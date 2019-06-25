Euro trades at 4.7205 lei

Stiri Recomandate

BREAKING NEWS: Lovitură pentru Dan Barna

BREAKING NEWS: Lovitură pentru Dan Barna

Cea mai usturătoare înfrângere a fost în filiala Sector 3, din care face parte europarlamentarul Cristian Ghinea, unul dintre susţinătorii lui Dan Barna. „La Sectorul 3, Ghinea şi omul său de încredere, consilierul local Liviu Mălureanu, nu au avut curaj să-şi asume o candidatură, aşa că l-au aruncat în cursă pe „iepurele“… [citeste mai departe]

CURS BNR 25 iunie 2019. Euro a scăzut. Aurul, cea mai mare valoare din ultimii 7 ani

CURS BNR 25 iunie 2019. Euro a scăzut. Aurul, cea mai mare valoare din ultimii 7 ani

Euro a coborât, marţi, la 4.7205 lei. Preţul gramului de aur a urcat de la 187.3571 lei la 190.5222 lei, pe fondul creşterii volatilităţii pe pieţele financiare internaţionale. Acesta este cel mai ridicat nivel din 12 decembrie 2012,… [citeste mai departe]

Evaluarea naţională: Peste 106.000 de candidaţi au obţinut medii mai mari sau egale cu 5

Evaluarea naţională: Peste 106.000 de candidaţi au obţinut medii mai mari sau egale cu 5

Un număr 106.838 de candidaţi din cei 146.105 prezenţi au obţinut medii mai mari sau egale cu 5 la evaluarea naţională, potrivit unui centralizator al Ministerului Educaţiei Naţionale publicat marţi. 429 de... [citeste mai departe]

Vine amnistia fiscală! DOCUMENTUL lui TEODOROVICI

Vine amnistia fiscală! DOCUMENTUL lui TEODOROVICI

Peste 2.700 de companii, care însumează 255.000 de salariați, ar putea beneficia de amnistie fiscală, conform unui document prezentat de ministrul de Finanțe, Eugen Orlando Teodorovici. Cele mai multe, 2.633, provin din sectorul privat. "Sectorul economic privat va fi principalul beneficiar. Cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de oameni au fost executați în Coreea de Nord, iar rudele lor sunt obligate să asiste la masacru. Privitul la televizor sau furtul unei vaci, pedepsite cu moartea

Sute de oameni au fost executați în Coreea de Nord, iar rudele lor sunt obligate să asiste la masacru. Privitul la televizor sau furtul unei vaci, pedepsite cu moartea

În Coreea de Nord, stat condus de liderul Kim Jong-un, sute… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Vasile Mihale: Rareș Bogdan pierde primul meci cu Orban

Dan Vasile Mihale: Rareș Bogdan pierde primul meci cu Orban

Rareș Bogdan a pierdut primul meci cu Ludovic Orban. "Sică Mandolină", cum îl numește Traian Băsescu, și-a impus omul la șefia PNL București, deși fosta vedetă TV își exprimase, public, disponibilitatea de aprelua conducerea filialei [citeste mai departe]

Opt medalii la CN de haltere

Opt medalii la CN de haltere

La juniori III, Levi Miszanyin a ocupat locul 5 la categoria 28 de kilograme, cu un total de 21 kg., Florin Mizsanyin s-a clasat pe 4 la categoria 32 de kilograme, total de 62 kg., iar Vicenzo Madafferi a ocupat locul 6 la +55 de kilograme, cu un total de 71 kg. La juniori II au venit şi cele mai bune rezultate: Cristian Molnar, categoria 45… [citeste mai departe]

Edu.ro Rezultate Evaluare 2019 - Momentul adevarului - notele elevilor

Edu.ro Rezultate Evaluare 2019 - Momentul adevarului - notele elevilor

Edu.ro Rezultate Evaluare REZULTATE CAPACITATE (evaluare națională 2019). Rezultatele de la Evaluarea Națională 2019 vor fi afișate marți, 25 iunie, până la ora 12:00, la avizierele școlilor și pe edu. [citeste mai departe]

Încă o jucătoare Under 23 la Arad!

Încă o jucătoare Under 23 la Arad!

Astfel, oficialii clubului ajungând la un acord cu jucătoarea Alina Pop pentru sezonul 2019-2020. Baschetbalista evoluează ca şi extremă (postul 3), împlineşte 22 de ani şi măsoară 1.77 metri. În ediţia precedentă de campionat a jucat pentru CSM Tg. Mureş, având o medie de 29,23 minute petrecute pe parchet. În ultima fază a… [citeste mai departe]

Revista Sfertul Academic – Ediție specială cu ocazia centenarului UBB

Revista Sfertul Academic – Ediție specială cu ocazia centenarului UBB

La sfârșitul lunii iunie, revista studențească Sfertul Academic, ajunsă la ediția cu numărul 7, marchează împlinirea a 100 de ani de existență a Universități Babeș-Bolyai, ca și universitate românească, prin realizarea unui număr special dedicat acestui… [citeste mai departe]


Euro trades at 4.7205 lei

Publicat:
Euro trades at 4.7205 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: 
CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 
1 Euro EUR 4.7205 
1 US dollar USD 4.1484 
1 Swiss franc CHF 4.2506 
1 British pound GBP 5.2885 
100 Japanese yen JPY 3.8737 
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2276 
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0661 
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.7129 
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6028 
1 gram of gold XAU 190.5222 
1 SDR XDR 5.7708 

The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


