Average net salary, median gross income drop in July 2019

Publicat:
Average net salary, median gross income drop in July 2019

The average gross salary in Romania has reached, in July, the value of 5,091 RON, a 0.7 pct drop (36 RON) as compared to the previous month, while the average net salary diminished also by 0.7 pct (23 RON), to 3,119 RON, the data from the of Statistics (INS) published Monday show.  (1 Euro = 4.7332 lei) 
According to the statistics, the highest values of the average nominal net wage were in IT (including IT services activities), 7,114 RON, while the lowest were found in clothing manufacturing (1,823 RON). 

Compared to July of last year, the average nominal net…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


