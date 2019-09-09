Average net salary, median gross income drop in July 2019 The average gross salary in Romania has reached, in July, the value of 5,091 RON, a 0.7 pct drop (36 RON) as compared to the previous month, while the average net salary diminished also by 0.7 pct (23 RON), to 3,119 RON, the data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published Monday show. (1 Euro = 4.7332 lei)

According to the statistics, the highest values of the average nominal net wage were in IT (including IT services activities), 7,114 RON, while the lowest were found in clothing manufacturing (1,823 RON).



Compared to July of last year, the average nominal net… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first six months of 2019 by 4.7pct in unadjusted terms and by 4.8pct when adjusted for seasonality, compared with H1 2018, mainly fuelled by household consumption, according to provisional data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics…

- Romania recorded the highest annual inflation rate among the EU member states in July 2019, with a rise of 4.1 percent in consumer prices, increasing compared to the level recorded in June, namely 3.9 percent, according to the data published on Monday by the Eurostat EU official statistics office. …

- Wholesale trade, except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased in the first six months of the year, both as gross and adjusted series, due mainly to the sale of consumer goods, other than food, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows on Wednesday. According to official…

- Romania's H1 2019 FOB exports totalled 34.894 billion euros, while CIF imports were standing at 42.586 billion euros, giving a foreign trade deficit of 7.692 billion euros, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday. Exports increased by 2.7pct in the first…

- The coal production in Romania reached 1.284 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the first four months of the year, by 7.8 per cent (108,000 toe) below the level recorded in the same period last year, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).In the same interval,…

- Romania's turnover of retail trade (except for the trade in vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first five months of this year, as compared to the interval from January 1 to May 31, 2018, both as gross series, by 7.2 percent and as series adjusted for working days and seasonality, by 7.1 percent,…

- Almost 443,000 non-resident tourists arrived in Romania in Q1 of 2019 and their expenditures accounted for approximately 1.293 billion lei, according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS)."The total number of non-resident tourists accommodated in the…

- Overall new orders in the processing industry (domestic and foreign markets) increased by 7.6 per cent in nominal terms in the first four months of the year, compared with the same interval last year, show provisional data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. …