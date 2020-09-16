Turnover from business services increased by 2.7%, Jan.- July, 2020 The first seven months of 2020 saw a 2.7% increase in turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises in Romania, unadjusted terms, compared with the similar period in 2019, in particular as a result of information and information technology services (+ 25.9%), according to data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to official data, between January and July 2020, increases were also recorded by other services rendered mainly to enterprises (+ 3.8%) and communications activities (+ 1.6%). On the other hand, in the same period, there were decreases… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The total volume of construction works increased, both as a gross series and as adjusted series, in the first seven months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019, due to the increase registered in the capital repairs, maintenance and current repairs sector, show data published on Wednesday…

- Romania's volume of turnover in motor vehicles and motorcycles trade decreased, between January 1 and July 31, 2020, compared to the similar period of 2019, both as gross series, by 14.2 per cent, and as a series adjusted according to the number of business days and seasonality, by 13.6 per cent,…

- Romania's primary energy resources over January 1 - July 31, 2020 were 13 percent down YoY, and the country's electricity resources were 4.5 percent down from the same period of the previous year, shows data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.The main primary…

- The average gross nominal wage was 5,468 lei (rd 1,129 euro), in July 2020, by 99 lei, respectively 1.8%, higher than in June 2020, and the average net nominal wage was 3,372 lei , up compared to the previous month by 74 lei (+ 2.2%), show the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published…

- The growth coefficient of the average net salary per economy in June 2020 compared to January 1990 was 11,172.09, and 2,593.38 compared to February 1992, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Wednesday. The coefficient is brought to the attention of county and local councils, town…

- Romania's raw milk imports in H1 2020 were almost 43 percent higher YoY, while the amount of milk collected by processing units from farms and collection centers was by 0.7 percent lower than in the same period of the year before, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics…

- Turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased in the first five months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, both as gross series and as adjusted series in depending on the number of working days and seasonality by 3.9% and 3.7%, respectively, show…

- The imports of raw milk increased by 40.9 pct in the first five months of the year, specifically by 18,206 tons, over the same period of last year, totaling 62,739 tons, according to the data of the National Institute for Statistics published on Monday.In the mentioned period, the milk for…