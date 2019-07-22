Gas imports in May by 353 times higher than last year

Stiri Recomandate

ULTIMĂ ORĂ Sorina Pintea, ȘEDINȚĂ URGENTĂ cu reprezentanții CNSAS, după scandalul sistemului blocat

ULTIMĂ ORĂ Sorina Pintea, ȘEDINȚĂ URGENTĂ cu reprezentanții CNSAS, după scandalul sistemului blocat

Reprezentanții CNAS și cei care se ocupă de mentenanța sistemului de informatic al cardurilor de sănătate participă, luni, la o întâlnire convocată de Ministerul Sănătății, pentru a discuta… [citeste mai departe]

Debut cu gol pentru Nicolae Stanciu la Slavia Praga

Debut cu gol pentru Nicolae Stanciu la Slavia Praga

Nicolae Stanciu a marcat, duminică, un gol pentru nou lui echipă, Slavia Praga, care a învins, în deplasare, cu scorul de 5-1, formaţia Teplice, în etapa a II-a a campioantului ceh de fotbal potrivit news.ro.Stanciu a intrat pe teren în minutul 62, în locul lui Husbauer, iar după cinci minute a marcat… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbalul maramureşean, revigorat cu sprijinul CJ Maramureş

Fotbalul maramureşean, revigorat cu sprijinul CJ Maramureş

Planuri despre viitorul fotbalului maramureșean au fost discutate la Recea, alături de primarul Pavel Octavian, secretarul de stat în cadrul Ministerului Tineretului și Sportului, Butuza Cosmin, și conducerea echipei Comuna Recea. „Îmi doresc să avem în Maramureș o echipa de fotbal… [citeste mai departe]

The Cure, God Is An Astronaut și Editors concertează luni seară în București

The Cure, God Is An Astronaut și Editors concertează luni seară în București

Trupele britanice The Cure și Editors și grupul irlandez God Is An Astronaut concertează luni seară în Piața Constituției din București, scrie Mediafax.Potrivit organizatorilor, accesul publicului va fi permis de la ora 15.00 până la ora… [citeste mai departe]

De ce YouTube schimba modul de raportare a numarului de abonati

De ce YouTube schimba modul de raportare a numarului de abonati

Utilizarea canalelor YouTube a devenit in prezent o posibila sursa de castig, foarte apreciata de vlogerii din intreaga lume datorita si posibilitatii de a urmari performantele prin inregistrarea si afisarea numarului de abonati. Totodata, valorile sunt de un real folos pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Familia care a crescut-o pe micuţa Sorina a depus plângere penală pe numele procuroarei Piţurcă

Familia care a crescut-o pe micuţa Sorina a depus plângere penală pe numele procuroarei Piţurcă

Avocatul familiei Şărămăt, cea care a crescut-o pe Sorina, a depus, la Secţia Specială o plângere pe numele procuroarei Maria Piţurcă, pe care o acuză de răpire, constituire grup infracţional organizat.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO! Drum asfaltat în Argeș

VIDEO! Drum asfaltat în Argeș

VIDEO! Drum asfaltat în Argeș. A fost asfaltat primul tronson al DN73D, porțiunea Bulevardului, de la Spital până la primele blocuri din orașul Mioveni. ”Așteptarea a luat sfârșit! Asfaltarea primului tronson al DN73D, cuprinzând porțiunea Bulevardului Dacia, de la Spital până la primele blocuri din oraș, se apropie de finalizare. Concomitent… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiune de weekend a polițiștilor vâlceni: Amenzi de peste 35.000 lei, 30 permise reținute, 16 fiind pentru consum de alcool și unul pentru substanțe interzise!!!

Acțiune de weekend a polițiștilor vâlceni: Amenzi de peste 35.000 lei, 30 permise reținute, 16 fiind pentru consum de alcool și unul pentru substanțe interzise!!!

În perioada 19-21 iulie 2019, polițiștii rutieri vâlceni au desfășurat… [citeste mai departe]

FC Liverpool a pierdut al doilea meci amical consecutiv

FC Liverpool a pierdut al doilea meci amical consecutiv

FC Liverpool, deţinătoarea trofeului Ligii Campionilor, a pierdut al doilea meci amical consecutiv. "Cormoranii" au cedat în faţa grupării FC Sevilla, scor 1-2.În partida jucată la Boston, andaluzii au deschis scorul prin Nolito. [citeste mai departe]

Aglomerație în Vama Giurgiu, spre Bulgaria. Coloane pe mai mulți kilometri

Aglomerație în Vama Giurgiu, spre Bulgaria. Coloane pe mai mulți kilometri

În punctul de trecere a frontierei Giurgiu-Ruse se înregistrează, luni, coloane mari de autoturisme pe sensul de ieşire din România înspre Bulgaria, din cauza volumului mare de autoturisme şi a faptului că autorităţile de frontieră bulgare nu au… [citeste mai departe]


Gas imports in May by 353 times higher than last year

Publicat:
Gas imports in May by 353 times higher than last year

Romania imported 1,185,490 MWh of gas 2019, 353 times more than in the same month last year, according to data released by the for Energy (ANRE) analyzed by AGERPRES. 
In May 2018, Romania imported only 3,353 MWh. 

This happened after the gas quantities imported in April 2019 were 100 times higher than in April 2018. 

At the same time, the average import price for gas 2019 stood at 89 lei per MWh, according to ANRE, by 12 pct less than that of the Romanian gas traded on the stock exchange (101 lei per MWh), as shown by the Romanian

INS: Annual inflation rate down to 3.84 per cent in June

10:53, 10.07.2019 - Consumer prices dropped 0.23 per cent in June 219 compared with the previous month and by 2.98 per cent compared with the end of last year (December 2018), while the annual inflation rate went down to 3.84 per cent, because of the drop in prices for food stuffs by 0.47 per cent, non-food stuffs by…

Coal production down 7.8 per cent in January-April, imports up 23.7 pct

22:12, 04.07.2019 - The coal production in Romania reached 1.284 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the first four months of the year, by 7.8 per cent (108,000 toe) below the level recorded in the same period last year, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).In the same interval,…

Romania, Hungarian experts discuss Valea Uzului cemetery controversy

12:15, 27.06.2019 - Romanian and Hungarian experts have discussed the controversial situation of the Valea Uzului cemetery at a working meeting.  Romania's Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reports that the working meeting of the experts was held in Bucharest on Wednesday in an attempt to look into shared interest…

ForMin Melescanu maintains need to boost transparency, accountability, efficiency, predictability of Security Council

12:17, 07.06.2019 - Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended an open meeting on Thursday, chaired by Kuwait, at the UN Security Council, on the latter's working methods.  "The head of the Romanian diplomacy pointed out the necessity to boost the transparency, accountability, efficiency and predictability…

Optional pension funds assets, over RON 2.17 billion at 30 April 2019

09:03, 05.06.2019 - Optional pension funds had assets worth over RON 2.17 billion (rd EUR 456 million) at 30 April 2019, up 15.1 percent against the level at 30 April 2018, according to data released by the Financial Surveillance Authority (ASF).  State securities held the largest share in the assets, namely 56.11…

National Opinion Poll (CURS): Who Are the Favourites to Win the European Parliament Election

14:36, 06.05.2019 - The Center for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS) has published an opinion poll conducted on a random, multistage, stratified sample of 1500 respondents. The results are representative for the adult population in Romania, 18 y.o. and older. The maximum statistical error within the whole sample is…

ANRE: Romania imported 55 pct more gas in January, for 37 per cent higher price

14:06, 03.05.2019 - Romania imported by 4.2 million MWh more gas in January 2019, by 55 per cent more, respectively, compared with the same month a year before, for a 37 per cent higher price, according to a report of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE).  In January 2018, current imports accounted for…

Banca Transilvania, BRD and Proprietatea Fund shares the most liquid last week on BVB

18:33, 29.04.2019 - A number of 5,800 transactions with shares worth a total of 119.9 million lei were carried out on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) last week.According to the BVB statistics, the most significant transaction value was recorded on April 24, when transactions totalled 41.12…


