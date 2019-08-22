Romania-US 5G communications memorandum recommends thorough evaluation of suppliers for security reasons

Stiri Recomandate

Trei ordine de protecție emise de polițiștii gorjeni în ultimele 24 de ore

La data de 21 august a.c., poliţişti din cadrul Postului de Poliție Negomir au fost sesizaţi de o femeie, de 42 de ani, din comuna Bâlteni, cu privire la faptul că în timp ce se deplasa pe raza localităţii Moi, s-a întâlnit cu un tânăr, de 27 de… [citeste mai departe]

Be EU. Uniunea Europeană este pregătită pentru un Brexit fără acord

Brexitul ar putea avea loc fără un acord. Este varianta cea mai proastă, pentru toată lumea. Ce se întâmplă cu negocierile privind ieșirea Marii Britanii din Uniune ne spune Sabina Iosub, la Be... [citeste mai departe]

Doi copii din Bârlad, răniţi de o creangă ruptă dintr-un copac

"Detaşamentul de pompieri Bârlad a intervenit pe un teren aparţinând fostei fabrici de rulment din localitate, pentru doi minori de 13 şi 14 ani, care au fost răniţi de o creangă. În fapt, erau patru copii care mergeau pe un teren de rugby, iar doi dintre ei au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Singurul magazin din nordul țării al brandului Tom Tailor s-a deschis în Iulius Mall Suceava

Recent, în mixul de shopping propus de Iulius Mall Suceava s-a adăugat un nou brand internațional - Tom Tailor. Singurul magazin din nordul țării al retailerului german de fashion le propune sucevenilor și nu numai… [citeste mai departe]

Se caută povești de succes ale tinerilor din mediul rural

Prima ediție a Galei Tinerilor din Mediul Rural pune în lumina reflectoarelor tinerii și poveștile de succes din mediul rural. Gala va avea loc în Bacău, pe 7 septembrie, în cadrul Summitului Tinerilor din Mediul Rural, și marcheazăpremierea proiectelor cu impact în domeniul educației,… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Stanciu și-a analizat alegerile din carieră: „Aveam mare nevoie de Slavia!” » Ce spune desper situația de la FCSB și despre șansele României să meargă la EURO 2020

Nicușor Stanciu (26 de ani) s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Țara din UE care are prea mulți bani și nu știe ce să facă cu ei. Guvernul a început să renunțe la taxe

Guvernul condus de cancelarul Angela Merkel a aprobat miercuri un proiect de lege care prevede scutirea majorităţii contribuabililor, cu excepţia celor mai bogaţi, de la plata… [citeste mai departe]

STUPOARE la Casa Ororilor - Anchetatorii au marcat 85 de zone ca fiind SUSPECTE că ar ascunde probe

A fost mobilizare de forțe la casa lui Gheorghe Dincă, acolo unde anchetatorii au scanat solul, pereții casei, dar au adus și excavatoare cu care au îndepărtat pământul din curte. Toate acestea după ce,… [citeste mai departe]

Un individ care a stat 15 ani după gratii a lovit un polițist care încerca să-l imobilizeze

Un lucrător de poliție de la Postul de Poliție Dornești a fost, în noaptea de marți spre miercuri, victima unei agresiuni provocate de un bărbat din comuna suceveană. Puțin după ora 02.00. un apel la serviciul… [citeste mai departe]


Romania-US 5G communications memorandum recommends thorough evaluation of suppliers for security reasons

Publicat:
The memorandum signed by the Romanian ambassador in Washington and the US ambassador in Bucharest in Washington DC on August 20 recommends a thorough evaluation of suppliers to ensure full security of the implementation of the 5G technology, according to Romania's (MAE).
The quoted source mentions that the memorandum "represent an expression of the common interest of the Government of Romania and the Government of the US to deepen the on all its dimensions, including 5G technology."

"The memorandum represents an important step forward…

