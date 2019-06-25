Euro trades at 4.7205 lei

Euro trades at 4.7205 leiPublicat:
The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:
CURRENCY SYMBOL RON
1 Euro EUR 4.7205
1 US dollar USD 4.1484
1 Swiss franc CHF 4.2506
1 British pound GBP 5.2885
100 Japanese yen JPY 3.8737
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2276
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0661
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.7129
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6028
1 gram of gold XAU 190.5222
1 SDR XDR 5.7708
