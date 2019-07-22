Gas imports in May by 353 times higher than last year

Gas imports in May by 353 times higher than last yearPublicat:
Romania imported 1,185,490 MWh of gas in May 2019, 353 times more than in the same month last year, according to data released by the National Regulatory Authority for Energy (ANRE) analyzed by AGERPRES.
In May 2018, Romania imported only 3,353 MWh.
This happened after the gas quantities imported in April 2019 were 100 times higher than in April 2018.
At the same time, the average import price for gas in May 2019 stood at 89 lei per MWh, according to ANRE, by 12 pct less than that of the Romanian gas traded on the stock exchange (101 lei per MWh), as shown by the Romanian…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
