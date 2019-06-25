Euro trades at 4.7205 lei The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.7205

1 US dollar USD 4.1484

1 Swiss franc CHF 4.2506

1 British pound GBP 5.2885

100 Japanese yen JPY 3.8737

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2276

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0661

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.7129

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6028

1 gram of gold XAU 190.5222

1 SDR XDR 5.7708



