the US and Romania regarding 5G technology. "Part of the visit, a memorandum of understanding…

- On an official visit to Washington DC on August 19-20, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will discuss with his US counterpart Donald Trump several important issues, including energy security and the Visa Waiver programme. The meeting occurs at the invitation of President Trump. "This…

- Minister of Communications and Information Society Alexandru Petrescu on August 5-7 will pay a visit to the United States of America to discuss about the development of the communications sector, strengthening international cooperation in the information technology field, strengthening cyber security…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, who is currently visiting Strasbourg to present the activity report of the Romanian rotating presidency of the Council of EU, on Tuesday had a meeting with the President of the European Parliament, David-Maria Sassoli, informs a press release of the Government sent…

- In the future, Romania will remain the same loyal, consistent and trustworthy strategic partner for the US, Romania's Justice Minister Ana Birchall said on Thursday.She mentioned that on July 11th, it is 22 years since the launch of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US, on…

- The subject of transboundary diseases, a common danger for the European states and economies, was on the agenda of the talks held on Tuesday by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis.The Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea…

- The book "La Demesure. Soumise r la Violence d'un Pcre/Excess. Submitted to the Violence of a Father" by Celine Raphael was launched on Thursday at the 'Lire la France' stall at the Bookfest International Book Fair; attending the event, French Ambassador Michele Ramis said that reading the autobiographical…

- Cybersecurity is at the heart of the concerns in the European Union's Digital Agenda under the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union, and one of the files Romania is managing in this area is the establishment of a European Cybersecurity Competence Centre, Romania's Minister of…