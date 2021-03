Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Imagini inedite au fost surprinse recent de locuitorii din Veneția. Doi delfini au fost vazuti in timp ce inotau in celebrul Canal Grande din acest oras italian, spre bucuria localnicilor, informeaza site-ul revistei People, citata de Agerpres și G4media. Cele doua mamifere marine din subspecia delfinilor…

- O parte dintre agentii de politie cercetati pentru tortura de la Sectia 16 din Capitala apar in imaginile surprinse de camerele de supraveghere in timp ce agreseaza un barbat in timpul unui interogatoriu: il dau cu capul de masa, in trantesc la pamant si il stranguleaza.

- A number of 7,045 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, out of whom 943 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. In Romania, 40,366 people confirmed to have a SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation…

- As many as 7,483 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of which 954 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES. In Romania, 39,641…

- As many as 7,922 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of whom 1,002 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday. On Romania's territory, 35,504 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and…

- Actorii Ben Affleck si Ana De Armas, care au jucat impreuna in thrillerul psihologic „Deep Water”, s-au despartit dupa aproximativ un an de relatie, scrie revista People, arara News.ro. Potrivit unei surse, cuplul s-a despartit luna aceasta, in termeni amiabili. „ A fost ceva de comun acord…

- The national committee for coordinating the anti-COVID vaccination informs that in the past 24 hours there were 17,846 people immunized with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, against the coronavirus, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic…

- The Bucharest Municipality registers an infection rate with the novel coronavirus, at 14 days, to 4.1 per 1,000 people, rising by the previous day when the incidence was of 4.02 for 1,000 people, said, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES. On top of the…