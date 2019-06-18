PM Dancila: When filing a censure motion,one should convince others that what is written there is real

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The the censure motion wasn't treated seriously and, when filing a censure motion, one should convince others that what is written there is real, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday."The censure motion wasn't treated very seriously. When filing a censure motion, one should come…

- The public debt declined from 37.3 percent of the GDP to 34.9 percent of the GDP, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila mentioned on Tuesday in the debate of the the censure motion called "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No OUGs [Emergency Government Ordinances - e.n.], no access password and…

- The text of the censure motion contains "mystification of truth" and doesn't have not even a constructive idea that can "bring the improvement of the current act of governance" to the benefit of Romanians, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday in the debate of the censure motion called…

- At a meeting on Tuesday with visiting US Attorney General William Barr, Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila voiced the determination of her government to strengthen relations with the USA, with Romania being a supporter of co-operation between the United States and the European Union."The…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila acting chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.), said she intends to run for the party's top position at the congress of 29 June, specifying that she considers this variant regardless of the outcome of the censure motion announced by the…

- The Liberals will submit a censure motion in this parliamentary session should the Dancila Government not resign, on Tuesday said this party's leader Ludovic Orban."The Romanians, with a resounding majority no longer want the PSD [the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed. n.] in power.…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated that, after the election to the European Parliament and the referendum on justice the Romanian political scene will reconfigure, pointing out that it's time for the PNL (National Liberal Party) to step in like the big opposition party it is."The Romanian…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban on Tuesday stated that the Liberals will file a censure motion by the end of this parliamentary session."Our objective is to win these elections, we are fighting to overcome the ruling party in the elections to the EP, while also trying to…