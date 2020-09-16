Stiri Recomandate

Orban despre Apostolniceanu: “Un ccident politic”

  În august 2019, pe când se afla în opoziție, PNL a adoptat o decizie pentru ca „traseiștii” din zona PSD, ALDE şi PRO România să nu fie primiți în partid. Cu acel prilej,  Ludovic Orban a declarat că: „PNL este în război total cu PSD şi cu coaliţia guvernamentală, de fapt cu toate PSD-urile… [citeste mai departe]

Ce pensie are Mitică Dragomir? Nimeni nu s-ar fi așteptat la așa o sumă

Se pare că Mitică Dragomir încasează nu una ci trei pensii, care acumulează un total de peste 3.500 de euro. Mai eact, Mitică Dragomir primește o pensie de fost parlamentar, una de la Ministerul de Interne iar cealaltă este pensia obișnuită, obținută… [citeste mai departe]

Chestionar antiCovid pentru părinții elevilor în Timiș realizat de doctorul Virgil Musta și medici de la Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase

Doctorul Virgil Musta, alături de echipa de la Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase Victor Babeș din Timișoara și Fundația de Ajutor… [citeste mai departe]

Evaluarea managerilor de spital, prelungită până la sfârșitul anului

Termenul a fost prelungit pentru a doua oară, data limită până la care ar fi trebuit să se desfășoare această procedură în condiții normale fiind 30 aprilie.   Ministerul Sănătății intenționează să prelungească pentru a doua oară, în acest an, termenul limită… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Județean Cluj a scos la licitație lucrările la infrastructura de acces la Tetarom 5

Consiliul Județean Cluj a publicat azi anunțul pentru licitația privind lucrările la infrastructura de acces la viitorul parc industrial Tetarom 5, care se va construi în localitatea Luna, lângă... Acesta este… [citeste mai departe]

Turnover from business services increased by 2.7%, Jan.- July, 2020

The first seven months of 2020 saw a 2.7% increase in turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises in Romania, unadjusted terms, compared with the similar period in 2019, in particular as a result of information and information technology services (+ 25.9%),… [citeste mai departe]

Port Constanta: Marinar, prins comercializand tigari de contrabanda

Un marinar, cetatean turc, a fost prins comercializand tigari de contrabanda in Portul Constanta Sud Agigea.Tigari de contrabanda, descoperite de politistii de frontiera in Portul Constanta Sud Agigea. Politistii de frontiera din cadrul Garzii de Coasta au descoperit… [citeste mai departe]

Declarație: Soluționarea pașnică a conflictului din Karabah este posibilă

Soluționarea pașnică a conflictului din Karabah este posibilă pe cale diplomatică, deoarece un nou război ar putea duce la distrugeri mai grave în regiune și nimeni nu dorește acest lucru. Declarația a fost făcută de deputatul Parlamentului Azerbaidjanului,… [citeste mai departe]

Cărăușii și-au abandonat coletele cu țigări de contrabandă pe malul râului Tisa în dreptul localităților Valea Vișeului și Teceu Mic, județul Maramureș

Polițiștii de frontieră din cadrul I.T.P.F. Sighetu Marmației au descoperit… [citeste mai departe]


The first seven months of 2020 saw a 2.7% increase in turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises in Romania, unadjusted terms, compared with the similar period in 2019, in particular as a result of information and information technology services (+ 25.9%), according to data released on Wednesday by the of Statistics (INS). According to official data, between January and July 2020, increases were also recorded by other services rendered mainly to enterprises (+ 3.8%) and communications activities (+ 1.6%). On the other hand, in the same period, there were decreases…

