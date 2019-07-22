Gas imports in May by 353 times higher than last year

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Consumer prices dropped 0.23 per cent in June 219 compared with the previous month and by 2.98 per cent compared with the end of last year (December 2018), while the annual inflation rate went down to 3.84 per cent, because of the drop in prices for food stuffs by 0.47 per cent, non-food stuffs by…

- The coal production in Romania reached 1.284 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the first four months of the year, by 7.8 per cent (108,000 toe) below the level recorded in the same period last year, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).In the same interval,…

- Romanian and Hungarian experts have discussed the controversial situation of the Valea Uzului cemetery at a working meeting. Romania's Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reports that the working meeting of the experts was held in Bucharest on Wednesday in an attempt to look into shared interest…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended an open meeting on Thursday, chaired by Kuwait, at the UN Security Council, on the latter's working methods. "The head of the Romanian diplomacy pointed out the necessity to boost the transparency, accountability, efficiency and predictability…

- Optional pension funds had assets worth over RON 2.17 billion (rd EUR 456 million) at 30 April 2019, up 15.1 percent against the level at 30 April 2018, according to data released by the Financial Surveillance Authority (ASF). State securities held the largest share in the assets, namely 56.11…

- The Center for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS) has published an opinion poll conducted on a random, multistage, stratified sample of 1500 respondents. The results are representative for the adult population in Romania, 18 y.o. and older. The maximum statistical error within the whole sample is…

- Romania imported by 4.2 million MWh more gas in January 2019, by 55 per cent more, respectively, compared with the same month a year before, for a 37 per cent higher price, according to a report of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE). In January 2018, current imports accounted for…

- A number of 5,800 transactions with shares worth a total of 119.9 million lei were carried out on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) last week.According to the BVB statistics, the most significant transaction value was recorded on April 24, when transactions totalled 41.12…